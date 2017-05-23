The Long Case For Delta Air Lines

Other catalysts could be include a dividend hike (Delta's current payout ratio is at a low double-digit percentage), a package of fiscal stimulus from the new administration which will reduce Delta's high (theoretical) tax rate, investment grade upgrade by S&P and a lower for longer oil price.

52-Week High : $52.76

52-Week Low : $32.60

Net Debt (in millions) : $4,083

Last 12-months EPS : $5.38

Last 12-months revenue (in millions) : $39,536

Target Price and Rationale : $55 / Share

This target price is an average of two valuation estimations - P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA ratio. I assumed a 11x P/E multiple for the 2017 consensus EPS of $5.15 - target price of $56.5. The 11x P/E is the current average multiple of Delta Air Lines' (NYSE:DAL) comps (detailed below). I assumed a 5.6x EV/EBITDA multiple for the 2017 consensus EBITDA estimates of $8.2bn - target price of $53.5.

Relevant Comps

The 5.6x EV/EBITDA is the current average multiple of Delta's comps (detailed below).

I argue that Delta should trade at least at the same level of the average multiple of its peers. It has the best operational results, the strongest financial profile and it is the most award-winning airline.

Catalyst

In my opinion, capacity growth fears and pricing dynamics worries are overblown, and the stock could hit my target price after DAL releases a few positive unit revenue numbers for the upcoming months, following its recent quarterly guidance. I believe that commentary from other airlines about those issues could also be very positive and boost investors' confidence, as capacity and pricing are an industry problem. Hence a few more months of at least stable revenue trends are major catalysts.

I also expect the US economy to grow at a modest pace and not falling into any recession in the near future. When investors realize that the cycle is prolonged and not near its end, all airlines' stocks would jump.

Another catalyst could be a dividend hike (Delta's current payout ratio is at a low double-digit percentage), a package of fiscal stimulus from the new administration which will reduce Delta's high (theoretical) tax rate, investment grade upgrade by S&P and a lower for longer oil price.

Thesis Explained

Delta Air Lines has recently lost its crown as the world's largest airline carrier to Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV). However, DAL's lackluster share performance over the last year has created an opportunity for investors to acquire a great company at a bargain price. It has the best operational results, it is the most award-winning airline and its price is appealing.

Airline stocks are usually traded at a discount relative to the S&P 500 index, both in terms of P/E and FCF yield, but these days the discount is even wider. In the following text, I'll explain why I strongly argue that this discount should be sharply narrowed, as investors still unnecessarily ascribe significant risk to the airline business.

Delta's cash generation is one of the most important indicators for its attractiveness, as Delta generated around $4 billion free cash flow in 2016 and is projected to produce similar numbers in 2017. Impressive, but its robust FCF yield - 12%, is even more impressive. This yield is one of the highest amongst S&P 500 companies. In comparison, the S&P 500 FCF yield is only 5% according to the consensus estimates for 2017. The average FCF yield for DAL during the last 5 years was 9.5% and the comparable S&P yield is 6%. This means that a 60% gap is now a 140% difference!

Moreover, DAL 2017 P/E is 8.8X whilst the market is at 18X P/E ratio for 2017. The S&P 500 P/E is now at a premium of 20% compared to its 7-year historic average, while DAL trades only at a 10% premium to its average P/E multiple. Nevertheless, is it logical that the broader market trades at around 100% higher P/E ratio and its cash flow yield is half of that of Delta? The risks while investing in an airline company today are not minor. I can count the intensifying competition, terror threats, political and weather effects, the industry's history as well as its cyclical nature, and oil prices. However, I believe that the market attributes too much weight to the risks, predominantly the former part of the list, and underestimates the significance of low oil prices.

Terror threats, severe weather and political restrictions correctly attract a lot of headlines and media coverage. It also hurts the demand for traveling and flights. However, the magnitude of the impact is limited and skewed only to a short-term period. People like to travel, and the number of flights and planes around the world keeps on growing. Unless the U.S., Delta's main profitable region, is neglected due to terror attacks or to political reasons, I think market worries are overblown in this regard.

