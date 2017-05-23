U.S. Dollar: Watch For Rising Volatility

For most of the last half-decade, market positions in the US Dollar have largely been a one-way street. This trend activity can be viewed using the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA: UUP). But when we look at the recent financial markets activity in other areas of the world, it is looking like some construction is being done to add an 'opposing lane' and raise the level of volatility that could be seen in the currency markets.

In the UUP chart above, we can see that a failure is taking place at the triple-to resistance found near the 26 handle. Recent declines have been somewhat forceful and once the cluster of likely buy orders at 24 have been filled, there is very little in the way of historical support to hold prices from a test of the lower 20s. This would ultimately mean that the elevated range would have been invalidated and this is something that could initiate a new trend direction in the US currency.

So when we are looking for reasons to buy or sell the USD, we will need to look at the changing policy directives that have already been espoused by both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan. In both cases, we have seen larger portions of the finance ministry that have been willing to suggest that the necessity of governmental stimulus programs is starting to wane. This is perhaps more surprising in Japan, where the current rate policy has been the product of decades of economic sluggishness and near-zero GDP growth. But the fact that these comments fall in the face of these long-held programs is even more reason to suggest that we will see enhanced volatility in the currencies space over the next year.

So far, the market reaction has been something of a surprise. In the EUR/USD chart above, we can see that the Euro has already staged a major breakout and that this has translated to significant gains in the CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: FXE). Sovereign debt problems in the Eurozone tend to be more highly publicized relative to what is seen in other areas of the world but the reversal of fortune in Europe is not as inconsistent with history as it is in Japan. In any case, the major trend break in the EUR/USD will almost certainly translate to higher volatility levels in UUP and in assets tied to the value of the Dollar.

Higher volatility levels that are not consistent with strength in the greenback will often benefit precious metals instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) or the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV). It will be interesting to see if a Dollar sell-off can extend into the commodities space, as well. If this does occur, the additional selling pressure would only add to the overall volatility that is seen in instruments like UUP.

The gaping unknown here continues to be the stated policy outlook that is made public by the Federal Reserve. There are many data points that show conflicting possibilities so if we do see additional interest rate increases included in the Fed's agenda it could be enough to balance the outlook and stabilize broader volatility measures. Interest rates still have a long way to go before anything approaching normalization is seen, so the Fed still has the potential to stabilize the scenario if additional rate hikes are deemed necessary. The balance of the evidence, however, makes this less likely. So the one-way bullish trading activity in the USD trading appears to have run its course, and this will make it much easier to start selling UUP in favor of FXE at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.