Market Volatility Bulletin: Sit Or Get Off The Pot (But Mostly Sit)

As could be expected, VIX went back to bed yesterday; virtually a requirement at this point for new all-time highs.

S&P poised to take on new highs. but we've been here before several times. What to make?

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) appears poised to open the day higher, near the 2400 milestone after a bullish overnight session. After a brief sell-off in ES futures stemming from a potential suicide bomber at a concert in the UK, investors are back into risk-on mode. Lows were posted last night at 2386.75 before the European session kicked off, and highs so far are at 2397.75.

Before the opening bell, spot VIX is continuing its drop from yesterday, shedding another 2% in the overnight market down to 10.70.

European stocks have made the turn higher as well, after the attack near Manchester stadium sent stocks lower earlier in the session. Overall, equities are mixed internationally, with Australian and Asian indexes generally lower.

US stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) stabilized on Monday after a tumultuous week, gaining in nearly every S&P sector. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) stocks led the move higher, with the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) finishing lower again. Even as crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) for July delivery gained 0.75% yesterday, the energy sector continues to struggle.

Source: SectorSPDR

Shout-Out

Today we feature a Monday afternoon article by SA contributor ANG Traders: This Is Not How Bear Markets Start. As the title suggests, the author sets out in this piece to ease fears that we are in the beginning stages of a bear market. Putting aside the ever-present danger of some negative black swan event, the article points to several technical and fundamental reasons to support the notion of the bull market continuing.

First, ANG Traders offer a look at the 10-year over 2-year ratio, noting that when these US Treasury rates invert, the potential for the end of a bull market has set in.

Source: ANG Traders

In conjunction with low unemployment figures, a negative 10-year minus 2-year spread can be an exit signal. The author notes that we currently sit near a healthy 1% difference.

Next ANG discusses the Fed Funds rate, and the impact that rising rates can play in potentially ending a bull run. The author points out that three of the last four bull markets have taken place during a period of Fed interest rate increases, bucking the traditional market logic that when the Fed raises rates, the bull market dies.

Source: ANG Traders

According to ANG Traders," bear markets do not start when low rates are being raised."

Playing devil's advocate, we would counter that under any other circumstances "low rates being raised" in the historical context basically always corresponds to the healthy, early period of an economic cycle. In other words, not an expansion that's already nine years old.

The author next points to both Industrial Production and GAAP earnings figures, noting earnings have been rising for nearly the past year. ANG Traders then point to a bevy of technical indicators which show that the bull market still has room to run. Short-term moving averages continue to print above longer-term MAs; RSI, MACD, and stochastics all appear to be yielding bullish signals as well.

Finally, Investor Sentiment stands at split of 24% bullish, and 34% bearish inclinations on the market. The author notes that typically, bear markets start when bull bias is at over 50%, and bear penchant is below 30%.

ANG Traders offer the following in summary:

The evidence presented paints a picture of a bull market that is still fearful and healthy. That is not to say that a black-swan won't fall out of the sky and ruin the picnic, but judging from what we can and do know, a bear market is not imminent.

Thoughts on Volatility

In a continuation of this market' s reactions to exogenous shocks, the S&P has once again shrugged off potentially bearish news. Spot VIX, along with its futures contracts are taking their obligatory beat down concurrent with a rallying market. The VIX is printing 10.70 before the Tuesday open, with F1 (JUNE) futures trading at 12.20, and F2 (July) futures changing hands at 13.15.

As we wrote last week, while spot VIX was on its way to mid 15-handle, the high percentage trade remains in favor of vol. shorts. Traders likely did well selling the spike; whether it was with VIX options, selling a VX futures outright or spread, the short-vol side appears to have won again.

Departing somewhat from our normal volatility discussion, and continuing the Shout-Out segment, let' s look at how recent market price-action has affected the expectations of further Fed rate increases this year.

Source: CME FedWatch

While odds of a June rate hike are up significantly over the past month, we found it interesting that probabilities have also increased over the last week. We' d be happy to hear from any readers who are willing to speculate on why activities over the last 7 days have increased chances of a June rate hike, while the odds of a December hike have remained largely the same.

Source: CME FedWatch

The anticipated Fed Funds rate in December depends a great deal on what happens in June, but we are interested nonetheless in how upcoming market price movement has an effect on farther out Fed Funds expectations.

As a reminder, we sit approximately three weeks away from the June Fed Meeting. The base case is another rate hike. Interestingly, we are not hearing as much about "data dependence". In fact, we're hearing more about last quarter's GDP print just being "noise". In other words, they want to hike.

Given the low state of volatility, the reasonably weak dollar, high equity valuations, and tight credit spreads, we would not at all call it out of consideration that the Fed tightens four times in 2017.

We don't so much trust Interactive Brokers' weekly quote on implied vol, mostly just due to the upcoming long weekend. We find these diminish the reliability of the estimate. Still, at-the-money organic vol is unquestionably down across the board for weekly, monthly and quarterly expirations. We wouldn't think it out of the question if a more accurate weekly vol were still around 6.5%. Any way you slice it, weekly took a big hit over the last day.

The relentless game of volatility whack-a-mole continues. That said, we're at least seeing quarterly vol hang out above a nine-handle, and monthly still hasn't submerged below 8. That's cold comfort.

Remember, we quote straddle data to reinforce the idea that low vol really amounts to the options market saying that basically nothing is going to happen. Vol is low because straddle prices are low: buyers just don't believe in big moves. Last week this proved incorrect, as a big move did in fact occur. And yet… here we are, back at the same ES, back at the same vol levels.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Monday, May 8 we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

We were supposed to close this trade down last Friday. At the time we penned Tracking-the-Trade, and the ES at 2378, the overall position was up $6.95.

