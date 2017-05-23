Celgene - Crippled By Its Pipeline MS Drug? Or, Buy The Dip?

This may be due in large part to news relating to its MS and colitis drug ozanimod.

Introduction

Sometimes P/Es shrink, and then the bottom falls out of the business or the sector. Sometimes it's a buying opportunity. Mr. Market does not tell you in advance. Is the larger cap biotech sector (NASDAQ:IBB) putting in a bottom here, ready to resume outperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), or has it risen in 2017 in "dead cat" fashion, only to underperform the broad indices once again?

The following chart shows the massive outperformance of biotechs, using the large cap-oriented IBB ETF as the comparator, against the SPY, on a 10-year basis. If any readers are old enough to have weathered the 1987 bear market, which was about a 1/3 off sale and lasted less than two months from its start after Labor Day and its end in late October, the chart of IBB looks a lot like that of the S&P 500 or DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA): a sharp and relatively brief interruption of a bull market with a long way to go; just a reversion back to a less accelerated uptrend.

Next, here's Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) versus IBB:

IBB, which looked so mighty versus the SPY, looks a little puny versus CELG.

In this bigger picture scheme of things, Mr. Market still likes CELG, but he's reallocating his valuations elsewhere lately. This article reviews a major current reason that may explain the latest markdown of CELG, which has lost over $9 B of market cap since its March peak above $127. This article is being submitted Tuesday morning, with CELG having closed Monday at $115.71.

CELG has a setback or two with ozanimod - background

Almost two years ago, CELG announced the deal to acquire Receptos for what ended up being about $7.6 B. The important asset of this company was ozanimod. This compound is an orally-administered immune modulator. It is similar in action to the Novartis (NYSE:NVS) drug Gilenya, which is NVS's lead seller and has gained market share against Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Tecfidera in the lucrative field of oral agents for multiple sclerosis.

All costs considered, if CELG succeeds in getting ozanimod approved for its two lead indications, MS and ulcerative colitis, I expect that it will have invested about $9 B before seeing an operating profit - and that's assuming at least a successful launch or two for one or both indications. It was quite a gamble for CELG, given that all it had to go on were Phase 2 studies for each indication.

I panned the deal as soon as it was struck, sold my CELG stock, and waited for a better re-entry, which was accomplished last October at $104 and on dips thereafter.

Now it looks as though a reason for its recent weakness ties into news on ozanimod. Here's what has happened.

CELG eventually started talking up the prospects for ozanimod in MS, saying in effect that it's a next-generation Gilenya, with fewer side effects due to greater receptor specificity. CELG also said that NVS was talking about Gilenya having protection from generics well beyond 2019, even though many analysts (and I) were penciling in 2019 as the date for US generic competition for this drug.

This loomed large, because the Phase 3 program for ozanimod did not include a head-to-head comparison to Gilenya. Thus, if there were no proven or important safety difference, and Gilenya had a 5-year (and greater) track record of prolonged efficacy, why would any insurer not mandate a trial with a generic version of Gilenya unless contraindicated rather than pay the brand price for ozanimod?

Limited prospects suggested for ozanimod in MS

Now we have some bad news for ozanimod's prospects in MS:

Gilenya is apparently going generic in 2019. From FiercePharma on April 13:

Novartis' bid to fend off early Gilenya generics has failed in court. The Swiss drugmaker, attempting to salvage a 2026 patent, lost that fight at the U.S. Federal Circuit, leaving the multiple sclerosis blockbuster shielded from generics only through 2019. The decision (PDF) sets up an impending generic rush that stands to not only erode Gilenya's sales but upturn the market for MS pills in general. Other brands, including Biogen's Tecfidera, will be forced to compete with cheaper Gilenya knockoffs years before they expected that fight, analysts said.

This may also explain some of the weakness in BIIB's stock. I believe the relevant patent covering Gilenya expires in February 2019, and with ozanimod unlikely to be approved for MS much before then, it has a significant headwind.

Note that there is one additional patent listed in the FDA's Orange Book for Gilenya, #9187405; obviously, this is not considered to be a blocking patent.

The safety issue involves what appears to be a two-fold argument. It does appear that ozanimod has fewer cardiac conduction issues, which require Gilenya patients to be monitored for a short time on starting the drug. Since most MS patients do not have heart disease, and the effects are almost always transient and manageable, it does not appear that even CELG has been arguing for the cardiac issue to help much.

