Salesforce.com: Another Quarter, Another Beat And Another Yawn

Yes, Salesforce really did report the results of its fiscal Q1 the other day. Investors might never know that there was an earnings release in looking at Friday's share price movement, at the end of the day the shares were down by about 0.4%. The shares were down a bit more than the IGV for the week as a whole. The earnings release really didn't seem to matter.

In point of fact the purpose of this article is to see if the progress of the shares can be correlated to anything particularly discernible in the growth of the business or if the shares have become a bit cut off from the operational performance of the company.

I think that the shares are correlated with the company's performance. But while the company is performing at a high level, the high level at which it is performing already is baked into expectations. A company like this which has reached $10 billion-plus in annual run rate revenues and is still run by its founder and a very close associate of that founder (Keith Block) is by necessity a representation of the values and the personality of those men. The people who run Salesforce are committed to maximum growth and competitive success. That is not always the same as profit maximization or expense discipline. Mark Benioff is worth several billion and while Keith Block's net worth is not of the same magnitude his personality after years running Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) sales is hyper competitive and not very focused on costs.

The purpose of these articles is to advise investors about the investment merits of different companies. And part of that is looking at what investors, or at least a preponderance of them, seem to want from their investments. There is a significant cohort of investors who are focused on GAAP profitability, who abhor stock based compensation and want to see free cash flow growth rise faster than revenues. That cohort is not likely to be happy with the performance of Salesforce in the near future.

During the course of the company's conference call, management spoke to increasing its employee count by another 20% this year. While there isn't a precise correlation between employees and costs, it is a pretty decent guide. And the company is not skimping on its other expenses. The Salesforce Tower now rising in SF will be the tallest building in that city and will wind up costing over $1 billion (Salesforce will occupy more than 50% of the space in the tower). Salesforce leased a significant amount of space (200,000 sq. ft or more?) in a building at 3 Bryant Park in Manhattan - one of the uglier structures in the city with its nasty green skin/blue skin. And Salesforce recently leased six floors in the third tallest tower in London. The building is not particularly ugly and features a 70,000-fish aquarium. I think that the company's real estate strategy alone probably belies any expectation that costs are a point of focus at Salesforce

Over the past year, Salesforce shares have appreciated by a bit more than 7%. Over that same span, the IGV is up by more than 30%. Over that period of time, Salesforce has mainly bettered the performance it forecast. The company is now actually forecasting contracting top-line percentage growth for the balance of this year when compared to its results the last 6-7 quarters and its GAAP earnings are forecast to be just a bit above break-even. When analysts talk about beat and raise quarters, and that indeed has been the characterization for this latest earnings release from Salesforce, they might do well to look at exactly that which they are praising.

I would like to recommend Salesforce shares and I suppose if I were a publishing analyst the temptation to be part of the herd might be overwhelming. And I would be the last commentator to suggest that Salesforce is following a misbegotten strategy or that its competitive position is eroding. I doubt that I would make many different decisions about strategy than has the management of this business - although I might feel that winding up atop the tallest building in San Francisco is not a really wise use of shareholder funds.

There is a saying about the beer not getting colder. In a way, looking at Salesforce shares is like that, 39 of 44 publishing analysts rate it a buy and if they have to contort normal financial metrics to develop price targets, they have been happy to do so. The company has a personal rooting machine in Jim Cramer. Mr. Benioff is a skillful promoter and, for the most part, conference calls and investor conferences are not marked by substantive exchanges

Investing in Salesforce shares fill a requirement for some institutions whose charter is to find market share leaders/gainers and to look for strong growth in a large-cap name. But that is not a requirement for most individual investors. Sometimes, the best company in terms of operational performance is not the best bargain for an individual shareholder and I feel that this is one of those times.

First of all, let's stipulate that Salesforce is a behemoth in its spaces and that it has done an excellent job in creating new spaces to dominate. It has staved off the evil day of regression to the mean for a long time and continues to struggle to do so. It has seized the opportunity of AI in a more forceful and dynamic fashion than competitors/collaborators such as IBM (NYSE:IBM). It has adopted the strategy that the enemy of my enemy, Amazon Web Services, (NASDAQ:AMZN) is my friend. This company plays the game as well as anyone.

