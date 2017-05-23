A Guide To Properly Assess The Beaten Up Triple-Net Lease Equity REITs

This is a simple, though reliable, guide for eREITs investors how to properly assess these entities and what are the minimum requirements they need to meet before diving in.

Triple-net lease eREITs, especially those with retail exposure, suffered more than others. After shedding so much of their value, is it the right time to dive in?

I was one of a very few voices on Seeking Alpha that were talking eREITs down; most probably the loudest of them all.

It's no secret that equity-REITs have been beaten hard lately. As a matter of fact, this trend already started back in mid-2016.

Following last week's "how to properly assess retail-exposed equity-REITs" guide, it's time to release the second guide, focusing on Triple-Net Lease ("TNL") equity-REITs ("eREITs", e.g. VNQ, IYR, KBWY, RWR, ICF, SCHH) this time round.

This guide was first introduced to the "The Wheel of FORTUNE" subscribers and is now becoming available to all readers, following the minimum one week "embargo period" that we adhere to when it comes to content that is getting published on our premium service (Please note that most of the premium content is exclusive to the paid service and only a small part of what we publish there finds its way to the free section).

Since the background and methodology have been discussed in details in the first guide - we won't repeat ourselves. Instead we would jump to the specific data (regarding TNL eREITs) and the conclusions.

Lets start with the (price) performance of TNL eREITs over the past year:

It shouldn't come as a big surprise to anyone that the TNL eREITs that are most exposed to the retail sector - SRC, STOR, VER, NNN and O - are the ones that suffer the most. While the average share-price decline from the 52-week high is 18.2%, these five five names have lost between 1/4 to circa 1/2 of their market-caps from their 52-week highs.

It's important to note that SRC is a league of its own. The share price of this company tanked especially hard following the recent negative news that include issues with tenants and (consequently) a cut to their earnings and revenues guidance.

Nevertheless, even if we put SRC aside (for a minute), there nothing to cheer about when it comes to the other four names, being down, as a group, ~30% (on average) from their 52-week highs.

A closer look at these five names price changes over the past month clearly shows how highly correlated their performance is to the retail-exposed eREITs:

On the other side you have those names that are retail-free - FCPT, GPT and MNR - that suffered very little (or not at all in the case of FCPT) over the past year as well as over the past month:

Below you can find the data regarding the dividend, profitability and revenues for each of the TNL eREITs (the table is sorted based on P/FFO):

The P/FFO (Stock Price / Funds From Operations) is considered to be the most accurate measurement to compare eREITs (within the same segment). The lower the P/FFO - the more attractive the stock is, relative to its peer group.

We highlighted the data to reflect these factors using green to point at the positives (=above average numbers) and yellow to point at the negatives (=below average numbers).

The most immediate observation is the high correlation between those names that offer the lowest P/FFO and the highest dividend yield. This, of course, is a matter of valuation, i.e. the more beaten the stock price - the more attractive these two variables become (assuming no change to other variables).

The names that offer the most compelling combination of low P/FFO and a high dividend are: SIR, SRC, LXP, GNL, VER and OLP. Nonetheless, this compelling combination does not mean that these stocks deserve buyers attention. Not at all! While some of these names may offer great value, others offer way more risk than value.

Generally speaking, on top of the P/FFO, investors who are interested in buying eREITs, especially those that are exposed to the retail sector/tenants, should look at the following elements too:

Changes to the dividend distributions. Naturally, an increase is a positive sign.

Dividend coverage, i.e. how much of the dividend does the FFO cover. A higher coverage indicates a safer dividend.

Revenues. An increasing trajectory is important for any company in any segment. However, for the TNL eREITs (especially those with retail exposure) this is perhaps an even more important factor nowadays because this can reveal those names that are more vulnerable to the slump we are witnessing within the entire retail sector.

Dividend yield. Although this is definitely not a case of "the higher the better," one should be minded of this. We believe that in this environment eREITs - from any sector whatsoever - must pay at least 5% (absolute number), regardless of anything else.

Last but not least, the credit ratings and the minimum required yield (based on our methodology) that investors should be demanding from the relevant names within this specific space (the table is sorted based on dividend yield, from highest to lowest):

We remind you that the above data is based on the following formula: Benchmark risk-free yield (=the UST10Y yield, 2.25% at the time of writing) + specific company spread (as set above) + margin of safety spread (between 100 to 200). The result is the minimum required yield from each of the TNL exposed eREITs.

