Constellation Brands: In Danger Of Declines?

With shares just a fraction off an all-time high, we fear that Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) could be in danger of declines in the next 12 months. Is now the time to be locking in your gains and moving onto new opportunities?

Mexican beer a fiesta for STZ

Constellation Brands has thoroughly impressed us in the last few years. Through acquisitions the business has expanded its portfolio to include some of the best selling Mexican beer, which has proven to be a huge success and management should be commended. The businesses brews include Corona, Casa Modelo and Victoria with Corona taking the cake in revenue and recently declared the number one imported beer in the U.S. for 2016. Other than beer, Constellation Brands have sought to grow the wine and spirit segments with several acquisitions in these areas and refining the catalogue and portfolio to only include the top shelf offerings.

Source: company 10K

Investing activities has allowed the company to grow its earnings by an average of 30% per annum over the last five years. But with growth expected by analysts to slow to 16% per annum over the next five years, we think that 25x trailing earnings could be too much of a premium for its shares to trade at. Especially as we're not certain that the company will impact delivery on market expectations.

The fiesta more of a siesta

Mexican beers have been incredibly popular and whilst there is no sign of demand weakening at the moment, it is reasonable to presume that the taste du jour will change in the future. Whilst this is a slight concern considering its Mexican beers contribute 57.7% of total sales, it isn't our main concern. Our main concern is the state of the global alcoholic drinks market. According to Euromonitor volume sales declined 0.2% last year. While an improvement on last year, it is still the second year of declines in a row.

Moving forward we're not sure that this will necessarily improve due to current trends. Although millennials and Gen Z's have a reputation for binge drinking, recent data out of the UK painted a very different picture, implying that the older generation baby boomers are the bigger drinkers, while the younger generations are more concerned with their health. We think millennials will always enjoy the occasional drink, but they're far less likely to drink excessively due to the generations desire to enjoy experiences sober, plus hangovers typically 'write-off' the day after which is an unnecessary waste for the younger gens.

Furthermore, an interesting topic gaining momentum is the possibility that as marijuana becomes more of an accepted substance world wide, it could steal some market share from the historically unhealthy alcoholic beverage. For a vast majority of consumers, marijuana is the preferred over alcohol, again because of health concerns. So it's a very real chance that alcohol sales could continue to decline over the next few years as millennials and gen x's become the majority population generations.

STZ overpriced

FY 2016 FY 2017 FY +1 Revenue $6,546 $7,332 $7,650 Gross Profit % 46.27% 48.13% 50.00% Total Operating Expenses ($1,124) ($1,392) ($1,492) Operating Income $1,905 $2,137 $2,333 Operating Margin 29.10% 29.15% 30.50% Net Income $1,055 $1,535 $1,460 Diluted EPS $4.65 $6.76 $7.15 Dividends PS $1.07 $1.39 $1.50 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) 227.0 227.0 204.1

Source: company data, author predictions

STZ is predicted to increase revenues by 4.3% and 7.2% in 2017 and 2018 respectively. However, market consensus is that STZ growth will slow to 16% per annum over the next 5 years, which we think the businesses ratio of 25x earnings is too high for the growth predicted, demanding a premium for minimal growth. Furthermore, we think that given the factors mentioned, including a shrinking interest in alcohol and marijuana's inevitable acceptance world wide, that STZ may not be able to achieve these long-term targets.

Valuation.

In conclusion, we think a fair multiple for its shares to trade at is 20x earnings given the decline of STZ's largest revenue contributor in beer and increased competition in the years to come. We concur with analysts in that the next 12 months will increase for STZ, however we expect that growth to fall short of the analyst predictions. 4% growth YoY is not valuable enough for an investment and is unlikely to satisfy the market, especially not with 25x trailing earnings and $180 per share in a slowing growth market. Long term we're bearish on STZ as millennials become the more dominant population.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.