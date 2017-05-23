WideOpenWest Is Scheduled To Hit The Markets With An Uninspiring IPO

WideOpenWorls is set to go public Thursday in an IPO that could raise them up to $400 million at the midpoint.

Founded in 2001, WideOpenWest (Pending:WOW) is the ninth largest cable TV provider in the United States with a footprint covering over 300 communities in 10 states. Some competitors consist of AT&T (NYSE:T), Frontier (NYSE:FTR), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Now the regional provider is set to hit the NYSE this Thursday. Some issues with this IPO that bother me:

Growth May Be Problematic

With a 3-year CAGR of only 1% and negative growth in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of the year prior, WideOpenWest's topline may have lost its steam. And their strategy to grow horizontally into newer adjacent territories means they will face fierce competition by larger companies with more resources. Much of this space has been grown via acquisitions and the disruption has come by way of streaming devices, which allow consumers to choose free and paid streaming services to replace their cable TV packages. This creates a lot of uncertainty in the space and leaves one wondering if a company the size of WideOpenWest has the capability to make it long-term.

The Balance Sheet Is Rough

It's hard to get past that stockholders' deficit of over $645 million. Especially with over $1.48 billion of their assets being goodwill and franchise rights. Of the liabilities over $2.7 billion is long-term debt. Investors should accept that WideOpenWest is a very leveraged company and a $400 million IPO is not going to solve that problem. If I thought there was sustainable growth on the horizon I would be more inclined to look over some of this debt, however I don't see that being the case.

Source: WideOpenWest's S-1

Valuation

The IPO range is $20-22 per share. That represents a market cap of approximately $1.7-1.9 billion. That would put their midpoint of $1.8 billion at around 1.5X sales, which is low. However, although operating margin is up, WideOpenWest is still struggling to turn a strong positive net margin which is largely due to the burden of debt. Although their operating margin is within the industry average, the 1% 3-year CAGR and mound of debt is making the 1.5X sales not look so cheap. PE and PB ratios play no role here because their bottom line is miniscule and book value doesn't exist.

Conclusion

I'm going to pass on this IPO. I think they are going to have a hard time finding investors to take the bait on this one. The story here is no growth, a lot of leverage, and an uncertain future in a competitively changing market. The only play an investor would have here is to get in at the cheapest possible value and then hope a potential acquisition materializes. I feel this could ultimately be WideOpenWest's fate as investors will now place a lot of pressure on the company to perform. In this arena, I would rather place my money on a large blue chip with strong cash flow and a reasonable dividend yield or a smaller company looking to disrupt the space. The WideOpenWest story doesn't interest me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.