Based on the "excess yield" - the difference between the "required yield" to the actual yield (a stock is offering) - one can figure our the names that already pay sufficient yield based on their credit ratings. This below table is sorted based on this "excess yield":

The names that allegedly pay sufficient "excess yield" already are SRC, SIR, LXP, GNL, VER, WPC, EPR and STOR. OLP is almost there too. Theoretically, these names are the ones already trading at values that might be considered attractive. Some more, some less, but they are all offering already a divided yield that is within the required range or even exceeding it.

We used the words "allegedly," "theoretically" and "might" because it's vital to make few very important notes regarding dividend yield:

Quantitative: It's one factor out of many. If other factors - e.g. dividend coverage, revenues trajectory, P/FFO, etc. - are problematic, the dividend yield may be (for itself) worthless. Qualitative: It's not the most important factor. Weight: Fatter in one aspect (dividend) is usually thinner in another aspect (Stock price/52-week low). Height: Higher isn't necessarily better. As a matter of fact, the higher it is - the more likely the company has more trouble, not less.

For example: While GNL offers a high dividend yield and an attractive P/FFO, the insufficient coverage of its distribution is a warning sign. In addition, GNL is an eREIT that buys (more or less) everything; all sorts of assets without a clear connection/concentration. On one hand this can be seen as a diversification (advantage) but on the other hand it might be see as a lack of focus (disadvantage).

SRC is surely a big question mark. On one hand, it clearly has a lot of problems and obstacles; its credit rating might be downgraded too, not to mention a possible dividend cut. On the other hand, the valuation is already very depressed and some investors may find the current stock price to already reflect most, if not all, of the possible (negative) outcomes.

It's important to note that this is not a buy recommendation list. Not at all! This is a "suitability check" aiming at identifying and pointing out those stocks that, based on various metrics, may be - but not necessarily are - offering compelling risk/reward profiles.

Many of the TNL eREITs, especially the highlighted names, have at least one warning sign that should be taken into consideration (and in some cases perhaps even prevent you from buying them):

Low (non-IG) rating: GNL, OLP. A big question mark regarding SRC future credit rating.

Decline in revenues Y/Y: SRC, SIR (insignificant), LXP, VER, WPC, GPT.

Insufficient dividend coverage: GNL

Unattractive (enough) P/FFO: EPR, NNN, GPT, O, ADC, MNR, FCPT.

Dividend yield doesn't meet our minimum requirement of 150bps extra spread: OLP (although very close to get to it), NNN, GPT, O, ADC, MNR, FCPT.

The two names that don't appear in any of the above warning sign lists are EPR Properties and Store Capital Corp . These two are decent names and perhaps the most suitable ones to start with when considering buying into a TNL eREIT. We actually bought STOR recently ourselves. Believe it or not but even we sometimes buy eREITs...

Once again, we wish to emphasize that we are not recommending anything here, just thinking out loud, pointing at those names that seem to be in a better shape than their peers. Nonetheless, it's important to bear in mind that they are all belonging to a segment that recently seems to be risky, shaky and very volatile; a segment that surely isn't suffering from too much love and affection right now.

Even if valuations are/become attractive the risks remain very high and the downside potential is still very real. We probably know much less than there is - or will be - to know. Only the future would tell us how deep is the hole... On the other hand, there is no doubt that these eREITs got beaten so heavily already that one must wonder how low can the P/FFO of few of those can or deserve to go down. In addition, it's important to remember that (although they are exposed to the retail sector) these eREITs are owners of properties, not retailers per-se.

More than pointing out at a trading opportunity, we wish to hand you in here a simple guide regarding how to look at things with your eyes wide-open and with your risk management well kept in check. Risk management is about proper analysis and assessment, not about blindly following anything or anyone.

Over the past month we read dozens of articles and hundreds of comments touting and pumping these "great buying opportunities." These "great buying opportunities" have lost a lot of value over the past few weeks and all those "buy now (before it's too late)" calls turned out to be wishful thinking (at best) with hardly anyone (of the writers) really assessing the risks or offering a guide/way to determine "right" from "wrong."

We try to provide you with something that we believe to be of value and surely more helpful than just shouting out loud "Buy!"(or "Sell" for that matter). It's crucial for REITs investors to understand what they are facing and what they must demand from the companies they invest (or intend to invest) in.

We hope that this simple guide would allow you to make better judgment of the situation as well as to improve your own assessments and investment decisions. Investors in these eREITs must first understand what to demand from these companies in order to adequately compensate for the embedded risk/s before they put money into any of those names.

It's very tempting to look at the reward but it's way more important to assess (and understand) the risk. More risk must be accompanied by more reward - and this is something that unfortunately too many investors forget, ignore or let "gurus" decide for them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short O, NNN I/we sold PUTs on NNN, PEI, WPG, WSR