Dead Men Bawling

OPEC. They are quickly using up all of their sick days. One day soon they are going to call in dead. - The Wizard

It is just a question of time, in my view. The desert oasis, which produced Manna from Heaven for so long, is going to find a sign on it, "Closed." In my opinion, their proposed cut-back in production is a gift for the American shale oil industry.

Most market participants have not gotten this correctly; yet. They will, however, in my view, and then the dawning realization will cause game-changing havoc. Time, you see, is a friend of technology because it allows for it to proceed, and to keep lowering the cost of oil, while the wells of OPEC, and friends, are stuck at their fixed costs and, I believe over time, oil will decline to prices that they cannot afford.

In my opinion, America Inc., should do everything in its power to encourage the improvement of shale oil technologies.

One strategy, that could be used, is to give tax credits to American companies that buy American oil. This would effectively lower the cost of American oil in the United States and set an internal standard that is lower than the WTI price. Another strategy would be to offer the American shale oil companies tax credits for their research and development budgets. That would help to speed up the technology process. Both strategies could be utilized in tandem.

Heck, you could go a long way to balancing our budget just by taxing imported oil and giving tax credits for exporting our oil. You see, I am not going for energy self-dependence here. I am going for GREAT; for America to be the world's largest oil exporter. I want America to shut the hostile nations down by way of economics and capital.

War is not always fought with ammunition.

All of these convoluted trade agreements, just throw in buying American oil at a discount to the Brent price and watch this idea take off. If we can get our oil costs, in the Permian Basin and elsewhere, down to around $20/barrel and sell it at around $35 to $40/barrel then we are on our way to not only "Make America Great Again".

For Greece, it is, once again, "No Deal." It is almost humorous to watch. They, and I mean "they," all of the politicians and bureaucrats on the Continent, wander about and make prolific statements that a deal is but moments away and then when it actually gets down to it, "No Deal," once again.

The reason that it is almost humorous to watch, and not actually humorous, is because the Greek people are forced to suffer while the rest of the Europeans object to granting Greece any significant debt relief. The Germans won't hear of it and so push will come to shove, once again, when Greece has to make a $7 billion debt payment in July.

Three European Parliaments have voted not to provide any further funding unless the IMF is involved. The IMF, long the champion of European programs, and the worst forecaster of European finances on the planet, in my opinion, has to listen to a new overlord these days and I think that is part of the unstated problem. The IMF's American representatives now report to the Trump Administration and I do not believe they are particularly keen on dumping more American money into the Greek sinkhole.

The game is all shadow and mirrors. Money has been lent to the Greek government, and that is acknowledged, and the 183% debt to GDP ratio is acknowledged along with it. What is never spoken of is the money that has been lent to the Greek banks that then was passed along to the Greek government. A ruse, if you will, that, if added together, shows that the actual debt to GDP ratio for Greece, in my calculations, is 302%.

The truth is that primary surplus, or pension fund cut-backs, or the sale of government properties, or any other schemes you wish to consider will not support paying back the Greek debt. The numbers just do not add up. One plus one still makes two.

Functionally, I often wonder what the Germans really want. Perhaps it would be easier for them, politically, to let Greece default, even leave the European Union, than to forgive the Greek debt in a meaningful manner. It would, after all, let them off the hook as they would blame the Greek government and not accept the responsibility themselves.

It seems to me that both Germany and the IMF are looking for a scapegoat. Someone, anyone, that can take the blame. Who knows, in the end, irony may show up.

The staff of the IMF could agree to fund and then get shut-down at the board level and then the bureaucrats could blame Trump for the failure to fund. Why not, it seems to be in vogue these days, blame Trump for everything. It would be just one more toothpick in the woodpile.