We found the dynamic of the position - alongside the interesting market movements from last week - to be such that we thought it would be informative to extend the trade out until this Friday. Not so much from the standpoint of wanting to improve the P&L on the trade, but just to see how the Greeks shifted, yesterday's expiries bleeding off, etc.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on May 8 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

As we contemplate initiation, the S&P sits just a touch off its all-time highs. Vol is quite low; the trading range over the past couple weeks has been modest - 25 points wide.

While moves higher are certainly not out of the question, we'd like to entertain a move back into our larger trading range from the past couple months: 2325 to 2395. Preferably we find ourselves someplace in the middle.

We will opt for a "backspread" or a "one-by-two", where we buy one option and sell two further-from-the-money options. In this case, we will use puts.

After last week's roller coaster, ES currently has retaking virtually all its prior losses and rests at 2396.

Tactics:

We opened on May8 trading the following 1x2:

• Buy the May 31 2385 put

• Sell two of the May 31 2335 puts

Source: Interactive Brokers

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

A couple observations on this trade. One is that upside risk is quite limited. Without making any modifications, we could potentially lose a couple bucks on the upside.

The real risk to the base trade was the drastic downside. Given the movement of the last several months, we're not too concerned on this point. On Friday May12 we suggested a modification that turned out to be crucial last Wednesday when the S&P dove.

The spread takes advantage of very low vols at-the-money vs. higher vol for the out-of-the money strikes. This is called "skew" and can be seen below:

It is worthy of mention that when the ES shot down to the 2350 area, the implied vol on these options were indeed higher than the 10.4 "predicted" vol that they sported. Closer to 14. That said, quite a bit of time had bled off them from the inception point, and so the "time-weighted" skew was actually not too far off.

Options sensitivities on the position at initiation were as follows:

As mentioned earlier, we modified the trade by buying in the two May31 2335 puts and selling in place two May22 2335 puts. This cost us a grand total of $5.80, and this trade worked brilliantly when the ES swung lower last week. In fact, this trade made us more than the initial trade did. After Friday's move higher, however, this component has not been too helpful.

In complete contrast, on Tuesday, with the ES at 2403 and our core thesis seemingly violated, we put on a trade that essentially reduced our potential upside considerably. Of course, we "regretted" that decision on Wednesday and Thursday when the ES swooned, but at the time it really was the right thing to do: be wrong early. As of now this most recent mod is now up about $.40

"How's the trade looking now?"

It can be instructive to see round by round how individual mods have played out.

We're glad we kept tracking this position since last Friday's close, as this P&L profile is ever so different from last week.

During the market swoon, our trade from Tuesday, May 16 was a real drag. And that is as it should be: we put it on to reduce (but not eliminate) our overall position. The original mod from Friday May12 was very positive last Wednesday - in fact it was far more positive for P&L than the initial trade.

On Friday, the day we were targeted to close, the two mods had basically cancelled each other out, and the core driver of profits was our initial position, up about $9 or so. We said at that point (at ES 2378) that the May31 2385 put was most likely to dominate how the overall position would play out from then on.

With the ES up almost 20 handles since that proclamation, naturally the "dominant put" is down considerably. Almost humorously, the initial position and the "closer" from last week are modestly profitable, while the profitable mod drives our losses.

Yesterday, with ES at 2389, we put on a put spread to reduce any negative impact from a large downswing.

"What do the current Greeks look like?"

Yesterday several options with strikes in the 2330-2335 range expired worthless. That leaves us with the following total "live" options.

As you can see from this point, P&L is fairly modest, even in more extreme cases such as down 5% on the ES today. That is to say, this trade is now quite tame for all but gigantic down moves.

Delta is about the same as yesterday, even though it was "supposed" to move lower. Why? Because we added the single put spread as a downside risk neutralizer.

More importantly, the theta on the spread is basically dead. Modestly positive, but dead. This stands in sharp contrast to yesterday, when daily decay gave us $1. Partly this is due to the put spread (we mentioned when we traded it that it would reduce our positive theta). But largely, this was due to the positive theta signal that is emitted from the two short 2350 puts fading away. It's frankly surprising that their signal still dominates the negative theta signal of the May31 2385 put.

Vega is positive. That does not concern us overly much, as we stated last week. This is because vega (sensitivity to implied volatility) is determined on an option-by-option basis. Put differently, vega is not some one-size-fits-all, ETP style product where at any one time it trades at one price. With options, there is an implied volatility surface. The May31 2385 put is quickly becoming the "skewy put" - it trades with an implied vol of 7.1. It drives our positive vega, and as such I am not too concerned about our trade outcome.

Mechanics - "Any changes?"

We're going to close out our two May26 2350 puts and roll them to May31. We'll collect $1.80 doing this trade twice. With bid-ask in pre-market already at a healthy 93x204, we believe it should be quite easy to get this trade done at the mid. We do not need this trade. As such, we don't need to chase it.

This pulls up our theta. Last week that was the wrong play. Given how little time the ES entertained a move lower, we're more interested in keeping that theta alive than wondering if we'll see lightning strike twice (which is of course possible).

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, Tracking-the-Trade shows you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

So we ask our readers: is this another chance to "buy the dip" - so far it would seem so! Or do you hold off or even shed position in equities and/or short vol positions? Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in recent past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.