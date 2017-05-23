DIA: The Devil In The Details

By all accounts, the broad optimism in stock market continues with record highs being pressured in all of the major stock indexes. But what is important to remember is that this is really only true in simple price terms. When we consider the current market outlook in terms of price and time, the sum total is a climate of slowing momentum that could be exacerbated by weaker-than-understood economic data that do not actually support the broader markets. This means that investors long the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) near the upper trend levels should exit positions and wait for real price corrections before considering the establishment of new bullish positions.

In the chart above, we can see that the market has had an incredibly difficult time overcoming the 210 level in DIA. Depending on the charting time frame used, this area can be viewed as at least a double to resistance (if not a quadruple to resistance) and this strengthens the case that markets have truly reached a point of exhaustion. Readings in the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) have fallen into bearish territory and this suggests a fall back to at least the 200-day exponential moving average which is still below the 200 psychological figure.

When we are dealing with assets that are tied to the value of the Dow Jones Industrial average, one of the most important economic components can be found in the labor markets as this is a leading indicator of consumer spending. Weakness here is critical for the types of companies that are listed in the Dow and there are several factors which suggest that the broader investment community is not accurately assessing strength in these areas.

The financial media tend to favor positive data reports, as there is an assumption that less depressing news stories tend to better attract a viewing audience. This is precisely why you are more likely to see the financial media highlight the fact that initial jobless claims in the US continue to hold near 'record lows.' Of course, data reports can be interpreted in more than one way and when we add the fact that the labor participation rate is also holding at long-term lows (the lowest levels since the 1970s), some of these 'positive' news stories start to look much less supportive. The labor participation rate has essentially fallen off a cliff since the 2008 global financial crisis, and this is something that could easily erode US GDP expectations over the next year.

Another wild card to consider is the stated policy agenda at the Federal Reserve. If we continue to see interest rates increases, we will also see upward pressure placed on the PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA: UUP). Higher values in the US Dollar can make it more difficult for foreign investors to buy into Dollar-denominated assets, making it much more likely that we will see these investors move into instruments like the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM).

All of these issues are factors that could lead to rising values in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (NYSEARCA: VXX), which is another instrument that is clearly due for a corrective move. At current levels, upside potential is far exceeded by downside risk and if you are not adequately positioned in instruments like DIA you could find yourself dealing with losses that should have been avoidable. This is why the prudent move is to listen to the market, respect the failing momentum levels and to scale back on bullish positions until better opportunities arise.

