VRP: A Floating Rate Preferred Fund For Volatile Times

The Powershares Variable Rate Portfolio is an ETF focused only on variable rate preferred stocks and hybrids.

Preferred Stocks are a great income source that are somewhat insulated from the underlying stock price fluctuations but typically move lower when interest rates rise.

Today's investing environment is challenging considering the elevated stock valuation and low interest rates that are expected to rise. Traditional Preferred Stocks provide a fixed dividend payment that is much higher than bonds but they = generally do not mature and just like bonds they lose value when interest rates rise. Some preferred stocks can adjust to floating rates (LIBOR plus a given percentage the Powershares Variable Rate Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) is a fairly new ETF that tracks the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index

According to ETFDB:

The index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of preferred stock, as well as certain types of hybrid securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, that are issued by U.S.-based or foreign issuers and that pay a floating or variable rate dividend or coupon.

Inception date of the fund was 5/1/2014. YTD the performance has been 7.05% as of 5/19 (Fidelity) with a distribution yield (TTM) of 4.92%. The expense ratio is 0.5%

Similar funds according to XTF Inc. are:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK): Expense ratio of 0.45%. This fund follows is the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index and is more at risk in a rising interest rate environment

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE): Expense ratio of 0.85%. Just as PSK, this fund follows the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index and is also more at risk in a rising interest rate environment

Other highly correlated funds according to XTF are the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), PowerShares Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) and PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF).

The table below summarizes the comparison of the funds:

Fund Symbol Underlying Index Expense Ratio Yield Performance 52 week Floating Rate Focus VRP Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index 0.5% 4.92% 5.78% Y PSK Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index 0.45% 5.56% -1.51% N FPE Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index 0.85% 5.58% 4.2% N PFF S&P US Preferred Stock Index 0.47% 5.61% -1.07% N PGX BofA Merrill Lynch Core Plus Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index 0.5% 5.66% -0.2% N PGF Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Financial Index 0.63% 5.45% 0.21% N

Based on this data, VRP was the best performing fund over the last 52 weeks despite having the lowest yield. I believe this trend will continue as long as interest rates are expected to rise further.

There are other floating rate funds but they are closed end funds and come with higher fees and leverage. Some of the floating rate CEFs from major issuers that I may investigate in the future are the Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Fund (NYSE:EFR) and BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA).

In this article, I decided to take a closer look at VRP as the only floating rate ETF that I could find. The return since inception is taken from the prospective below but obviously there is not much data available since it is a fairly new ETF (since 2014).

Source: Prospectus Powershares

It is worth noting that VRP can invest globally but the majority of holdings are in the U.S.:

The credit quality for VRP is 70% investment grade.

The top 10 holdings make up 26.94% of the fund with the top holding Ally-A making up 4.01% of the fund. This particular security is rated B by S&P so is definitely not part of the 70% investment grade level holdings. As expected, the fund holds a majority of preferreds issued by financial companies and a positive outlook on that sector will help.

Conclusion:

VRP is a good option for the income part of a portfolio. The yield is a bit lower than the yield for similar ETFs but the focus on variable rates is in my opinion worth having a lower distribution. The fund has 1.4 billion of assets under management. This makes it considerably smaller than PFF with 17.8 billion but big enough to not cause liquidity concerns for the individual investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.