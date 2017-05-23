Jim Hackett Is A Management Guru And Ford Shareholders Should Rejoice

When the news broke late Sunday night that Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Mark Fields was being released and that Jim Hackett was being brought on as his replacement, Wall Street responded with...well, little really. Ford shares bounced around, ending up a scant 2% after an investor-desired shakeup that seemed to disappoint shareholders. I contend that Wall Street has dramatically underestimated the importance of the hiring of Hackett to lead Ford.

What can Hackett's past management roles tell us about his future at Ford?

As CEO of Steelcase, Hackett was apparently successful; as one who doesn't know (or frankly care about) much of the furniture making business, I'll let others do the analysis there. It seems indisputable, however, that he did at the very least an extremely competent job. This can only be seen as a positive for Ford's prospects going forward, but I'll comment little on it due to my lack of intimate knowledge.

Where I do consider myself somewhat of an expert, however, is the University of Michigan and its extensive athletic department. Hackett's job there was nothing short of a master class in management.

For those unfamiliar with the situation (or college athletics in general), the University of Michigan football program is perhaps the most storied and successful club in division I athletics; it holds records for the most football victories and conference titles, played in the first Rose Bowl, and has the second largest sports stadium...in the world. However, beginning in 2008 the program began a shocking downward spiral, culminating in its first losing seasons in 40 years, a tumultuous newspaper-lead investigation on over-practicing, and the first pair of head coaches that each lasted less than four years since the mid 1920s.

Although bad enough, these issues were compounded by horrid mismanagement by the athletic department, which (among countless missteps) spent athletic department money to spell out the school slogan in sky-writing over a rival's stadium, raised ticket dues for students to the point of pricing them out of the stadium, put a giant Kraft noodle in front of the modest Michigan Stadium, mismanaged a player concussion so badly that actual newspaper columns were written about it (and not in the sports section), and held a "buy two Cokes, get two tickets" promotion. Things got so bad (and were felt so acutely by alumni, students, and school officials) that students and alumni literally hosted a protest in front of the University President's campus house to agitate for a change in leadership (image from Alejandro Zúñiga's twitter):

Following the inevitable change of athletic director, the University of Michigan turned to none other than Jim Hackett to turn the proverbial ship...or at least steer it away from the sucking Charybdis of mediocrity. Hackett's hiring in November of 2014 as interim athletic director was nothing short of manna from heaven.

Where others usually jump straight to the hiring of Jim Harbaugh (the storybook former quarterback, kooky coaching savant, and all-around prodigal son) as the classic exemplar of Hackett's triumph at Michigan, the true story of his success lays in the messy, bureaucratic details. Hackett stepped into a maelstrom, deployed a corporate tone that immediately set-off klaxons in fans that had heard the same from the previous administration, and proceeded to do such a fine job that hardcore fan sites were nearly unanimous in their support for building a campus statue in his honor. After one year. The ways in which Hackett underpromised and overdelivered were sundry, and most were probably imperceptible to all but the "stockholders" of Michigan athletics: the fans. Ticket prices were lowered (and yet revenues were hardly affected). Michigan apparel was branded with Nike and Jumpman logos (which fans have an odd hankering for) while signing one of the most lucrative deals of college athletics. The athletic department culture of "The Brand" and "profitability" was rapidly replaced with one of service to the two stockholders of the athletic department: the student-athletes and the fans.

I'm not sure that it's possible for me to speak highly enough of Hackett's tenure at the University of Michigan. Fires were put out adroitly, relationships were mended, departmental culture was restored, and Hackett was never the man in front taking credit for it all, even though he doubtless deserved at least some. I expect much more of the same at the helm of the Ford empire.

For Ford shareholders that are questioning this move, I urge you (I really do) to buy "Endzone" by John U. Bacon, which details the tumultuous past decade of Michigan football, and the change that Hackett was able to bring. It's a 4.7 star book on Amazon, and if you really want to get to know Hackett (and his capability as a manager), there's no better resource; it happens to be a real page-turner as well.

I'm not a Ford bull, and I'm not particularly invested (both literally and figuratively) in this story at all. All I know is that, if history is any indicator, Ford just made the steal of the century in hiring a veritable management wizard: Jim Hackett.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