That leaves issues with liver function abnormalities that have been noted with ozanimod. CELG has emphasized those recently. I'm skeptical, though, that this will mean much to insurers, for two reasons. One is that the LiverTox section of the NIH has reviewed Gilenya's liver issue and states:

In large randomized controlled trials of fingolimod in patients with multiple sclerosis, serum ALT elevations above 3 times ULN were reported in 8% to 13% of fingolimod compared to less than 2% of placebo recipients. The enzyme elevations were usually transient and not associated with symptoms or jaundice and required drug discontinuation in less than 1% of patients. No cases of acute hepatitis or clinically apparent liver injury were reported in the preregistration trials of fingolimod. Thus, mild-to-moderate and transient serum enzyme elevations during therapy are not uncommon, but clinically apparent liver injury with jaundice due to fingolimod must be very rare, if it occurs at all...

While chronic therapy with fingolimod can be associated with mild-to-moderate serum aminotransferase elevations, it has not been linked to cases of clinically apparent liver injury. There is no known cross sensitivity of the hepatic injury from fingolimod with other agents used to treat multiple sclerosis.

This suggests to me that if the NIH is not very concerned about this issue, insurers will not be, either.

Then, regarding ozanimod, it may not be pristine regarding liver enzymes. That information came to me from research showing that just a few weeks ago, a lead researcher reported on an ozanimod MS clinical trial, RADIANCE, that 5 patients had significant liver enzyme abnormalities and stopped using the drug for that reason.

The good news - RADIANCE and SUNBEAM Phase 3 trials in MS both reportedly succeed

As of the weekend, when I began this article, having completed reviewing the Gilenya story and doing more digging on the ozanimod details, we knew from a February press release that the Phase 3 SUNBEAM MS study had statistically and clinically meaningful positive results. We also knew that the other Phase 3 RADIANCE study, which was designed as a Phase 2/3 study, had good Phase 2 results.

Again, we also had been advised by CELG not long ago that it did not expect ozanimod to reduce disability - a very difficult and rare endpoint to achieve. Thus, it was a little surprising that when the company announced positive Phase 3 results that the stock sold off 2%. This was the gist of the press release:

Celgene Announces Positive Results from RADIANCE, the Second Pivotal Phase III Trial of Oral Ozanimod in Patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Study met the primary endpoint of annualized relapse rate and key secondary MRI endpoints of T2 and GdE lesions, compared to interferon β-1a (Avonex®); a very low rate of disability progression observed across the three treatment groups in the pooled analysis; disability endpoint not met Safety and tolerability consistent with prior phase II and III studies.

There were some relevant details provided below the above headlines:

RADIANCE evaluated two doses (0.5 mg and 1 mg) of oral ozanimod, with patients treated for two years. The trial enrolled 1,313 RMS patients in 21 countries. Both ozanimod 0.5 mg and 1 mg doses demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in the primary endpoint of ARR and the key secondary endpoints of the number of new or enlarging T2 MRI lesions over 24 months of treatment compared to Avonex and the number of gadolinium-enhancing MRI lesions at 24 months of treatment compared to Avonex®. In a pre-specified pooled analysis of the time to confirmed disability progression in both the RADIANCE and SUNBEAM phase III trials, a very low rate of disability progression was observed across the three treatment groups, and ozanimod did not reach statistical significance compared to Avonex®. Additionally, both doses of ozanimod demonstrated statistically significant reductions in brain atrophy compared to Avonex® in each phase III trial.

To translate, the BIIB drug Avonex, an immunomodulator that's a basic standard of care in MS treatment, was the comparator. There could not be a placebo group because that would be unethical. Thus, a longer-term metric, progression of disability, is more difficult to demonstrate in MS than it would if the comparator were placebo.

That said, the terminology used: "ozanimod did not reach statistical significance," suggests to me that the trends in disability progression favored ozanimod. We shall just have to see when more data is released. We shall also have to see if the 1 mg dose of ozanimod appeared superior to the 0.5 mg dose. If so, and if the 1 mg dose appeared safe, that could be a differentiating factor from Gilenya, which is used only as 0.5 mg once a day, with no higher dose approved.

Will CELG market ozanimod for MS?

In modeling ozanimod for MS, readers may want to think about whether CELG is going to build a neuro/MS sales force and learn all about cracking the MS market, or out-license ozanimod (assuming marketing approval from the FDA and EMA) to an experienced company. Things may have changed a bit, but an old rule of thumb was that the company that obtained FDA approval would receive about a 30% royalty on sales. That's a good deal different than controlling all the revenues. The trade-off, though, presumably involves higher sales and less management distraction.

I've been thinking a bit about which companies might want this drug, and my bottom line for now is that CELG has not disclosed enough details for analysts to really have a fix on just how ozanimod can be positioned and priced, assuming Gilenya goes generic in the US in less than two years.

That leaves ulcerative colitis as the potential blockbuster that could justify, and perhaps more than justify, the deal for Receptos.

Inflammatory bowel disease and ozanimod?

