The Slowing Auto Industry Will Affect Canadian Exports As Well As Oil Prices

Canada's top two exports are oil and autos. Over the past couple of months the auto industry has seen a decline in the total number of auto sales. This has caught most analysts off guard. If you look beyond the headline numbers you start to see that Canada's currency, and economy, could see declines because of this data. I have been relatively bullish on the Canadian dollar up until its failure to rally in the face of political turmoil in the United States. Now, I am becoming more bearish with the trade data. I can see the U.S. economy slowing and with that the Canadian economy. Ultimately, Canada's exports are going to slow moderately/. CAD will follow along with a longer period of time before the Bank of Canada raises interest rates.

If you lay a chart of the price of oil along side of the Canadian dollar you will see they are very closely aligned with price movement. Of Canada's exports, 13% is oil. To give you an idea, here is the chart on CAD (inverted versus USD) and oil, respectively:

As for Canada's automotive exports, that represents about the same amount at 12.5%. There is no ETF or index that I have found that specifically tracks the Canadian automotive industry. That would be difficult as there is a lot of manufacturing that happens in Canada from American auto makers as well as other countries.

Nonetheless, given matching size of oil and automotive exports for Canadian exports as well as the correlation between oil and the Canadian dollar, I am thinking there is a corresponding correlation between the Canadian dollar and auto exports. Likewise, given the fact that automobiles use petroleum in some form or another, I am also keen to think that if there is a slowdown in aggregate demand in North America there would be in-kind slowdown in both automobiles and oil. We see that when we look at economic data during any recession or growth cycle. As the economy expands, demand for cars as well as miles driven expands.

In the United States, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has announced layoffs at its Ohio plant due to the drop in sales as well as the inventory buildup. The typical inventory levels for automakers is about 60 days worth. The current level of inventories is about 100 days. Some speculate that the layoffs are due to costs only and that the buildup In inventories was intentional. I am not so sure about this as I do not look at a company, economy or anything else to start. I look at the driver of any economy and then work my way out from there. The consumer is slowing down in the United States. We are finding this out right now. This will ultimately have an effect on what the consumer spends their hard-earned money on.

There was as surge in demand of autos in the last quarter of 2016. Automakers ramped up production for this. Then, two issues popped up unexpectedly. First, demand dropped from near-record levels. Second, the surge in buying was on the heels of a surge in credit to lesser and lesser qualified borrowers, which, now, according to the New York Federal Reserve the 90-day delinquent rate is heading higher.

There was a lot of confidence in the United States economy from the 2016 Presidential election of Trump. That optimism translated into a higher growth rate of consumption, but that was done with credit. There was no corresponding increasing growth rate of incomes. Now, it is time to pay those bills and those risky borrowers are not doing so. The automakers are going to have to set aside additional cash for loan contingencies.

Given the size of Canada's exposure to the American auto industry (12.5% of exports are automobiles), it is likely that the economy may see some impact from this. The most obvious first impact is the currency exchange rate; If exports go down, so will the Canadian dollar.

For now, oil is still heading higher from two separate factors: The 6-month agreement on production cuts by OPEC participants will be extended to keep prices higher, and, the USD itself has been offered due to political risks coming from the White House.

Personally, although production cuts were mostly adhered to for oil I see the price of oil dropping. The original agreement was a drop in 1.2 million barrels of oil per day. OPEC managed to hit about 90% of that goal. But, if price states to drop too much then countries are likely to cheat, as OPEC members always do, to drive up government revenues. This will draw on the Canadian dollar, not to mention the potential of lower prices affecting employment levels in the oil industry.

With lower exports coming from autos, this will also weigh on the Canadian dollar, but with this variable there is the trickle-through effects of potential job cuts in Canada. The U.S. economy is slowing and the auto industry is seeing signs of this play in the bottom line of some automakers. Invariably, lower exports for both automobiles and oil from Canada weigh on the value of the Canadian dollar; the two exports combined amount to 25% of total exports.

I do not see the U.S. consumer in a firm place right now. What economic surge the economy saw after the election was based on confidence only and now paying the bills for these expenses is proving to be difficult. Without an increase in the rate of growth in incomes there is not a method of paying for an increased rate of growth in debt expenditures, hence, increasing delinquency rates on automobiles. If the U.S. economy is over 70% consumer driven and the consumer is strapped for cash then the rate of growth in the economy will be strapped.

I am not referencing the 0.7% GDP report we got just this month. That may be a one-off. However, future growth does not look like it will be strong. Large purchase items are usually one of the first things to go for consumers. Automobile makers are already scaling back production:

Keep in mind that despite this scale-back in production there is still a 56% oversupply of inventory coming in at 100 days average. Credit is starting to dry up for auto loans, as well. And, along with that used car prices are plummeting.

I do not see a rosy picture for the U.S. consumer. Subsequently, I do not see a rosy picture for the auto industry and by consequence the Canadian dollar. As a follow through, this may affect the price of oil, as well. I have been bearish on oil over the past few weeks and this is something that will add to that bearishness.

As I had mentioned, I had expected the Canadian dollar to go higher for a short term trade. It went higher but not by much. I have been looking to get back in to a short position on oil and will now start to look for that entry level along with a short entry level on CAD. Both will be heading lower as both North American economies contract.

