MasterCard In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of MasterCard (NYSE:MA) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I believe the stock doesn't suit my needs, despite a dividend that should experience some significant growth.

When I planted my apple trees, I knew it would be several years before I started to see any significant harvests. I was perfectly content with this delayed gratification because I knew once the production started, it would grow exponentially. Therefore, the stocks I call apple trees have yields below 2%, but DGRs ideally over 15%. MA has a low yield of 0.75%, but DGRs of 18.8% 1 year, 53.5% 3 year, 66.2% 5 year, and 55.8% 10 year. MA is currently a Dividend Challenger having increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. The dividend history is weaker than I would like, especially given the 3 year freeze between 2009 and 2011.

Another way I'll use DGRs is to compare them to each other to get a sense of recent changes between them. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is 1.19 indicating the 5 year DGR is 119% higher than the 10 year DGR. This is in part to the aforementioned freeze which hurts the 10 year DGR. In this case, I feel it's more helpful to use the 3/5 year DGRs. That ratio is 0.81, meaning there has been a bit of a deceleration. The drop with the 1/5 year DGRs is more pronounced at 0.28. The DGRs were destined to slow from their blistering pace, but the next couple raises will hopefully show a more gradual decline.

A method of using the dividend as a way to ascertain valuation is to compare the current yield to the 5 year average yield. For MA, the current yield of 0.75% is significantly higher than its 5 year average yield of 0.50%. I interpret this as a current undervaluation for MA. For the yield to match its 5 year average, the share price would have to rise to $176, or nearly 48% from its current level.

The payout ratio for a stock can suggest how much room a dividend has to grow, especially when compared to the 10 year average payout ratio. The current EPS payout ratio for MA is 23.9% with a 10 year average of 9.4%. That kind of rise in the payout ratio could be troubling for some stocks, but seeing as how it started remarkably low, I'm not bothered by the greater than two fold increase. This does bear watching going forwards, however.

One additional metric I consider when estimating dividend payments is the debt to equity ratio. MA currently has a D/E of 0.92. A level that high isn't alarming as long as the growth in dividend payments is being financed by earnings growth and not additional debt. All things considered, I believe the dividend could grow at 15% a year over the next 5 years. In that case, the dividend payments would total $6.34 for a 5 year payback of 5.3%. With dividends reinvested, for every 19 shares held today, a "bonus" share would be earned by May 2022.

MA falls into an apple tree stock within my Garden Portfolio. With its minimal yield, it's very reminiscent of the stick with roots I planted several years ago. Like my tree, I expect it to slowly flourish if given enough patience. At this point MA, looks to be undervalued and forms a near duopoly with Visa (NYSE:V). However, due to its short dividend growth history and recent dividend cuts, I won't be adding any MA at this time. I will revisit the company in the future. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, TGT, T, O, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.