The quarter that Salesforce reported last week was a "strong" one. The "problem" is that the results had been widely anticipated and really didn't represent a surprise to any observer. The other problem is that the company's growth in GAAP operating expenses reaccelerated, particularly on the research and development line and showed no progress in the other two categories. Some potential shareholders are waiting for the company to achieve an improved cadence in operating margins and simply are reluctant to buy the shares until they see progress. Suggesting that the company is increasing its research and development spend ratio in order to enhance it competitive moat and that the moat being built is likely to withstand competition from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and from Oracle is likely to be true. But not all investors accept that a company built on spending and not focused on margins or cash flow is an acceptable investment. And therein lies the problem. The men who run Salesforce are committed to growth and to market share as first order priorities. They are far less committed to profitability and particularly less committed to GAAP profitability. That isn't going to change in the foreseeable future, I believe, and it limits the valuation of the shares to some degree.

To be sure, some of the increased GAAP opex is related to the amortization of purchased intangibles, a function of the company's substantial pace of acquisitions over the past year. That is likely to abate in future quarters…unless of course the company makes additional significant acquisitions. But the increase in opex is real enough and the guidance that the company has provided for GAAP earnings for the balance of the year doesn't suggest that controlling GAAP opex is much of a priority.

On the other hand, the company continues to use substantial amounts of share based comp as part of its cost structure which has the impact of creating a mythical level of reported earnings. While not wishing to join the debate on the subject, the fact is, that it is likely, based on the evidence at hand, that CRM shares are simply not getting credit for reported non-GAAP earnings which are built on the basis of stock based comp. I don't want to suggest that this company is either unique or even excessive in the level of stock based comp that it uses but investors have seemingly refused to pay for non-GAAP EPS growth so long as GAAP EPS growth has basically stalled - and in this quarter gone backwards.

The level of share based comp as a percentage of revenues was a bit higher in fiscal 2017 than in the year before. It also showed a sequential increase as well. I have no doubt that management doesn't go out of its way to hand out stock rewards - it is a cost of doing business in a very hot job market, particularly in San Francisco. The hires going in the new towers that Salesforce has built or leased are likely to be reminded of the company's success every time they come to work and will insist on getting their share in the form of stock based comp. But until stock based comp shows some contraction as an expense metric, it is also likely to place a limit on the company's share valuation.

Finally, the company really did not increase its guidance beyond the Q1 beat. While I don't find it particularly useful to look at those kind of metrics, if one is paying attention to the company's forecast, they will find that it is no higher for the next three quarters in EPS than it was before the earnings release. In almost certainly won't work out that way, I think, but it was another component of the inability of the shares to perform on Friday and is likely to constrain share price performance in the immediate future.

A careful look at Q1 performance

Q1 performance for this company is a metaphor for its strategy. It is my impression that regardless of the reaction of the share price, management considered the operational performance of the last quarter to be exactly what they wish to reprise on into the foreseeable future.

Reported revenues increased 25% in constant currency. About 3% of that amount presumably represents Demandware leaving organic revenue growth at around 22%, the level forecast by the company for the balance of the fiscal year.

At this point, the company has cash on its balance sheet of $3.2 billion. It has a convertible note that aggregates $1.1 billion which is dramatically out of the money (conversion price is $265/share) and which has a 0.25% coupon. The note is due next year. The company is forecasting that it will generate $2.6 billion in operating cash flow this year. CapEx last year was $500 million. So, it can fund the repayment of its convertible note and still have more than $4 billion available for acquisitions. I would be surprised if the company did not continue to be acquisitive and to look to accelerate its revenue growth with that kind of cash usage. Acquisitions will, to be sure, bulk up revenue growth modestly, but the kind of acquisitions this company will most likely seek will have negative impacts on margins as well. If investors are looking for sustained improvement in GAAP opex, the company's strategy is not likely to foster that kind of evolution.

In the past, the derived bookings metric for Salesforce had been considered to be a telling metric. These days it is not greatly discussed. But the fact is that while bookings growth was apparently better than some "whisper" number, it was less robust than used to be the case. Deferred revenue on the balance sheet rose by 27% in constant currency. Unbilled deferred revenue reached close to $10 billion and was up 26% over a year ago. About $450 million of the unbilled deferred revenue related to contracts associated with the company's Demandware subsidiary which was acquired last summer.