There are some promising results from a Phase 2 trial (TOUCHSTONE); a Phase 3 trial has an expected primary completion date of September 2018. So we may not learn top line results for 18 months or longer, with fuller knowledge of the data in 2019. The results of the Phase 2 trial were discussed in an NEJM article in May 2016. The summary paragraph was cautious:

... ozanimod at a dose of 1 mg was associated with a slightly higher rate of clinical remission among patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis than the rate with placebo. Efficacy requires further assessment in larger trials. This trial was not large enough or of sufficiently long duration to assess safety.

CELG has been doing the usual corporate thing and getting positive commentary on TOUCHSTONE out in the "throwaway" medical press, such as a MedPage Today article on Dec. 1 titled Ozanimod Promising in Ulcerative Colitis. Yet there was nothing new in this article that I could see, just positive spin. I'll go with the NEJM on this one and stay cautious here.

An additional controversy - luspatercept

This is a partnered drug discovered and initially developed by Acceleron (NASDAQ:XLRN), a junior biotech that CELG has helped grow. This antibody-like protein is in two Phase 3 trials for different forms of anemia. CELG recently increased its estimate of potential peak sales of luspatercept to greater than $1 B.

Recently, CELG and XLRN announced that a third Phase 3 study would be initiated in a related form of anemia. XLRN rallied on the news (I traded it), and concomitantly the companies presented promising Phase 2 data, and also announced that enrollment in the Phase 3 studies was going to be completed this quarter, some months ahead of schedule.

Then, a Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst, Terence Flynn, rained on the luspatercept parade. XLRN, which had been trading around $30, was rated the rare "sell" with a target price of $20. Clearly, Mr. Flynn's analysis, which I have not seen, was that luspatercept did not have all that much potential. With that, XLRN dropped over 15%.

Since CELG is the senior partner in luspatercept, if it has been expecting significant cumulative sales of it, certainly a downbeat view of luspatercept could knock a few dollars off its fair value.

Now it's time to summarize the above and discuss the bigger picture.

Concluding thoughts - opportunities, risks and uncertainties

A summary thought on ozanimod is that for unknown reasons, there's been a great deal of optimism about this unproven molecule - and it has marketed and pipeline competition. I have stuck to my guns, doubting the Receptos deal nearly two years ago and saying last month about ozanimod in an overview of CELG:

I do not have a good feel for the quantitative amount of its commercial success in multiple sclerosis, where I believe marketing approval is quite likely. I also just do not know the odds of success in either ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease.

The latest issues, such as questions about its liver safety and the patent situation with Gilenya, add to my uncertainty.

As far as luspatercept goes, all of us are outsiders. I'm not going to argue with Mr. Flynn, but the data presented by CELG, and, more importantly, its actions in pressing forward with a deeper involvement with this molecule are encouraging. To the extent that CELG stock might have dropped a little related to sudden pessimism about this late-stage potential blockbuster, I'd ignore that.

But, much more important is ozanimod. CELG has aggressively been talking about it as having multibillion-dollar sales potential. But maybe it will be a big dud, and maybe CELG will have squandered $9 B.

Where does that leave fair value of CELG?

Highly uncertain when one tries to get granular with earnings models. Every one of the 4 current major profit drivers for CELG has significant uncertainties. There are patent issues for Revlimid, Pomalyst/Imnovid and Abraxane. Otezla is in Phase 3 and earlier trials for important additional indications beyond its two current ones in psoriasis.

All that said, biotech investing almost always involves significant uncertainties, and CELG shares are risky in my opinion. Even if ozanimod ends up being an embarrassment, the CEO who did the deal became the ex-CEO a short time later, and his replacement, Mark Alles, has been much more disciplined to date.

I see CELG as having a series of positive investment attributes:

1. Strong management 2. Large and growing profit stream with industry-record margins 3. Diversified, focused pipeline 4. Strong marketing, allowing it to do co-promote deals or the like in its fields of strength if desired and/or necessary (as Big Pharma does to sustain itself) 5. Freedom to operate for its marketed and, so far as I know, pipeline products 6. A core technology for the 2020s and beyond, CELMoDs, which have already been proven via their incarnation in Revlimid and Pomalyst/Imnovid. If this flexible technology indeed proves viable beyond the IMiDs, perhaps it will underpin, even secure CELG's financial success for many years to come.

Among the negatives for CELG are the many uncertainties. If the pipeline just does not come through, including CELMoDs, then it's possible that earnings will go up and up the next 5 or so years, matched, Gilead-like (NASDAQ:GILD), by P/E shrinkage.

No guarantees, but I do remain hopeful that the current products, late-stage pipeline, and earlier-stage candidates such as CELMoDs can keep CELG in its broad uptrend for years to come. If so, then transient sell-offs such as the recent one, potentially due to the news related to one or two late-stage pipeline products, may prove to be buying opportunities.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

