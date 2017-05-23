I'm The Idiot

So, I thought maybe I'd spell it out for you because it's critically important.

Most readers (but not all) have missed it.

There is only one truly viable criticism of my cynical take on manipulated markets.

Some readers seem to have picked up on it. But not many.

See, people have a tendency to criticize things they don't understand.

Going a step further, if they do understand something but that something seems too bad to be true in terms of the extent to which it seemingly invalidates their assumptions about how the world works, people overwhelmingly prefer to deny reality rather than admit they aren't as smart as they thought they were.

That dynamic is especially interesting when it comes to today's markets.

The reason it's so interesting to watch and listen as retail investors refuse to admit that central bank largesse is the driving force behind their returns, is that admitting what's going on in no way, shape, or form makes those returns any less real, where "real" means the profits you see on the screen are directly monetizable.

It is obviously absurd to assert that the ~$18 trillion (with a "t") in liquidity DM central banks have pumped into markets since the crisis hasn't inflated asset prices. No one would buy that argument if central banks were a cabal of hedge funds that somehow had $18 trillion to deploy.

Look at it this way. You're short the S&P. And you're also short corporate credit. And you're also short government bonds. You're also a highroller as far as individual investors are concerned. You've got, oh, let's say $20 million to bet.

And then one day you find out that five hedge funds with $18 trillion in combined AUM plan to go all-in on the long side.

Would you stay short with your $20 million against $18 trillion going long? I sure hope not.

Simply put, it isn't possible for financial assets to fall in the face of a liquidity tsunami of that size. Especially when the likes of the BoJ are timing their stock buying to coincide with market dips (and for the umpteenth time, that isn't speculation, it's explicit policy - just Google it).

So when I hear people say they "don't believe that central banks are behind this," it's difficult for me to know how to respond. How would you respond if someone told you that they "don't believe out-of-control avocado buying relative to avocado supply is behind the rapid increase in avocado prices"?

Lots of money chasing the same assets equals higher prices for those assets. It's not debatable. And indeed, saying it's "not debatable" doesn't even make much sense because the whole thing is a truism. It would, for instance, be silly to same something like this: "water being wet isn't debatable." I mean, "no," it's not "debatable," but it's so not debatable that even mentioning it in a sentence with a derivation of the word "debate" is itself nonsensical.

But - and this is a big "but" - the fact that your returns in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the last eight years are directly attributable to central bank money printing doesn't make those returns any less real (for our purposes here, let's leave aside the fact that when you print money you probably are making the returns less "real" by devaluing the very thing they're denominated in).

Put differently, why would anyone risk asserting in public (or private really) that $18 trillion in asset buying hasn't inflated asset prices when admitting as much doesn't change the fact that you're richer?

Doing that - or worse, doing that and then making yourself believe it - puts you in a decidedly precarious situation. If you won't admit it to yourself, then you won't understand what happened when those asset prices start to fall once central banks pull back.

Ok, so coming full circle, let's turn the tables. If I (Heisenberg) know that $18 trillion in central bank liquidity is backstopping markets, and if I (Heisenberg) also know that if the last eight years have proven anything it's that those same central banks don't really have an exit plan, shouldn't I (Heisenberg) consider whether asset prices will continue to rise indefinitely until central banks figure out how to exit the market?

The answer is: "yes." "Yes", I very well should consider that.

Because I (and those like me) can't have it both ways. If I posit a coordinated central banker plan to inflate asset prices and then subsequently claim to be shocked that asset prices continue to rise, there's certainly a case to be made that I'm the idiot. Not the investors riding the wave by buying ahead of the central planner bid.

Here's how former FX trader Mark Cudmore explained this on Tuesday morning:

Too many investors seem obsessed with the fact that U.S. stocks are "expensive" and "overvalued" when compared to historical metrics I'm not disputing those statements. But when there's an unprecedented amount of liquidity in global markets, then valuations at unprecedented levels don't seem completely illogical. It's hard to consider valuations stretched when there's still excess cash on the sideline. I've noticed that perma-bears tend to bemoan that central banks are distorting markets while simultaneously failing to incorporate that "distortion" into their valuation metrics They can't profitably have it both ways. Either central banks have not changed the game and the bearish historical models will work, or central banks have altered market dynamics, in which there's no point referencing rules to the old game as an excuse to sell I know which camp I'm in. Global liquidity is abundant and constantly increasing. Central bank balance sheets have been accelerating in size since the start of 2016, not decelerating Taking the combined balance sheets of just the four largest central banks in the world (PBOC, ECB, Fed and BOJ) and charting that versus the market capitalization of global equity markets shows no dislocation in broad equity prices. If anything, this suggests that global equities are "undervalued" as normally they trade at a premium to those balance sheets.

He's right.

That's your argument right there. That's your Heisenberg repellent.

Does that mean I've changed my mind about being skeptical that this charade can continue?

No. Because none of the above changes the fact that this is a ponzi scheme.