Just looking at the reported numbers, the growth in bookings was perhaps less than in some earlier years on a percentage basis. These days the company doesn't explicitly report bookings but they can be readily calculated. Overall, deferred revenues didn't rise sequentially. That is one of the reasons for the relatively low (17%) increase in operating cash flow. It has been said that bookings significantly exceeded "whisper" expectations of low-teens growth. Perhaps expectations really were for low teens growth in bookings, but it would be hard to validate that expectation looking at the share price before the earnings release. The company has forecast another quarter of relatively slow growth in bookings (17%). Much of that is the result of seasonality. Almost all of the company's contracts incorporate annual billings terms and the annual billing is typically either the first of the year or the first of the fiscal year for CRM. In addition, bookings are heavily dependent on the length of contract terms - the basic reason why many companies using SaaS revenue models have abandoned forecasting them on an explicit basis. It would, I think, be more transparent, if the company reported changes in ARR as a reasonable proxy for adjusted bookings - as it does not do so one has to take the company's commentary at its face that 17% bookings growth is not an issue and hope that the metric re-accelerates as forecast in the balance of the year.

As the CFO pointed out, over the years the cadence of bookings has tended to be more and more seasonal and relates to the annual renewal billings that are heavily weighted at the end of the calendar year or the end of the company's fiscal year. That doesn't matter as much year on year.

Overall, the on and off balance sheet buckets of deferred revenues has grown from $11.6 billion to $14.6 billion including the $450 million of deferred revenue balance acquired through the acquisition of Demandware. That is 26% growth and about 23% organic growth and is certainly a strong number. The "problem" that the company is encountering, however, is that organic growth was 29% the prior year. I think that if deferred revenue growth continues to fall in percentage terms it will be another tailwind in terms of share price valuation.

As mentioned, GAAP expenses continued to rise. Sequential growth was highest in research and development which was up 9% over the prior quarter. The company CFO suggested that some of the reason for the rapid increase in research and development spending was a reclassification of certain expenses from sales and marketing to research and development. Maybe, although it is hard to see that looking at all the numbers. Certainly, there was no improvement in GAAP expense ratios in sales and marketing and that is a bit curious given the muted increase in bookings this past quarter. I am, myself, more inclined to believe that much of the speed-up in research and development expense relates to the build out of the company's capabilities in AI (Einstein) and the staffing of a couple of the company's acquisitions in that area in the new fiscal year.

The CFO said that CRM is in good shape overall (on expenses) but forward guidance is what it is and even though it is set up to be beaten, it certainly does nothing to suggest that GAAP expenses are a significant concern for the company. Again, while I think that trying to stretch out the company's product footprint and technology leadership is an appropriate strategy, it is doing very little for the short-term share valuation.

How smart is Einstein?

OK, very smart. AI is fantastic technology and from much of what I have read and anecdotal checks I have been able to make, Salesforce probably has the most commercially viable set of solutions in the space. Basically, CRM sells AI as additional capabilities within three of its four clouds. I have heard of some very specific success stories within the sales cloud where the company consummated a significant sales cycle in less than a month and the customers have enjoyed an incredible time to benefit metrics as well. While I have mentioned and cited slowing growth as an issue for investors, I do believe that the modest growth improvement in the sales cloud, which grew 14% last quarter, an increase in growth percentage of about 80bps compared to both the prior quarter and the prior year, has something to do with the early success of AI solutions.

Essentially AI is being used at this point to tell sales people who they should be calling, when they should call and what they should offer. It really isn't science fiction and enterprises are happy to use a technology like this to improve the productivity of their sales teams. If nothing else, being able to offer a CRM solution that is embellished with AI expands the moat, enlarges the TAM and changes the character of the conversation from price to functionality. Many customers have heard about digital transformation without the slightest understanding of what that might mean for their business. CRM has moved quickly to exploit its set of solutions and seems to have found a responsive chord amongst both current and prospective customers. Obviously, AI can impact the utility of Service Cloud substantially and over time it will become the heart of Commerce Cloud as well.

I think it is fair to say that Salesforce is doing an excellent job in terms of developing a strategy, creating solutions that implement the strategy and in terms of its ability to sell its vision. It is executing well in each of the major product areas that it calls clouds. And it is doing well in all of the geos - last quarter its European revenue growth in constant currency reached 29%. But when you carefully look at the numbers, either in isolation or holistically, the percentage growth trend is slowly moderating.

