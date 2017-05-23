Novo Nordisk: The Worst Is Over

Not just because of the strong moat of Novo Nordisk, but a long-time expected growth in the high-single digits, the intrinsic value should be at least DKK 330.

After three earnings releases in a row that led to big declines and huge down gaps in the stock market, the last quarter was the first one where Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) could positively surprise and beat expectations. Although investors celebrated the news with a stock that was trading about 6-7% higher on the European stock exchanges, CFO Jesper Brandgaard tried to calm down investors with his opening statement in the earnings call:

“Yes, we’re basically on the road with our first quarter results, and a good first quarter, probably better than what we anticipated, but partly marked by some one-time effects that make it looks probably slightly better than the underlying trends.” (Earnings Call Q1/17)

In the following article, I try to determine if we are just looking at one-time effects or if Novo Nordisk can return to growth rates it was used to in the past. For the first time, I will not just look at the diabetes and obesity segment but also analyze the biopharmaceuticals segment, which seems to be in trouble right now (at least if you look at the last quarterly results). After analyzing both the biopharmaceuticals segment as well as the diabetes segment, I will show why I still think that Novo Nordisk’s own guidance for 2017 is maybe too conservative and the company might continue to surprise positively.

Biopharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk is mainly focused on two segments – diabetes and obesity on the one hand and biopharmaceuticals (haemophilia and growth disorders) on the other hand. Although biopharmaceuticals have always been in the shadow of the diabetes segment, it is worth to take a closer look. In 2005, it accounted for almost 30% of total revenue, but as it couldn’t keep up with the growth of the diabetes segment, biopharmaceuticals only account for 20% of total revenue right now.

In the last quarters, the biopharmaceutical sales seemed stagnant, and in Q1/17, the reported sales even dropped 24% YoY as all relevant products generated less revenue (except Novoeight). The biopharmaceuticals sector can mainly be divided into two subdivisions – products for haemophilia and products for human growth disorders.

In 1996, Novo Nordisk entered the haemophilia market with NovoSeven, which has since then been one of the top selling blockbusters of Novo Nordisk. In 2014, Novo Nordisk expanded into the wider haemophilia market with Novoeight. In the last quarter, haemophilia sales declined about 9%, and that decline was mainly driven by lower NovoSeven sales in North America, Latin America, and the region AAMEO. Although the sales for NovoSeven are declining (mainly because of a competitor product where a significant part of patients are taking part in the clinical trial – see AR, page 30), the sales for Novoeight are growing 24% YoY, and Novo Nordisk has two important products in its pipeline. On the one hand, we have N8-GP for Haemophilia A, which is in Phase III right now, and N9-GP for Haemophilia B, which is already filed (and will be marketed under the name Refixia). On 24 March 2017, the Committee for Medical Products for Human Use recommended marketing authorization in the EU for Refixia (the brand name for N9-GP). But as Haemophilia A is four times more widespread (number of patients) than Haemophilia B, we can expect N8-GP to be the bigger contributor to future revenue. All in all, there are about 420,000 people suffering from Haemophilia A or B worldwide – a market Novo Nordisk expects to grow in the high-single digits.

The sales for human growth disorder products (Norditropin) decreased even 32% YoY, but according to Novo Nordisk, “the sales decline reflects the significant positive non-recurring adjustments in the USA in 2016”. NVO has a 30% market share in the growth hormone market (ahead of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Sandoz, or Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)), and Norditropin has a market share of 37%. The company’s ambition is to expand its leadership in the growth hormone market, and a key project is Novo Nordisk's long acting growth hormone product (Somapacitan), which is in Phase III right now.

Sales in the biopharmaceutical sector were also negatively affected by a generic version of Vagifem that was introduced recently in the United States and caused a massive drop of 50% YoY. Novo Nordisk expects that the decline, which has been going on since Q4/15, will continue in the second and third quarter of 2017.

