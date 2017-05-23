Command Security: New Contracts Should Pave Way To Increased Shareholder Value

Over the last few weeks, Command Security Corporation (MOC) had some pretty good news. The company announced it was awarded two separate $80,000,000 and $50,000,000 contracts for a term of three and four years, respectively. That would typically be excellent news for a company trading near a market capitalization of about $28m. Although with the way the stock reacted, you would never know it. The stock has picked up only $3m of market cap since the contracts were disclosed, and is now basically flat since the start of the year. But these situations are precisely the type of opportunities I'm interested in: finding stocks where the market is acting inefficiently and buying them before the inflection point is seen by everyone else.

With over 30 years of service and more than 6,500 trained personnel, Command Security Corporation is an experienced provider of full-solution security services. The company provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. The company operates through two divisions, Security and Aviation Safeguards. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrol, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk operations. This division serves government, financial institutions, colleges and universities, and healthcare, residential, commercial real estate, industrial, distribution, logistics, and retail sectors. The Aviation Safeguards division provides various services for domestic and international air carriers, including security for airlines, aircraft, passengers, cargo, and baggage screening. This division serves approximately 50 domestic and international airlines, airports, and the general aviation community.

The company's financial results have been improving in recent quarters. Although, because the company's fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, we will have to wait a few more weeks to see fourth-quarter results. However, the previous three quarters of the year showed impressive top-line growth with revenues growing 8%, 23%, and 27% respectively in Q1, Q2, and Q3 of 2016. The company was profitable in both Q1 and Q2, but did report a $200k net loss in Q3 due to an increase in SG&A of $700k that was primarily related to "higher legal expenses and labor settlement costs." It is unclear if these expenses will persist in subsequent periods, but I would be more inclined to think they are one-off expenses. Regardless, the net loss was still an improvement from the year-ago period.

That said, I'm more concerned about where a company is going than where it's been. After all, past performance is not indicative of future results, as our friends on Wall Street like to say. I have followed Command Security for a number of months and thought it was cheap before these two large contracts were announced, so I obviously like it a lot more now. Add in the fact I was able to load up on a bunch of stock for not much of a premium to where it was trading just a few weeks ago, and it has now become one of my top 10 holdings.

Further, the wording in the contract announcements piqued my interest and I'm now convinced the company on the other end of this deal is Amazon (AMZN). As was stated in one press release, "the Company has received the award of a three-year contract to provide security services with a major online retailer." And in the other press release, "the Company has received the award of a four-year contract to provide physical security services for a web services segment of a major online retailer." I suppose "major online retailer" could be several companies, but when looking at the Command Security "Careers" page on its website, which lists job openings and the locations associated, several match the same addresses as Amazon fulfillment centers.

Amazon Fulfillment Center Location Command Security Job Opening Location (May 2017) 5000 Commerce Way, Petersburg, VA 23803 5000 COMMERCE WAY, VA 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway, Chester, VA 23836 1901 MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PKWY, VA 2010 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224 2010 Broening Hwy, MD 50 New Canton Way, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 50 New Canton Way, NJ 19991 Brownstown Center Dr, Brownstown Charter Twp, MI 48183 Building 9 19991 Brownstown Center Drive, MI 3680 Langley Drive, Hebron, KY 41048 Suite 100 3680 Langley Dr., KY 1600 Worldwide Blvd. Hebron, KY 41048 1600 Worldwide Blvd., KY 1155 Worldwide Blvd. Hebron, KY 41048 1155 Worldwide Blvd., KY 715 AirTech Parkway, Plainfield, IN 46168 715 AirTech Pkwy Suite 195, IN 710 South Girls School Road, Indianapolis, IN 46214 710 S. Girls School Road, IN 800 S Perry Road, Plainfield, IN 46168 800 Perry Road, IN 1610 Van Buren Rd., Easton, PA 18045-1707 1610 Van Buren Road, PA 2 Ames Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015 2 Ames Drive PA 500 McCarthy Drive, Lewisberry, PA 17339 500 McCarthy Dr., PA 675 Allen Road, Carlisle, PA 17015 675 Allen Rd, PA 21 Roadway Drive, Carlisle, PA 17015 21 Roadway Dr., PA 650 Boulder Drive, Breinigsville, PA 18031 650 Boulder Drive, PA 705 Boulder Drive, Breinigsville, PA 18031 705 Boulder Drive, PA 380 Middlesex Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008 380 Middlesex Avenue, NJ 8003 Industrial Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008 8003 Industrial Parkway, NJ 275 Omar Avenue, Avenel, NJ 07001 275 Omar Avenue, NJ 301 Blair Road #100, Avenel, NJ 07001 301 Blair Road, NJ 10 State Street, Nashua, NH 03063 10 State Street, NH 1180 Innovation Way, Fall River, MA 02722 1180 Innovation Way, MA 29 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492 29 Research Parkway, CT