There are observers from time to time who keep wondering if Salesforce is going to be hit by market share losses, particularly in its sales cloud. Will AI be able to staunch the company's revenue growth moderation? Those are basically two questions. I think it is clear that Salesforce will continue to grow a bit more rapidly than the overall market for CRM solutions. The overall market is growing at about 12% and Salesforce is growing around 14%-plus and Salesforce Einstein is going to bulk up those numbers going forward.

But as to the second question, I think the answer, at least at this point, is probably not. There really aren't enough data points and results to be dispositive on the subject. And I doubt that situated as I am, that I ought to second guess management. They are, after all, able to second guess their own sales forecasts these days using Einstein. And that brings me to the reasonable valuation for a company whose most likely growth trajectory will be to grow in the high teens percentage for the next several years.

Valuation

Salesforce is not a company with some kind of egregious valuation - unless all tech stocks are thought to have an egregious valuation. But that is not something to be considered in this article. At this point, with the shares closing at $88.70, and with the company reporting that it has 721.5 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization is $64 billion. (I am not going to use the potential dilution that might take place if all of the outstanding options are exercised although some will point out that it is additional dilution. The average exercise price of the options is something on the order of $50/shares and for those who wish to pursue that line, it is easy to calculate from the information in the filings. But most people do not use that metric and so neither will I). The company has a net cash position of about $1.4 billion which takes the enterprise value to about $62.6 billion. The company is forecasting revenues of $10.3 billion. With those revenues, the EV/S calculates to be about 6.1X. While a metric of 6X EV/S does not make Salesforce an outlier in the world of companies with a SaaS revenue model, it is quite a bit above the mean relationship that can be plotted between growth and EV/S valuation.

I will include the P/E calculation because it is used by many, not because I find it of great importance. Unless and until the company starts to improve GAAP profitability, whether it is reasonable to do so or not, investors will not give the company credit for chimerical non-GAAP earnings that are rising while GAAP earnings remain stuck just above breakeven. But in any event, the P/E based on the current $1.30 non-GAAP EPS forecast is 68X. The P/E based on the current consensus First Call consensus projection for fiscal 2019 is 53X. I doubt that anyone buying or recommending the shares these days is doing so because of logic that says the P/E is some bargain.

So, finally we come to the main event, free cash flow. I have actually seen one price target set by an analyst valuing the shares at precisely 23.7X CFFO. I admire the precision if not the product. The company is forecasting that CFFO for this year will reach $2.6 billion. The company doesn't forecast capex but it was $463 million last year. It seems likely that given the expenses involved in fitting out some of the company's office addition, it might be reasonable to believe that capex could reach $600 million leaving free cash flow at $2 billion.

Needless to say, the biggest unknown when it comes to forecasting cash flow for this company relates to the change in deferred revenue. Einstein or not, forecasting changes in deferred revenue balances are tricky and relate to some elements not really controllable by the company. The company really has neither a lever or an incentive to move that metric. Last quarter, deferred revenue balances fell more than they had the year before and that constrained the increase in CFFO to 17%. On the other hand, the increase in the deferred revenue balance overall was greater than the company had forecast.

Stock based comp represented 20% of the cash flow this past quarter, up from 18% the prior year. Q1 is usually the highest quarter for cash flow and the lowest quarter for the stock based comp as a percentage of the CFFO. Last year, stock based comp grew to 38% of CFFO up from 35.5% the prior year. It is likely that investors will not be happy to see that metric continue to rise and will less highly value cash flow increases derived from that source.

In any event, the company on current projections is likely to have a free cash flow yield of 3.2%. Again, there are companies with lower yields and companies that don't generate free cash flow - the difference is both the trajectory and the level of growth.

For many reasons, I would prefer to recommend this name than to give it a pass. But I simply don't quite get the investment case, hard as I try. The company is executing as well as it can. It has got an early lead on perhaps the most important innovation in IT in a decade or more. Its management team is experienced and committed. But if the numbers don't quite work, and if the results of the numbers are inferior to other potential investments, one has to conclude that this is not a name from which positive alpha can be expected any more over the next 12 months than the last we months.

Yes, it could change expectations by strategic acquisitions and more to the point its partnership with Amazon could turn into something far more. But I can't really forecast those kind of swans whatever their color might be. Eventually, no doubt, CRM will grow into its valuation. But I think the prudent strategy is to wait for that and not try to force an investment case that has to defy gravity to a certain extent in order to work out.