The biopharmaceuticals (haemophilia and human growth disorder) sales have stemmed mostly from two products in the last decade – NovoSeven and Norditropin. Patents for both medications will have been expired at the end of 2017 and the threat of a generic version of Vagifem will potentially lead to an annual decline of a few billion Danish Krone. Novo Nordisk will, therefore, need new products to compensate the expected losses, and N8-GP, N9-GP, and Somapacitan will hopefully all be available in a few years, and biopharmaceuticals will continue to grow in the high-single digits for the next years. How much the sales for NovoSeven and Norditropin will decline depends on how fast other companies can bring own products on the market – if competitors aren’t successful, the sales for NovoSeven and Norditropin might not even decline after all.

Diabetes and Obesity

Aside from human growth disorder and haemophilia, Novo Nordisk’s main focus is diabetes and obesity (accounted for 84% of total revenue in the last quarter). Novo Nordisk’s market share in the global insulin market is 46% (declined about 100 basis points compared to last year), and the market share of new-generation insulin is 44% right now, which makes the company market leader in both categories.

Novo Nordisk has lost patent protection of some major products recently or is about to lose them in the next quarters. But it is reassuring to see that there is no major product with drastically declining sales in the diabetes segment yet. The sales for modern insulin (Levemir, NovoRapid, and NovoMix) were only declining slightly in 2016, and the sales in Q1/17 even grew for NovoRapid (15%) and NovoMix (3%) although patents for NovoRapid and NovoMix have already expired. Even the sales for human insulin managed to stay more or less stable (5% decline YoY). This shows how strong Novo Nordisk’s moat really is, as it is not just protected by patents but also after patent expiration. The research costs for Novo Nordisk’s products are extremely high, which makes it hard for competitors to introduce biosimilars even after patent protection is lost. Insulin (and the other products) are also extremely sticky: A diabetic won’t change his or her insulin as it is a steep learning curve before the diabetic knows how much insulin he needs at different times of the day.

Aside from these older products, which won’t contribute to growth any more but will generate a stable cash flow over the next years, there are some newer products that are all protected by patents and are still growing in the double digits: Victoza (protected till 2022 in most countries), the new-generation insulins Tresiba, Ryzodeg, and Xultophy (protected at least for 10 more years in most countries), and Saxenda (protected until 2022 in Germany and the United States).

Victoza : The biggest driver of growth is Victoza right now. Sales grew 25% YoY from DKK 4,591 million in Q1/16 to DKK 5,750 million in the last quarter. In 2016, the sales grew about 11% YoY annually. Although Victoza’s market share in the GLP-1 market declined from 64% in February 2016 to 56% in February 2017, Novo Nordisk is still market leader, and the overall market share of GLP-1 in the overall diabetes market is growing from 8.4% to 10.3% in the same time frame.

New generation insulin (mainly Tresiba) : Although sales for new-generation insulin were only DKK 1,692 million in Q1, quarterly revenue grew 170% YoY, and these products are the biggest percentage driver of growth. The growth rate will decline, but we can still expect revenue growing in the high-double digits and, therefore, much more than DKK 1 billion annually in the years to come. Tresiba has so far been launched in 55 countries, and the roll-out continues. The growing sales of new generation insulin may lead to declining revenues of modern insulin sales, but rather patients switch to new generation insulin (which are patent protected) as to biosimilars of other companies.

Saxenda: Another driver of growth is Saxenda with quarterly sales growing 122% YoY. In the last quarter, the revenue was DKK 539 million. Saxenda has been launched in May 2015 in the United States and since then in 17 other countries.

We also have to mention Fiasp as well as Semaglutide. Both are in the process of being approved and launched right now. Fiasp has already been launched in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, but there are no revenue results so far. In the United States, Fiasp has been submitted, and the regulatory decision is expected for the third quarter of 2017. For once-weekly Semaglutide, Japan submission was in Q1/17, and a US regulatory decision is expected for the last quarter of 2017.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Novo Nordisk might be right now in some kind of transitional period. The patent protection for a few different products was lost recently or is about to expire – NovoSeven, Norditropin, NovoRapid, and NovoMix will have lost almost all patents at the end of the year. This will most likely lead to declining sales in the next years, and as all four of them have been blockbusters (more than $1 billion annual revenue), this could hurt Novo Nordisk’s top line. But Novo Nordisk has a few other products that were introduced in the last few years and hence have patent protection for the next decade (some of them even till 2030). The new generation insulins (mostly Tresiba), Saxenda, Fiasp (has been launched a few weeks ago), Semaglutide (will probably be launched in 2018), and N8-GP as well as N9-GP are all products that have the potential to become blockbusters.

