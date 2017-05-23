Viking Therapeutics: The Good, The Bad, And (Maybe) The Ugly

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX), a company specializing in developing therapeutics for metabolic and endocrine disorders, is expecting two Phase 2 data readouts during the second half of 2017. I will be outlining the risks for these data readouts, and why investors may want to think about waiting until after the first data readout to make a possible position.

Viking Therapeutics' lead candidate, VK5211, is a treatment for patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. What VK5211 does is improve lean body mass, improve muscle and bone strength, improve physical performance and enhance the quality of life for patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that each year over 300,000 people (mostly over the age of 65) are hospitalized for hip fractures. More than 95% of hip fractures are caused by falling sideways and women experience almost 75% of total hip fracture surgeries.

The catalyst that investors are anticipating for VK5211 is a Phase 2 trial, with the primary endpoint being the efficacy of VK5211 in patients being confirmed by a DXA scan, or a bone density scan. Patients will either be taking placebo or 0.5mg, 1.0mg or 2.0mg of VK5211 once daily for a 12-week treatment period. A total of 120 patients will be admitted. At first glance of this trial, seen here, I thought a delay in the trial was very likely, as the trial was estimated to be completed this month in May with patients still being recruited. Turns out the company had already announced that delay earlier this month, which caused a sizeable dip in the stock price. Delays are usually a bad sign, unless they're warranted, but Viking likely delayed because they had trouble recruiting patients. Assuming the company completes enrollment by the first week of June, investors can expect data anywhere from late August to mid-September.

The best way to analyze this trial ahead of these results is by looking at the company's Phase 1 trial. In the Phase 1 trial, seen here, the drug being tested was named LGD-4033 at the time. The study tested the drug on 76 total subjects with the subjects receiving placebo, 0.1mg, 0.3mg or 1.0mg of the drug. A key measure in this study, along with the upcoming Phase 2 trial, is the change in lean body mass. As seen below, LGD-4033 was statistically significant (p=0.047) in this key area. However, the drug was not statistically significant in the lower doses (0.1mg and 0.3mg). Not to mention that the highest dose barely passed significance, making the probability of this being a false positive more likely. Again, the Phase 2 trial will be testing VK5211 at 0.5mg, 1.0mg and 2.0mg. Given this data, I don't feel confident in the likelihood of success for this drug in hip fracture patients at the 0.5mg and 1.0mg doses, which is more than 65% of the whole trial.

As far as safety went for this past trial, the drug was safe and well tolerated at all doses, with adverse events right around placebo levels. There were reports of severe upper respiratory tract infections and gastroenteritis at the highest 1.0mg dose, but both incidences were not drug related. A full detail of the safety data can be seen here. Lastly, it would also be important to note, in terms of more efficacy measures, VK5211 was showing positive trends in strength and performance measurements. Positive trends is of course not statistical significance, which was seen at all doses.

Viking Therapeutics' second drug candidate, VK2809, is also expecting Phase 2 data this year, which would be arriving after the VK5211 data anywhere from October-December. VK2809 deals with fatty liver disease. Investors may be more familiar with the term NASH to describe this disease area, which recently has been a very sought after area. Allergan (NYSE:AGN), several months ago, purchased Tobira Therapeutics for a hefty premium and instantly became a leader in NASH. If certain goals are met, Allergan could potentially pay a 1,500% premium for Tobira. Yes, a 1,500% premium.

The Phase 2 trial for VK2809, seen here, is admitting 80 subjects, with the primary endpoint being the change in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) compared to placebo. The company completed a Phase 1b trial for this drug with encouraging results after two weeks. The company tested the drug at 5.0mg and 20.0mg and the upcoming trial will be evaluating the drug at 5.0mg and 10.0mg after 12 weeks. In the Phase 1b trial (n=56), patients show a statistically significant placebo-adjusted reductions in LDL-C of 15.2% at the 5.0mg dose (p=0.026) and 41.2% at the 20.0mg dose (p<0.001).

An important secondary measure, the reduction of triglycerides, was also evaluated in this Phase 1b trial. Patients saw a 34.8% reduction in triglycerides at the lowest dose (p=0.052) and up to 78.6% at 40.0mg (p<0.001). Not the greatest results in this secondary endpoint given that it was not significant at the 5.0mg dose and statistically significant at a dose that won't be tested in this upcoming Phase 2 trial. Also, it appears in the link to the Phase 2 trial that the company will not be evaluating this endpoint, as I only see a single endpoint listed for the reduction in LDL-C compared to baseline and not triglycerides. Full trial results can be seen here.

In conclusion, I don't feel comfortable investing in this company before their VK5211 trial given the previous data, and somewhat comfortable with VK2809's ability to lower LDL-C in patients. This is a company that I initially thought very highly of, but have since been changing my tune. In the event the company releases unfavorable results for VK5211, it would be well worth the risk to make a position before the company's VK2809 results. With that, however, brings another big risk for the company in the area of cash on hand. The company recently extended their loan maturity date, which you could make a case for that being both a positive and negative. The company had total cash and cash equivalents of $12.3 million, as of 3/31/17. With R&D expenses of $3.5 million, which would likely remain since they're still running these two trials, and $1.4 million in general and administrative expenses, I would expect the company to have to raise cash most likely in the fourth quarter of this year. In the event of a favorable response from either the VK5211 trial or VK2809 trial, I would expect the company to issue an offering shortly after the positive news.

Investors should continue to keep an eye on updates from the company one at a time. Right now, investors should be on the lookout for the completion of enrollment in the VK5211 trial, and subsequent data. Followed by data for the VK2809 trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.