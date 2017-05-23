The Downward Spiral In Display Revenues For Applied Materials Will Accelerate In 2017 And 2018

A drop in capex spend for OLED and LCD displays, dated technology and increased competition will further accelerate Applied Material's (NASDAQ:AMAT) revenue drop in its Display Segment.

I already noted in a May 19, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Applied Materials Lost Market Share To Nearly All Major Competitors In Its Recent FYQ2," that:

"AMAT reported that its display sector dropped 7.3% QoQ as the company is replacing its failed PECVD encapsulation systems with a roll-to-roll technology."

The focus on the article was on lost semiconductor market share among its major competitors, but today I want to focus on the company's Display Segment. There are several trends happening in the display industry, and all of them are negative for AMAT, which I'll discuss separately.

LCD Display Market

According to our report entitled "OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions, And Market Analysis," 679.3 million LCD panels were sold in 2016, down from 705.1 million in 2015. LCDs for PC monitors will continue to drop while LCDs for notebooks/tablets will grow slightly, from 252.0 million panels in 2016 to 266.4 million in 2020 as the portable market recovers, but even so, shipments will be down significantly from its high of 2012 when 338.7 million panels were shipped.

LCD panels for TVs will follow a different path as shipments should grow from 260.3 million panels in 2016 to 281.5 million in 2020. LCD manufacturers are increasing the size of the panels (referred to as 10G-11G (or 10th or 11th generation) in order to generate more panels per motherboard and thus reduce costs. Chinese LCD manufacturers Sakai Display Products, BOE Technology, and China Star Optoelectronics Technology have started building 10.5G lines. However, the high capex costs to make the factory have kept LG Display, Samsung Display (OTC:SSNLF), AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO), Innolux, Chongqing HKC Optoelectronics Technology and China Electronic Corporation from building a plant so far.

However, macroeconomic conditions could hamper growth in the TV and hence the overall LCD industry, causing a hiccup in factory investments or starts. In Q1, 2017, for example, panels shipments for TVs dropped 31% in QoQ because of the slowdown in China. I pointed out the slowdown in the above-mentioned SA article that impacted revenues of semiconductor foundry SMIC.

Applied Materials sells PECVD equipment to the display area. However, according to Table 1, future equipment purchases are limited to the 10.5G plants, CEC's plants, the CSOT T6 plant, and the AUO Taichng Phase 4 plant. Equipment already has been installed at the other factories.

TABLE 1 - LCD PANEL PRODUCTION BY COMPANY Company/Factory Phase Technology Gen. K Sheets/mo Production BOE Fuqing B10 1 a-Si 8 75 2Q 2017 2 a-Si 8 75 1Q 2018 Hefei B9 1 a-Si 10.5 40 1Q 2018 2 a-Si 10.5 40 2Q 2018 3 a-Si 10.5 40 2019 Chongqing B8 4 a-Si/Oxide 8 30 1Q 2016 Ordos B6 LTPS 2 LTPS 5.5 30 4Q 2016 CECPanda PND Chengdu 1 a-Si/Oxide 8.6 60 2Q 2018 2 a-Si/Oxide 8.6 60 2019 Tianma Xiamen 1 LTPS 6 15 3Q 2016 2 LTPS 6 15 4Q 2016 CSOT Shenzhen T2 2 a-Si/Oxide 8 60 2Q 2016 Wuhan LTPST3 1 LTPS 6 15 3Q 2016 2 LTPS 6 15 4Q 2016 CSOTT6 1 a-Si 10.5 60 2019 AUO TaichungL8B 3 a-Si 8 27 2Q 2016 4 a-Si 8 13 2Q 2018 FVO Kunshan LTPS 1 LTPS 6 13 4Q 2016 2 LTPS 6 12 3Q 2017 Innolux Kaohsiung Fab 8_B 1 a-Si 8.6 40 1Q 2017 CMO Tainan Fab 5 2 a-Si/Oxide 5 5 3Q 2017 Sharp Kameyama 2 Oxide 3 a-Si/Oxide 8 20 4Q 2016 LG Display Guangzhou 2 1 a-Si 8 50 2Q 2016 2 a-Si 8 50 2Q 2017 Paju P8 7 a-Si/Oxide 8 25 2Q 2017 Gumi AP3 LTPS 3 LTPS 6 8 2Q 2016 JDI Hakusan D3 LTPS 1 LTPS 6 25 1Q 2017 Source: The Information Network

OLED Display Market

The sweet spot in the display market are OLEDs as replacements for LCDs in smartphones. Applied Materials manufactures two types of equipment for OLEDs - PVD and PECVD equipment for OLED (as well as LCD) backplanes, and PECVD equipment for encapsulation of flexible OLEDs. I discussed the encapsulation sector in several Seeking Alpha articles; the latest a September 29, 2016 article entitled "Samsung And LG Move To ALD For Flexible OLEDs, Could Push Applied Materials Out Of The Market."

Table 2 shows both flexible and rigid OLED production capacity by company.

