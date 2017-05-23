If There Is A Long Case For Tableau, We Can't See It

However, we have one big concern. The company struggles to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis, let alone on a GAAP basis.

The company is making a sensible move towards a subscription-based model. This puts a damper on growth in the near term, but this is an optical effect.

While growth has clearly decelerated, Tableau is still the leading data analytics provider.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA), a big data analytics company is the market leader for the fifth year running, according to Gartner Magic Quadrant.

This isn't universal. For instance, in other surveys like a head-to-head comparison, Tableau seems to do less well compared to IBM's Cognos Business Intelligence (one can find customer reviews on Gartner's Peer Insights here). However, Gartner is more authoritative, no doubt.

The company is curiously late to the SaaS model, which they only seem to have discovered recently. They used to operate on a traditional software licensing model which confronted customers with a one-off upfront cost for the license, supported by recurring revenues for maintenance and support. But they realized that this is not really how things are done these days, and it's not what a lot of customers want.

So the company is changing to a subscription model (irrespective of where the product is deployed). Instead of a perpetual license, customers can pay a monthly fee based on stuff like seats ($35 per user per month billed annually). The good news is that a lot of customers seem to like this, so this move might actually drive demand higher. That's certainly what management believes.

However, this puts the company in the middle of a lengthy transition, and it becomes more difficult to compare numbers with previous periods and assess at what pace the company is still growing. We give you a few data points:

Total revenue was up 16% to $199.9M.

Q1 license revenues ($97M) were up just 1%.

But maintenance and services revenues were up 36% to $102.7M.

Non-GAAP EPS came in at -$0.03, a beat of $0.07 but 3 cents worse than Q1 2016.

Q1 non-GAAP operating expense includes $10.3 million in real estate-related consolidation charges.

License bookings grew 6% year over year in Q1 2017 compared to 24% year-over-year growth in Q1 of 2016.

The variable to watch is how ratable license bookings vary as a percentage of license bookings; this came in at 26%, exceeding guidance (which was for 15%-20%).

Q1 headcount has actually declined.

License revenue didn't really grow all that much, at 6%.

The company added over 3,300 new customers.

Operational cash flow was really strong ($84.5M, from the 10-Q) but helped considerably by accounts receivable ($76.9M). Management argues that cash flow from operations will fall back to the historical norm around 20%.

Now, the thing to realize is that as the ratable bookings license grows, this will have a net negative impact. First year income (bookings are first year license sales) is less than half compared to what it would be if a perpetual license would have been sold to the same customer instead.

License income would be $1000 per user if the license is perpetual, but the subscription rate is $420 per year. However, benefits accrue in subsequent years, from the Q1 CC:

in years two and three under the subscription pricing, we booked and recognized more than twice the revenue in each of those compared to the perpetual basis, $420 versus $200.

It wasn't clear on the Q1 CC, but we assume the $200 figure for the perpetual is service and/or maintenance income. Sales compensation would actually strengthen this effect of first year decline, subsequent years gains somewhat.

So the thing to keep in mind is that the revenue numbers (that is, the growth) might seem disappointing, but as long as the ratable bookings license increase as a percentage of total license bookings, the underlying growth (just 1%) is underestimating real growth, especially as the ratable came in quite a bit above guidance.

Did the company provide any help to get a better feel for the underlying demand? Actually, yes, from the Q1 CC:

If we normalized our year-over-year license bookings growth rate to the perpetual license equivalent, our license bookings growth would have been 20% in Q1 2017 compared to 27% in Q1 2016.

So following this, underlying growth is 20%, not 1%. Pretty big difference, and this is of course why the market reacted favorably to the figures:

However, in historical perspective, there is a clear deceleration of growth:

And the trend in EBITDA doesn't look very favorable either:

So to summarize the effects of the transition toward a subscription model:

It offers what customers want so overall demand could increase.

It has a negative impact on year one, but positive thereafter.

While maintenance business is very strong right now, that is going to disappear as a result.

Guidance

Q2 revenue of $205M-$215M; at midpoint that would be a 6% growth rate.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $2M-$10M.

FY 2017 revenue $850M-$890M, at midpoint this constitutes a 5% growth over 2016.

The mix of ratable license bookings will increase each quarter in 2017, and will reach a full year mix of approximately 30% to 38% (26% in Q1).

The fact that they're maintaining guidance even in the face of an acceleration of the percentage of ratable license bookings is a positive. One could even interpret that as a sort of a guidance increase. When asked during the Q1 CC, management added the healthy maintenance business (with 90%+ renewal rates) as another factor behind this.

Competition

The company faces strong rivals in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The latter's Data Studio debuted in 180 countries in early March.

Valuation

Some relevant data:

The company has $954.6M in cash and cash equivalents, up from $908.7M in Q4 2016. The company has no long-term debt.

From the 10-Q, we learn that Tableau spent $49.2M on stock-based compensation (up from $45.2M in Q1 2016). This is a whopping 24.6% of revenue!

The GAAP net loss was $54.6M, or $0.71 per share

Despite a $200M share buyback program ($20M of which was used in Q1 for 383,000 shares), the share count is steadily increasing, hardly a surprise considering the level of stock-based compensation.

And this will rise to a full year diluted share count of 83M in 2017.

One could argue the shares are certainly not cheap even on a non-GAAP basis, although a saving grace is the nearly $1B in net cash. Analysts expect just 3 cents per share in earnings this year, rising to 14 cents the next.

EV to sales has at least been substantially reduced:

As is EV to free cash flow

But given the lack of profits and the big GAAP loss we don't think too much should be taken from this.

Conclusion

We have several concerns.

While the transition to a subscription-based model hides the strength of the underlying growth, this growth has nevertheless decelerated considerably over the years, even if it's still a very respectable 20%.

What is much less respectable is the enormous level of share-based compensation, nearly a quarter of revenue in the past quarter, which wasn't an exception.

The shares are expensive even on a non-GAAP basis, bringing share-based compensation in the picture produces a large GAAP loss.

Some worry about increasing competition but the evidence is anecdotal. So far, Tableau seems to be able to hold up pretty well, given the Gartner Magic Quadrant premium.

All in all, given the decelerating growth rate and the inherent lack of profits, we don't see these shares as an attractive buy, even if they're making a sensible transition to a subscription model. But quite frankly, we're surprised no analyst made a point about the level of share-based compensation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.