Insiders Keep On Truckin'

New management is making confident statements about getting things back on the road quickly.

During 2017 insiders at USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) have been backing up the truck with shares purchased on the open market. In February the company's EVP along with three directors, including the board's chairman, loaded up 60,000 shares worth $486,336. In May the same three directors kept on truckin' - along with three more hitch hiking directors - and took delivery of 51,600 shares worth $323,808.

They say insiders sell for many reasons. But they buy for only one reason. To make money. So what do these insiders see around the bend? A turnaround? Perhaps a merger? (Wow... Those last two puns wrote themselves.)

A Glance In The Rear View

It's been a rough ride for USA Truck over the last couple of years. Revenue of $602 million in 2014 fell to $508 million and $429 million in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Although, net income actually increased in 2015 VS 2014. In 2016 the company swerved to a loss. Q1 2017 saw the largest quarterly loss yet of ($4.9 million) and Q2 is also expected to be negative. The stock price has plunged from over $30 in early 2015 to ~ $6.00 now. Of note the current market cap is below tangible book value.

The company's debt has become excessive. However, management, as part of their turnaround plan, drove down total debt by over $20 million in Q1 '17.

The company is on its fourth CEO since 2013. James Reed, hired as CFO in October 2016 was promoted to CEO three months later in January 2017 after Randy Rodgers, CEO for just one year was told to hit the highway. In a simultaneous move Jim Craig, president of USAT Logistics, was appointed executive vice president and chief commercial officer, which is a new position. It is these two who will lead USAK's turnaround.

Looking Up The Road

Management expects the company to return to profitability by Q3 2017. They also plan to reduce the debt to EBITA ratio from the current 5.6X to 2.5 - 3X over time.

They are allowing the fleet of tractors to age from an average of 2.1 years to 2.7 years. This Cap-Ex savings is going toward debt repayment which can already be seen in Q1. Incredibly, their maintenance costs have actually fallen 29% ($2.6 million) quarter to quarter by replacing high cost tractors and moving the road call service in-house. They do expect to bring the average tractor age to below 2.5 years over time. They also plan to lease, rather than buy, a higher percentage of company owned tractors.

The company plans to increase the number of seated tractors by 5-7% over the Q4 2016 number of 1,547 tractors. They also plan to increase the number of independent contractors to about 20% of the fleet during 2017.

There has already been substantial success in cutting fixed costs but management thinks they can cut another $1 -$2 million over the remainder of 2017.

The company plans to increase rates and increase base revenue per seated mile by 3-5% over 2016.

Finally, the company expects USAT Logistics to contribute 35% of total revenue by the end of 2017. USAT logistics is an asset light division of USAK. It is basically a freight brokerage which matches customers' needs with a network of third party carriers. USAT Logistics has long been thought of by many an analyst or writer as the potential cash cow for this company.

All in all management definitely seems confident that it has everything completely under control. On the Q4 conference call the CFO stated the following:

"We believe we'll increase our 2017 cash provided by operating activities beyond our 2015 level."

A pretty strong statement since that year cash from ops was over $60 million. (2016 cash from ops was $22 million)

Possible Takeover Target

An analyst at Stevens Thinks USA Truck might be a takeover target in the near future. If so, it would not be the first attempt. In 2011 USAK snubbed a merger offer from Celadon (NYSE:CGI). Then in 2013 Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) made a hostile attempt to acquire them. USAK fought off the attempt in court. The Stevens analysts think consolidation among truckers could be a major theme in H2 2017 and into 2018. In fact Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation have recently agreed to merge.

Technical Take

Right now the chart looks like it's going to need one of those runaway ramps with the barrels of sand and stuff. In fact, the shares can be bought for cheaper than most of the insiders paid for theirs.

However, from my perspective the chart is tracing out a falling wedge. This is a bullish formation if the issue can break above the downtrend line. Break outs above a falling wedge formation can be quick and violent.

Where Rubber Meets The Road

USA Truck has been traveling down a hazardous highway for the last couple of years. However, the company seems it may have found competent management with a simple workable plan to get the business back on cruise control. A plan that has already delivered in some respects. The stock has overpriced in pessimism, in my opinion. Even selling below tangible book value while management and analysts expect profitability by Q3. In addition, a takeover attempt is a real possibility.

Whatever the case insiders have shifted the buying into high gear. I think I will draft them for a while.

