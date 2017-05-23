Invesco Deserves A Spot In Your Dividend Growth Portfolio

I expect 2017 results to beat 2016. Investors should capitalize on the opportunity to initiate a position at an attractive price.

The financial situation guarantees the dividend is safe and likely to keep growing in upcoming years.

Invesco's (NYSE:IVZ) stock price took a hit in 2015 when investors realised that the passive investment growth story wouldn't play out without a few minor roadblocks. The stock is now attractively priced, and is an interesting addition to any dividend growth investor's portfolio. As the company recovers from disappointing results in 2016, investors should consider initiating a position in this investment management company

1st quarter earnings increased by 36% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues, which were 3.8% higher. The company's stock price has declined by 18% from its 2015 high of $39. At the same time, Invesco increased their dividend by 4.5% and 3.5% in 2016 and 2017 respectively, giving the company a 3.54% dividend yield, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70% Current ratio greater than 1x. At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments. And a positive P/E Ratio.

Invesco fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1-year dividend growth Invesco Ltd. Financial Services 3.54 54.1 1.46 7 14.4 3.57

Source: uuptick

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock, which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

Invesco's revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% vs. 3% for the S&P 500, and IVZ's earnings grew even faster at a 14.0% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

While Revenues in 2016 were lower than during the three previous years, the top line picked up in the 1st quarter of the current year, above 2013 levels. Management hinted in the earnings call that the second quarter was likely to be " much more robust than we saw in the first quarter just because of the way we report." Net margins have gotten stronger over time, and are positively correlated with revenues, proving that in an industry with high regulatory costs, economies of scale are clearly present.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 30% and 60% throughout the last 8 years. This is a definitive positive since it proves IVZ has increased its dividend at a rate, which is manageable. The ratio is expected to remain within this range for 2017. I believe that it will be lower than last year, because the cautious 3.5% increase in dividend payments will likely not match the increase in earnings.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1-year trailing average.

Source: uuptick

IVZ has historically yielded between 1.8% and 3.1%. Since early 2016, the yield has spiked as high as 4.5%, its highest level since the 2008-2009 meltdown. It now sits at around 3.54%. While the yield is slightly below its 1-year average, it is still relatively high compared to historical yield. This is another positive.

PRICE ACTION

We can see that the higher yield is due to investor expectations concerning future growth declining sharply during the second half of 2015. Looking at relative performance over the last 5 years, it is at around the same time that an investment in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) would have been just as lucrative. As of today, the S&P 500 has outpaced IVZ returning 75% vs. 56% over a 5-year period.

Source: uuptick

The price bottomed at circa $25 in June 2016 before coming back up to $32, where the share price has met a lot of resistance for the last 2 years.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next, I need to assess the safety of the dividend, since the stock has a higher than average yield all while being priced at the top of its trading range for the last two years, I want to make sure that if industry pressure becomes more intense in upcoming years, my dividends will still be safe.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last business cycle. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case, the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values: here between 35% and 80% (excluding the outlier at 150%). In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 35% - which is unlikely - the company will continue to produce positive operating income.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio, to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

Source: uuptick

IVZ's operating income has been increasing throughout the cycle, despite a pullback in 2016. In the last year, the company had enough to pay its interest 12 times. This is very encouraging, because we know that the company will likely be able to pay for interest and have enough money left to pay a healthy dividend.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. IVZ has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 7 years by different amounts. This is encouraging because it shows that management is dedicated to returning excess capital to shareholders all while suspending increases during tough times.

Source: uuptick (courtesy of David Fish)

As you can see, there were no increases during bad years (2004 and 2009). The remaining years, the dividend has grown at an average rate of 12% and a mean rate of 6%. These high levels of growth are encouraging. Because of the nature of the business, management can somewhat foresee whether an aggressive dividend hike will be sustainable in subsequent years.

These elements are enough for me to consider that the company is financially sound. While the stock price is at the top of its 52-week range, it still offers an attractive yield.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays $1.16 in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 6% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyse which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For Invesco, this gives us a value between $23 and $40, or between 75% and 125% of the current share price. This is encouraging, since it suggests that a higher dividend increase in 2018 could be enough to push the stock through its $32 resistance. It also suggests that we missed an incredible opportunity to buy the security last year when it dropped to $25 last year.

Source: uuptick

Invesco's mid valuation as a percentage of price is 94%, which is the median value for stocks in the S.A.F.E screener. This means that while there are securities which might be more attractively priced on my watch list, Invesco doesn't stand out negatively or positively. Given the financial soundness of the company, this makes it a potential investment.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch P/E lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch P/E line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the P/E line for the average 5-year P/E as well as the minimum and maximum P/E over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see, Invesco has traded within a close P/E range during the last 5 years: between 10.5x and 17x with an average value of 14x earnings. This means that any divergence south of 14x earnings would present an interesting buying opportunity. This also means that since I expect earnings to increase in 2017, the current price is an attractive entry point.

CONCLUSION

While the second half of 2015, and all of 2016 proved to be hard years for Invesco, management seems to believe that 2017 will be a solid year. The financial situation of the company makes its dividend safe. The outlook suggests that we can expect the dividend to increase in future years. Invesco's PowerShares smart beta offering allows them to command a premium in fees compared to their competition. And as passive investments continue to outrun active investments, Invesco is in a prime position to continue growing.

While the equity's price got ahead of itself a few years ago, it is now priced at an attractive level, and I would advise investors to make an initial purchase, and opportunistically build a full position whenever the price dips below current levels.

I will be analysing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article, please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IVZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These views represent the opinion of the author and not those of his company, uuptick LTD.