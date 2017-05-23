Coca-Cola Vs. Dr. Pepper Snapple

Regularly I scour the Internet in my search for dividend stocks for potential purchases. In my last article I emphasized my need to expand into the consumer branch and therefore the scope of this research was there. This brought me to the stock Dr. Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS).

Dr. Pepper Snapple is the leading player in flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Their portfolio consists of many well known brands and some can be confusing such as 7up - yes Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) also sells this product - but Pepper owns the right of this product in the United States. A situation comparable to Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM).

A short description given by the company itself about its portfolio: 'We have 7 of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and 9 of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr. Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda'.

For myself, I found this quite interesting, before I started looking into this company I didn't realize that they owned so many brands apart from Pepper.

This led me to the financials and the valuation of this very interesting stock which I will compare to The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO); a soda producer much better covered here on Seeking Alpha.

I will compare the companies based on recent performances, current value and their dividend prospects.

But let's start with the market capitalization; this metric is significant since smaller companies often tend to be better buys than bigger ones. A more elaborated article about this can be found here.

The Cola-Cola Company Dr. Pepper Snapple 187 565 M$ 16 712 M$

Clearly Coca Cola is the bigger company here - by a magnitude of 11 times. This is clearly a comparison of a super-cap company vs. a mid-cap company. This can also be seen back in the revenue growth of both companies.

DPS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

KO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Where Pepper enjoyed revenue growth in the last five years (9.7%), Cola-Cola's revenue fell by -24.4% (taking into account estimates of 2017). The picture can be drawn further into the earnings picture:

DPS Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Earnings for Coca Cola were basically flat/stagnating while Pepper managed to grow its earnings - annualized - per share at a rate of 14.2% in the last years. One of the reasons Pepper's earnings grew more is because they reduced their outstanding shares by 26% compared to Coca-Cola's 6% in the last 7 years.

Overall, an investor might get the impression that Pepper was the better company in the last five years. An assumption that is quite right since Pepper doubled in value while Coca-Cola only returned 35% in the same time frame of five years.

Ok, so Pepper showed a stronger performance than Coca-Cola. Since the past is never a guarantee for the future, an estimation of its present value will be offered by my unique calculation. In this method I determine the 'minimal needed growth' to justify the current stockprice. This number will be subtracted from the discounted expected growth and the dividend is added to give 'value' to this metric.

Company Stockprice ($) Earnings [EPS] MNG Reuters growth 30%-discounted growth Dividend (%) The Cola-Cola Company 43.9 1.49 10.48 4.83 3.38 3.37 Dr. Pepper Snapple 90.92 4.54 5.76 8.73 6.11 2.55 Company Discounted growth - MNG + Dividend The Cola-Cola Company -3.73 Dr. Pepper Snapple 2.90

With a positive score of 2.90 Pepper seems a good buy (a positive score indicates a discount to growth - a negative score a premium to growth). Consequently, Pepper is both based on valuation and past performance the better company.

Last, the dividend.

Without doubt does Coca-cola offer a higher initial income. With a yield of 3.37% vs. 2.55%, Coco-cola offers a 50% higher initial income, but this higher dividend comes at a price. With a pay-out-ratio of 82% there is no flexibility anymore. Since the income of this company was flat for the last years, this dividend is not going to rise more anytime soon. In contrast, Dr. Pepper Snapple has a pay-out-ratio of only 49%, has higher growth prospects and already showed that it is able to reduce the outstanding shares by a signification amount, leaving much more room for continued dividend increases.

Company Dividend 2016 ($) Dividend 2017 ($) Raise (%) The Cola-Cola Company 0.35 0.37 5.7 Dr. Pepper Snapple 0.53 0.58 9.4

Also, with the most recent dividend increases, Dr. Pepper Snapple offered a much greater dividend raise compared to Coca-cola, further strengthening my point that this company is the better choice in the soda segment.

Discrepancy in short and long term

Sure, a retiree might be more tempted to buy Coca-Cola shares. A 50% higher income is significant which will grow with inflation and some. On the other hand, investors like myself are far better off with dividend growth and in this case Pepper is far more superior. Since both a 5.7 and a 9.4 % increase is not sustainable I will correct those numbers for the long term. I will assume now that Coca-Cola can grow its dividend by 3% because of the high pay-out ratio which needs to fall and Pepper at 7% for the next 30 years. A 7% ratio is quite reasonable as it is under their long term growth estimation. In addition, the conservative pay-out ratio will allow Pepper to increase their dividend more.

Coca-Cola Dr. Pepper Snapple Years Yield on cost Yield on cost 0 3,37 0 2,55 5 3,91 5 3,58 10 4,53 10 5,02 15 5,25 15 7,04 20 6,09 20 9,87 25 7,06 25 13,84 30 8,18 30 19,41

In this case the income from Dr. Pepper Snapple is 137% higher than that of Coca-cola. Already after 10 years would Pepper offer a higher income and this calculation does not include total returns.

Temporary discount

DPS data by YCharts

Like Coca-Cola, Pepper is continuously expanding their portfolio with joined brands and acquisitions. An example is the purchase of 'Bai Brands'. Even though the company reported earnings in line with expectations, high acquisition costs for this brand made the stock fall. Obviously are such concerns only for the short term and I welcome such (temporary) discounts.

Conclusion

When I started my research into this stock, I became more and more convinced in this investment thesis. With superior past returns, a superior valuation and a superior dividend growth prospect, I am now of the opinion that Dr. Pepper Snapple is the better choice for my expansion in the consumer area. - I rate Pepper as a buy

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.