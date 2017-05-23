How The Mighty Are Growing: HuntsmanClariant

Texas' Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN) and Switzerland's Clariant (VTX: CLN) reached an agreement earlier today to create a mega-company worth a whopping $13.8 billion. Companies in the chemicals industry have been looking to become more efficient and boost revenues as of late. The two specialty chemicals makers are simply the latest to reach an agreement in hopes of competing in an increasingly consolidated industry.

Combining forces, the new company would offer chemicals that can be used in the aerospace industry or even in your basic household products. As reported in the Wall Street Journal, "[Together] the companies would operate in well over 100 countries and employ about 32,000. Combined they would generate annual revenue of more than $15 billion" (WSJ, 2017). Ant-trust questions have been risen, but quickly stifled by both CEO's who do not see a potential threat to the merger.

Following the announcement that Clariant shareholders will own 52% of the new equity, shares of Clariant jumped 3.45%. CEO Peter Huntsman stated in an interview that the two companies formerly acted complementary to one another and this merger saves about $400 million in transaction costs. The merger bodes well for the new firm in the increasingly competitive market that is the chemical industry. Per Arash Massoudi and Michael Pooler of the Financial Times, the new business will be called HuntsmanClariant and "will supply a wide range of substances such as industrial catalysts, ingredients for cosmetics and agrichemicals."

In 2016, Huntsman reported a 6% decrease in revenue streams as a result of low product demand and a consolidating industry. On the other hand, Clariant reported a 2% increase in revenue thanks to growth in emerging foreign markets such as Asia and the Middle East. This merger gives HuntsmanClariant a strong presence both in the North American markets as well as abroad; creating a strong geographical foundation for the uncertain future.

As you can see, shares of HUN have steadily grown YTD yet slowed in today's trading period. Analysts estimate this growth stems from the U.S. stock market rally in 2017 as well as HUN's plans to list some of its additive and performance-enhancing chemical products separately from the general company. Projections were not that high on the stocks price despite its tenured growth. Analysts projected a 1 year target price of 28.00 even though the price lies around 26 today. Despite the amount of debt it is bringing to the table, Huntsman has outperformed its new partner over the past year.

Clariant undoubtedly has the stronger balance sheet and probably a larger upside, yet access to the U.S. market is something that can potentially be very lucrative to the Swiss firm as they seek to establish a balanced global footing.

This merger helps Huntsman to leverage debt back to earnings. Together, HuntsmanClariant will produce stronger earnings as a result of cost savings, infrastructure sustainability, and liquidation. As Carl Surran of Seeking Alpha puts it, "HUN's debt will give the combined group net debt worth more than 2.6x its 2016 EBITDA, although the planned eventual $2B sale of the pigments and additives business would cut the ratio to less than 1.5x, better than either company today." Ultimately, the two are merging in a rather friendly manner that will help both sustain profits moving forward.

HuntsmanClariant should have higher profit margins, lower financial leverage, and a product line that is unique to the chemical market. Both companies' shares have performed fairly well over the latest quarters and that does not seem likely to change. Look for HuntsmanClariant to become a big player in the chemicals industry moving forward as the two recognizable names seek to merge by the end of the year.

