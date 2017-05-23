Keep Calm and Seek Dividends

My first memories of the markets come from the 2007-08 crash. I was just 13 at the time, but I still remember the almost defeated look on my father's face as we watched TV in the mornings. Other than losing thousands of dollars of his own, he had also opened small E*TRADE equity accounts for my sister and I. Needless to say, they weren't doing well. In the end, we held our positions, bought on the downturn, and came out ahead; but it was this rude initiation into the markets that has defined my risk-averse, long-term investing style. I have always sought out strong balance sheets, high dividends, and safe industries. I believe this high-yield strategy is responsible for my, albeit modest, success in investing thus far. Today, I would like to discuss two stocks that I own which exemplify my investing philosophy, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) and Waste Management (WM).

For over a year now, investors and traders have watched valuations climb without a major correction. With the S&P trading at over 25 times earnings, some believe the peak of this bull market may have been reached. Personally, I'm not in the game of making predictions of that kind, but it's undeniable finding value as a dividend growth investor can be difficult in a market trading at multiples like this.

S&P 500 PE Ratio

Waste Management

Waste Management is the largest environmental solutions provider in North America, serving more than 21 million municipal, commercial and industrial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

I recently added to my holdings in Waste Management, a company whose shares I have held for 10 years now. Throughout that time, it has always had a strong balance sheet, continually increased its dividend, adapted to market trends, and increased its market share. In uncertain economic and political times, many investors look for safe places to keep their money, and I believe Waste Management is one of those places.

Relative Valuation

Q1 2017 EPS was $0.67 per share with revenue of $3.44 billion compared to an EPS of $0.58 per share with revenue of $3.18 billion a year ago. Waste trades below its peers in the industry with a Forward PE ratio of 20.31. Its largest competitor, Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is at 23.41 while Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is at 25.76 and Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) 38.12. A solid ROE at 22.6%, revenue growth of 8.3% in Q1 alone, and a net profit margin of 8.80% add to the picture of WM as a value play. Waste Management has earned and will continue to earn solid returns on its shareholders' equity and presents an opportunity even at its current price.

Boost from Tax Reform and Continued Adaptation

The high effective tax rate of Waste Management will drop significantly if Trump's tax reform goes through this year. Any reduction from the 36.5% that is expected for 2017 would be highly advantageous for the company. The 15% proposed cut probably won't go through, but with even a minor tax break, the company's stock will get a boost.

I also am a fan of Waste's green policies that I believe illustrate its commitment to adaptation in an industry that will see major changes over the coming decades. The company has its trademarked Think Green® initiative that will help it position itself as the waste services company of the future, especially after President Trump has left office.

Changing times call for new ways of thinking and smarter ways of working. And this requires leading a new type of discussion.

Safe, Growing Dividend and a Wide Moat

When I first purchased Waste Management (well, when my Father purchased it for me… I was 13) the dividend was $0.24/share. Now, it is $0.425/share. Although the yield of 2.40% is not exactly juicy and has declined in recent years, it is definitely secure. In fact, in the past 13 years, there hasn't been a single year that the dividend wasn't raised, even during the market crash of 07-08. Today's dividend is well covered as well with a payout ratio of 60.31%. After tax reform is pushed through, even if it takes until 2018, Waste Management will be in an even better position to continue growing its dividend.

The barrier for entry into the waste services business is also very high. It would be almost impossible for a competitor to enter and overthrow the king of the castle, WM. Even Waste's largest competitors don't really compete. This moat provides a safety net for WM as well as time to adapt to up and coming competitors or changing markets.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Omega Healthcare Investors is a triple-net, equity REIT (NYSE:OHI) that supports the goals of Skilled Nursing Facility (NYSE:SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators with financing and capital. We're partners with over 75 of the most future-focused, growth-oriented operators in the U.S. and U.K., accelerating their growth strategies with a $1.25 billion unsecured credit facility and proven access to the largest public equity and debt markets in the world.

I have recently acquired shares of Omega Healthcare Investors as a long-term income play. Positive news seems to be surrounding OHI. With its 7.54% yield and strong FFO, it's no wonder. Also, after evaluating the company, I feel it fits in perfectly with my investing philosophy.

Strong Valuation, Safe Dividend

REITs need to illustrate that they can cover their dividend with cash flow, and OHI has done that. Q1 2017 AFFO was $0.8569/share compare that to its average dividend payout over the last seven quarters of $.058/share, and we can see the dividend is secure. OHI doesn't disappoint in the growth category either. Its dividend has increased annually for the past 14 years.

Currently, shares of Omega go for 9.5 times FFO, which represents great value. The company also controls its debt well with debt at just 4.78 times EBITDA. Despite below estimates revenue for Q1 2017, the increasing number of retirees makes OHI attractive as its revenue streams will have room to grow in future. Baby Boomers have been heading into retirement for the past decade, and the trend continues giving OHI's Assisted Living Facilities a boost. In the near term, we may see an up and down performance from OHI, caused by impending changes to healthcare, but for the long-term dividend investor, it's a solid choice.

New Medicare Reimbursement Administrators

Proposed cuts to medicare do present a problem for OHI's Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs), but in the Q1 2017 conference call, Jeff Marshall discussed positives brought about by new Medicare administrators. It showed the government's plan to reform and change Medicare reimbursement is viewed with much less negativity than expected. OHI's SNFs need time to implement the required reforms, and they seem positive they are finally being given that time. This gives me a much more bullish near-term outlook than I had previously.

Even though SNFs have had to deal with this wide array of Medicare payment and regulatory reform concepts, the good news is that one; the impact of Medicare advantage managed care on SNF revenue per patient day is stabilizing. Two; demand for SNF Medicare post-acute care services is rising nationally. Three; SNF quality of care is improving as documented by new CMS quality measures. And four; the new CMS administration has shown an initial willingness to slow down the pace of reform both by delaying the episode payment model implementation to at least October 2017

Conclusion

In these turbulent markets, I see Waste Management and Omega Healthcare Investors as low risk, income investments that you can hold for decades while they pay you to do so. Waste Management is the largest waste services company in North America. Its strong balance sheet, increasing dividend, and wide moat make it a solid play, especially for the passive income investor. Omega Healthcare Investors is a solid Healthcare REIT that has positioned itself to take advantage of the ever increasing retired population. Similar to Waste, Omega is a safe, quality income generator that won't cause you to lose any more sleep than necessary. Both of these companies epitomize my risk-averse, income-heavy investing style that has allowed me to make a steady profit from the markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, WM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.