GM: Pulling Out Of The Wrong Markets

Back in late March I discussed the pros and cons of General Motors (NYSE:GM) shareholders siding with activist investor David Einhorn and voting to split GM shares into two different kind of holdings. One would be built from the ground up to pay dividends, and the other would be a means of capitalizing on the company's growth (or suffering the lack thereof). Without such a split, Einhorn contends, the true value of GM remains buried under a pile of "peak auto" worry.

Mr. Einhorn's frustration is certainly understandable. Valued at a trailing P/E of 5.1, GM is undeniably priced for a worst-case scenario that's unlikely to play out. Still, with no particular assurance that such a split would actually -- on a net basis -- improve the value of the company's shares, I was inclined to disagree with his thesis.

Per last week's news, however, I've got a little more empathy for his frustration.

Bye-Bye India, South Africa

On the off chance you've not heard, General Motors will no longer sell cars in India, though it will continue to make vehicles there and export them to other markets.

It's also abandoning the South African market altogether, including its manufacturing operations there. Isuzu, which was a partner in the region, is reportedly going to acquire its South African factories.

Executive Vice President Stefan Jacoby said of the decision to pull out of its African operation, "We determined that continued or increased investment in manufacturing in South Africa would not provide GM the expected returns of other global investment opportunities." Jacoby said of India's exit, "We determined that the increased investment required for an extensive and flexible product portfolio would not deliver a leadership position or long-term profitability in the domestic market."

Fair enough. But, if returns and profitability truly are the priority, General Motors still has a lot of explaining to do.

Where GM Actually Makes, and Loses, Money

To be fair, the numbers don't always tell the whole story. Sometimes revenue is easy, and other times it's not worth the time and trouble. And, sometimes the situation is changing and could be worse in the foreseeable future.

On the other hand, numbers and trajectories are what they are.

The graphics below tell the tale. General Motors makes most of its revenue and profits in North America. No surprise there. It doesn't make a whole lot of revenue through its "International" arm (Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa), but that division as a whole is at least profitable. Conversely, its European arm is its second biggest in terms of sales, but it's a habitual money loser.

GM Annual Results by Division



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Don't get too excited about the apparent improvements seen on the annual data chart. Breaking it down for the past eight quarters reveals those recovery effort have stalled.

GM Quarterly Results by Division



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Again, the graphics admittedly don't tell the entire story. India is only part of the company's international operation. Its South African division now shutting down is also only part of the company's international arm. Unfortunately, GM doesn't break down its quarterly numbers to that level of detail. Its most recent 10Q explained, however:

In the three months ended March 31, 2017 China industry sales to retail and fleet customers were 6.1 million units and our market share was 14.9%. We continue to see strength in sales of our Cadillac and Baojun passenger vehicles and SUVs and face challenges as result of the government's partial removal of purchase tax incentive, the rapid growth of SUVs over sedans that impacted Buick and Chevrolet performance and the continuing shift away from mini commercial vehicles affecting Wuling sales....

The filing went on to say:

...Many markets in the rest of Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East continue to experience negative impacts from economic conditions such as foreign exchange volatility and low oil prices, however, strength in certain markets, led to industry sales to retail and fleet customers of 5.1 million units, representing an increase of 3.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the corresponding period in 2016. Our vehicle sales totaled 0.1 million units leading to a market share of 2.9% in the three months ended March 31 2017, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

OK, so the non-China international arm isn't red hot. We knew that already. That's nothing unusual right now though -- car sales aren't red hot anywhere on the planet.

Making the matter even more conflicted is that car sales in India are undeniably trending higher.

Sales of Automobiles in India



Data and chart from Thomson Reuters

General Motors suggested the cars that sell well in India weren't terribly profitable, and that's a legitimate complaint. Refusing to make them at all, however, doesn't help the bottom line. There is a market there, and it is growing.

Automobile sales in South Africa are a slightly different story. They're trending lower. General Motors may have made a smart decision ceding that market. Then again, GM has the financial wherewithal to weather that headwind better than most other players could. Sticking around could have left it well positioned for a turnaround there.

Sales of Automobiles in South Africa



Data and chart from Thomson Reuters

Point being, something was clearly working -- or was at least workable -- in the company's emerging markets that were just left behind. China isn't carrying all the weight for that division; Cadillac and Baojun are the key brands in China, but they only count for about one-fourth of the International division's total unit sales.

Clearly something is also not working in Europe. If Europe could have been fixed, it would have been fixed by now.

Maybe, just maybe, General Motors shouldn't have been quite so quick to pull the plug where it did... if profitability and returns on investments are the concern.

Bottom Line

I still contend Einhorn is wrong, not in spirit, but in effect. That is, there's no way of guaranteeing a post-split GM stock would perform any better as two distinct entities than the one single stock is performing now.

On the flipside, to the extent General Motors' management team does have control of the underlying results that ultimately serve as the basis for the stock's price, it's sure tough to see how the abdication of its Indian and South African business helps. It wasn't a key piece of the revenue pie, nor the profit pie. But, it was profitable and had at least something of a future as the bulk of India and Africa become more economically developed.

It should have dumped Europe (which it has also done), which hasn't made any money in years. If it was going to happen there, it would have happened by this point.

Whatever the case, look for General Motors bottom line to deteriorate even faster than the top line as it closes the door on these two markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.