TABLE 2 - OLED PANEL PRODUCTION BY COMPANY Company/ Factory Phase Tech. Gen. App. Type K Sheets/mo JDI MobaraJ1 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 24 JOLED JOLED2 1 Oxide 8 IT Rigid/flexible 15 Sharp Sakai 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 Tianma Shanghai 1 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 15 2 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 Wuhan 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 Truly HuizhouB 1 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 15 2 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 Visionox Kunshan3 1 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 16 2 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 44 VSXGu'an 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 60 EDO Shanghai1 1 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 15 2 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 15 3 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 30 Shanghai2 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 45 BOE B7 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 3 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 30 CSOT CSOTT4 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 60 AUO L4B 1 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 15 LG Display AP2-E2 1 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 12 2 LTPS 4 Mobile Flexible 10 3 LTPS 4 Mobile Flexible 16 4 LTPS 4 Mobile Flexible 16 AP2-E5 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 3 LTPS 6 Mobile Rigid/flexible 15 P9-E6 G6 OLED 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 3 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 M2-E4-1 1 Oxide 8 TV Rigid 26 M2-E4-3 1 Oxide 8 TV Rigid/flexible 24 P9W OLED E4-2 1 Oxide 8 TV Rigid/flexible 24 Samsung Display A1 1/2/3 LTPS 4 Mobile Rigid 90 A2 1/2 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 224 3 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid/flexible 32 4/5/6 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 296 7/8 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid/flexible 96 A2-E 9 LTPS 5.5 Mobile Rigid 60 A3 1 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 2 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 3 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 4 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 5 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 6 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 7 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 SD A4 (L7-1) 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 8 LTPS 6 Mobile Flexible 30 Source: The Information Network

OLED panels represented 27% of display panels used in smartphones in 2014, but will exceed 40% in 2017 due to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) adoption for new iPhone and further rise to 58% in 2018.

In 2016, OLED capex spend of $15.1 billion was equivalent to 196,000 sheets/month, led by Samsung Display. In 2017, we forecast that OLED capex will decrease to $14.0 billion 180,000 sheets/month, but led by China. This represents a drop of 7.4%.

Based on announcements by OLED display manufacturers and supported by publications by IHS Markit and The Information Network, capex spend will drop from production of 135,000 sheets/month in 2016 to 75,000 sheets/month in 2017 and further to 45,000 sheets/month in 2018.

In China, capex spend in 2016 was based on 61,000 sheets/month production, which is forecast to grow to 107,000 sheets/month in 2017 but drop to investments for only 62,000 sheets/month in 2018. This is a further drop of 41.2% in capex spend between 2017 and 2018.

Table 3 shows new OLED panel production in China in 2017.

TABLE 3 - OLED PANEL NEW PRODUCTION IN CHINA 2017 Company Plant Sheets/month BOE B7 32,000 CSOT T4 15,000 EDO EverDisplay Shanghai 2 15,000 Royole Shenzen 1 15,000 Tianma Zouling Wuhan AMOLED 15,000 GVO VSX Gu'an 15,000 Total 107,000 Source: The Information Network

I discussed in the above-mentioned SA article that AMAT was losing market share to Korean equipment suppliers. In addition, AMAT faces competition from ink-jet deposition supplier Kateeva. According to my sources, AMAT had a chance to invest in Kateeva and declined. Kateeva is competing directly with AMAT encapsulation and gaining market share.

AMAT also had a chance to buy Kateeva when they were struggling and switched over to encapsulation. AMAT declined. They could have bought it fairly cheap since two of the largest investors wanted out -but both declined to invest in later rounds. One had $70M in the deal. The VC who invested was not very happy with the company progress. That has now changed.

Another competing company, Encapsulix SAS (France), has been selected as the supplier of ALD-TFE deposition systems for encapsulation by a leading Asian AMOLED manufacturer.

AMAT is moving from its dated PECVD technology for encapsulation to a roll-to-roll system.

For LTPS (low-temperature polysilicon) backplane deposition, I discussed in a February 13, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled "What To Expect From Coherent In One Chart," that Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) manufacturers a laser annealing system to convert amorphous silicon to LTPS. Coherent and AMAT also compete with Korea's AP Systems, which also uses a laser anneal technology. Customers of AP Systems are Samsung Display, BOE and CSOT.

Investor Takeaway

I pointed out in the most recent SA article that AMAT was in the right place at the right time by using legacy PECVD equipment it acquired from AKT and tweaked to deposit silicon films for its ill-fated solar business and with further tweaks to deposit films for flexible OLED manufacturing. That enabled the company to generate high sales in its Display Segment in 2016.

However, ALD has proven to give better encapsulated films than PECVD, and AMAT is losing share to Korean suppliers and Encapsulix that have ALD technology and Kateeva with ink-jet technology.

Not only is AMAT competing with dated technology, it is also competing in LCD and OLED markets that have passed their peak in capex spend. More importantly capex spend for OLEDs for smartphones is projected to drop at least 50% in the next two years.

I have pointed out the most recent SA article noted above that management at AMAT is short on technology but long on hyperbole. Executive management came from VSEA that was a $1 billion company selling three ion implant systems and within a year ran a $10 billion company with 20 different systems. The Kateeva mis-step is a clear example. The use of vintage AKT technology is another.

One example of the hyperbole of AMAT executives is what they don't say. For example, the tables below illustrate my observations. In the top table from AMAT's Q1 2017 press release from their web site, they report New Orders. QoQ sales dropped 6.4%. The table below that are Q2 financials from the company's web site. Note that New Orders is missing as AMAT sales dropped another 7.3%.