But not just the top line will continue to grow due to new products. Thanks to a share buyback program, the earnings per share will additionally be increased: the number of outstanding shares was reduced about 50 million during the last 12 months, and the current share buyback program of DKK 16 billion enables the company to buy back another 44.5 million shares during the next nine months (assuming a price of DKK 270). The buyback program alone will lead to 1.78% growth of EPS.

On the one hand, there are some products which might further decline in revenue: NovoSeven (might decline about DKK 1 billion in 2017), Norditropin (might decline about DKK 500 million), and modern insulin (might decline about DKK 2 billion). But on the other hand, we have products that will continue to gain in revenue: Novoeight (might gain about DKK 200 million), Saxenda (might gain about DKK 1 billion), Victoza (might gain about DKK 2 billion), and new generation insulins (might gain about DKK 2.5 billion). Fiasp is very difficult to estimate, but I think we could look at DKK 500 million in sales till the end of 2017. All in all, I think we will look at a gain of about DKK 3 billion in sales (and therefore a gain of 3%). If we factor in the share buyback program, the EPS will grow about 4-5% in 2017. From 2018 forward, I am confident that Novo Nordisk will grow again in the high-single digits due to sales from Semaglutide, higher sales from Fiasp as well as sales from N8-GP and N9-GP. Taking especially Novo Nordisk’s strong moat into account, the fair value should be at least about DKK 330.

Upside and Downside

Of course, there are some particular risks to consider. Although rather unlikely, there is always the potential danger that one of those products future hopes rely on (N8-GP, N9-GP, or Semaglutide) will not be approved by the FDA or some other regulatory agency. At least some kind of delay due to the request of additional information before approval is a real possibility we have to consider. A second risk is shrinking revenue of already existing products. Competitors with biosimilars are just one threat that could dwindle revenue of products without patent protection. Jesper Brandgaard put it very precise, when he said:

"Of course, making predictions about the future is inherently difficult, including making predictions about what happens to U.S. healthcare politics, which is changing by the day." (Earnings Call Q1/17)

A potential scenario is the current transitional period taking a few years longer than expected and Novo Nordisk not returning on the path of growth before 2019 or 2020. The company’s growth rate might remain in the low-single digits if revenue of existing products is declining faster than expected and launch of new products will take longer than expected.

But aside from that risks, Novo Nordisk is not just still a bit undervalued right now but also one of the greatest companies in the world. Novo Nordisk has the perfect combination an investor should look for:

The company has a great balance sheet with almost no debt and a high amount of cash and cash equivalents.

The company has constantly growing sales and growing earnings per share, thanks to extremely high gross margins (about 85%) and operating margins (47%).

The company is protected by several moats due to patents, the brand name, and an extensive knowledge (thanks to a great research department) other companies just can’t match.

The most important aspect is certainly the growing market of Novo Nordisk’s most important business segment – diabetes and obesity. Unless something absolutely crazy happens, the number of diabetics and obese people in the world will continue to grow over decades.

Conclusion

About half a year ago, in my first article about Novo Nordisk: Why The Diabetes Giant Will Continue To Grow, I wrote the following:

“As the long-term growth target was 15% not a year ago, I think it is possible that the company panicked and set the current long-term growth target of only 5% too low this time. […] Considering these facts, I think the growth target of 5% is very conservative.”

I still think that the current financial outlook for 2017 is very conservative and that Novo Nordisk will continue to surprise in the next quarters and exceed the sales growth of 3%. Market participants will continue to recognize what a great company Novo Nordisk is. Therefore, I think we have seen the lows at DKK 220 in November 2016. I don’t want to rule out that the share price will come down again, but I doubt it will fall below DKK 220 again.

