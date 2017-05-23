The second quarter is looking like a repeat of the first in terms of the rate of economic growth - stagnation.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Home Construction

Housing starts and building permits in April were both disappointing. New starts fell for the third time in the past four months to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.172 million, which was down 2.6% from March, while building permits fell 2.5%. The decline in construction was driven by multi-family dwellings. There was no increase in single-family homes, and there was a 4.5% drop in building permits for this category, which doesn't bode well for future construction.

The number of units under construction so far in the second quarter is at a run rate that is flat with the first quarter, which means that there is currently no contribution to economic growth from the housing industry.

Not only is the lack of single-family home construction a constraint on the rate of economic growth, but it will also drive up prices at a time when demand has finally started to pick up, especially for first-time home buyers. Higher prices along with higher mortgage rates will slow the rate of new household formation.

Additionally, the rental market is showing signs of slowing, which may lead to a further slowdown in multi-family dwelling construction. Rents tracked by Reis, Inc. declined or were flat during the first quarter in 28 of the 79 metro areas, which is up from just 14 during the fourth quarter of last year. The supply of rental units has surged over the past year.

Industrial Production

In what lifted economic growth projections for the second quarter, industrial production rose a better-than-expected 1% in April, led by the manufacturing sector. The only reason I think this is unsustainable is that manufacturing was lifted by a 5% increase in automobile assemblies. Auto inventories are already bloated and sales continue to decline month after month. On a positive note, there were increases in the production of business equipment and consumer goods, but the weakening rate of consumer-spending growth must reverse if we are to see these increases continue.

Restaurant Sales

Eating out is a discretionary expense for most of us. As such, I think restaurant sales are a good indicator of how the consumer is feeling about his own economic outlook. The Restaurant Industry Snapshot from Black Box Intelligence is a monthly report that compiles real sales data and foot traffic information for over 150 restaurant brands and 27,000 stores nationwide. We know that consumer confidence is at all-time highs for this economic expansion, but are consumers putting their money where their mouths are in a literal sense? The answer is a resounding no!

Sales declined in April by 1% on a year-over-year basis, which was the third decline in a row, while foot traffic fell 3.3%. I suppose the good news is that sales are down by just 1.5% year-to-date compared to the same period last year, which is an improvement from the 2.3% rate of decline in the fourth quarter of last year. The modest improvement in the sales decline this year could be attributed to consumer expectations of tax cuts at some point later this year. I have no idea, but it is not the byproduct of an increase in real income, which has declined in three of the past four months on an annualized basis.

Conclusion

Last week was light on the data front, but I have seen no evidence of a measurable increase in the rate of economic growth for the second quarter of this year from what was less than 1% in the first quarter. I'm primarily focused on consumer spending, which accounts for nearly 70% of GDP, and the income growth that fuels it. It is good to see improvement in the manufacturing sector, but this segment of the economy is small relative to the consumer. Business investment remains underwhelming, housing appears to have stalled and government spending is in decline.

While this may not be a recessionary environment, it will be very difficult to achieve the 2% rate of economic growth we have averaged during this expansion without fiscal stimulus that is focused on helping the middle class. The second quarter is looking like a repeat of the first. It is economic stagnation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.