I'd venture to say a reasonable person could assume this proves that Amazon is in fact the party responsible for this contract. Although, I'm not sure why Command Security would not announce it as such. It seems to me like this would be an opportunity for great PR to say you bagged Amazon as a major client. It's even more puzzling since it doesn't look like Command Security is going to great lengths to hide the connection here, especially if a layman like myself can put two and two together.

While I don't know what Q4 results will look like when they're reported in a few weeks, I would assume the trend of double-digit top-line growth continues. I believe the major inflection point will come when Q2 results (ending September 2017) are reported, as those will take into account the effect of these new contracts that are slated to begin in June/July 2017. So this call may be a little bit early, but I've also learned not to stand on the sidelines when a stock is being significantly mispriced by the market.

Additionally, a risk that I was concerned about a few months has been resolved. On March 30, 2017, Command Security entered into an Amendment to its Credit and Security Agreement, dated as of February 12, 2009, between the company and Wells Fargo Bank. The Amendment provides, among other things, an increase in the maximum revolving line of credit amount from $20,000,000 to $27,500,000, and an extension in the maturity date from March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2020. While this was not something that I anticipated having an adverse effect on the company, it is reassuring to see it resolved without incident or an increase in borrowing costs. The company currently has around $15m in debt and just over $1m in cash, which is somewhat less than I would like to see. The current ratio is still acceptable at approximately 1.4, and I'd anticipate these metrics will improve going forward as financial results improve. Nonetheless, this is something to keep an eye on, but I'm not particularly concerned about dilutive equity financing since the credit line was increased rather substantially.

It is somewhat difficult to value this company because most of the companies operating in this space are private, and thus financial multiples for the most part are not available. Further, this play is more about what's to come than what has already happened. I'd anticipate fiscal 2016 results, when released sometime in June, will show annual revenue in the $160m range with net income of around $0.08 per share. The recently announced contracts will start contributing in June/July, so the bulk of that revenue and associated earnings will start to show up in Q2 2017 (ending September 30, 2017). Assuming existing gross profit margins stay consistent (10-12%) and SG&A stays relatively flat, I'd anticipate starting in Q2 the company should be generating quarterly revenues of approximately $50-52m (+25% yoy) and net income of around $1m, or $0.10 per share. Annualized this would mean revenues in excess of $200m and net income of around $0.40 per share, pre-tax. This obviously does not take into account any new contract awards or the loss of any existing contracts. If we put a 12x multiple on those earnings (probably conservative in this market environment), we would get a share price of $4.80, or about 70% higher than current prices.

There is always a higher degree of risk when investing in small companies, but that degree of risk for me is always a function of the reward. And I feel like I've found an asymmetric opportunity when it comes to Command Security. With the new credit amendment and significant contract announcements, I feel like this is just the beginning of some prosperous quarters ahead. Of course, when buying micro-cap companies, you should not invest more than you can afford to lose, because you never get hit by the train you see coming. If the company were unable to maintain its existing contracts, or if expenses spiral out of control, or if profit margins get compressed due to the competitive nature of the industry, then the investment thesis would become void. That said, those risks are inherent in just about every stock in the market, but they become magnified in smaller companies because there is less margin for error. On the flip side, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see Command Security acquired by one of the larger private companies in the space. There has been significant consolidation in the industry which has provided both challenges and opportunities for the company. And I'm sure the recent large contract announcements, courtesy of an 800-pound gorilla, have Command Security on the radar of its larger competitors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. You should consult your own financial advisor before acting on recommendations to consider its suitability for your investment circumstances.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.