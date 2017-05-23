Shire (SHPG): Positive Topline Phase 3 Results for Lanadelumab (SHP643) in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) - Slideshow

Shire (SHPG): Positive Topline Phase 3 Results for Lanadelumab (SHP643) in Patients With Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) - SlideshowMay.23.17 | About: Shire PLC (SHPG) The following slide deck was published by Shire PLC in conjunction with this event. 110 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Healthcare, Drug Manufacturers - Major, Earnings Slides, United KingdomProblem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.Follow SA Transcripts and get email alerts