Competition (PRASM, capacity, etc.) aspects are known, but they exist in every sector. True, there is some pricing pressure but the overall effect on revenues is limited, as capacity growth offsets declining airfares. In 2016, revenue fell 3% and this year it is expected to rebound by a similar rate, so we can expect a stable level of revenues in the years ahead (the consensus estimates are even for a further 3% growth in 2018). Furthermore, March's PRASM pointed a first y/y growth since November 2015 and the company forecasted a positive PRASM growth (1-3%) for the next quarter. Delta's management is well aware of pricing dynamics and has initiated many initiatives in order to increase its unit revenue. Moreover, just think about the hypothetical negative public or political reactions to stable or rising fares in periods when oil fell by more than 50%. The decline in airfares is not that negative. I argue that investors give too much focus to revenue and PRASM trends, overlooking the industry's healthy profit capabilities, which are more important, and the bottom line for each and every market participant.

Let's try to mitigate the other concerns. Airline companies are cyclical by nature and people travel less when the economy faces recession. However, one cannot predict when a downturn will come and, at this stage, the US economy is robust, and interest rates are rising. In addition, the European economy is gradually improving and the Chinese one is still growing at a decent pace. Emerging markets are more depressed and volatile, but they consist only ~10% of DAL's revenues. And as Janet Yellen once said, "Expansions Don't Die of Old Age." I argue that investors are reluctant to reward many cyclical companies due to their grasp of the current stage of the cycle. My base case is that the global economy will continue to grow at a modest pace, hopefully enhancing Wall Street's confidence in a longer and continuous cycle. However, perhaps the bear scenario, in which the US or other nations experience a slowdown, will demonstrate investors that nowadays airlines are much more financially resilient to recession, as we will see in the next paragraph.

Due to the history of the airline industry, investors still associate the business with low ROIC, lackluster cash flows and an elevated risk of bankruptcy. At the beginning of the decade, ROIC was about 5% for legacy carriers. In 2014, when the average price for a gallon of oil was still hovering above $90, their ROIC was around 15%. In 2016, Delta's ROIC was above 20%, a result of margin improvements, growing RASM, a lower leverage and a consolidation activity within the sector. All of these is a consequence of a sustained period of elevated oil prices, forcing airlines, and more successfully Delta, to become more efficient. Last year, DAL stated in its investor presentation that since the merger with Northwest, its revenues have increased by ~20% with 20% fewer departures, 4% fewer seats and 12% fewer aircraft. So maybe a short recession, or just a drop in revenues, will prove to the market that today the industry is more mature, which could and should be followed by higher multiples. Even the legendary Warren Buffett has changed his mind about the industry.

The airline industry is also not threatened by technological disruption, unlike many other sectors today (for example, the auto industry). It may seem trivial and not related, but it reduces the airlines' need to invest in R&D, enabling DAL to reward its shareholders. It should also support a higher valuation.

Moving to fuel prices. Fuel prices are indeed a major factor that has boosted earnings. No one can predict fuel prices a year ahead, but it still seems that investors do not accept the notion that we face a longer period of low prices. I'm not an oil expert but according to most of the analyses I follow, oil prices could range between $45 and $55, as we have seen in the recent period. But even if prices surge to $60-70 per gallon, DAL would still be highly profitable. For example, in 2014, a gallon of oil averaged at $90 throughout the year and DAL earned $2.7 billion. This could be a reasonable downside scenario and still DAL would profit more than 8% of its market cap. This is almost 60% more than the market FCF yield.

Turning back to the company's valuation and fundamentals. DAL has deleveraged its balance sheet over the past years, and set a goal of a $4-5 billion annual free cash flow, driving the process towards an investment grade balance sheet and increasing cash returns to shareholders. With massive dividends and buybacks that generate a 9% return compared to its current market cap, Delta is also very friendly towards its shareholders. How many companies could present such numbers, especially of these size and market position? It is also crucial to be reminded of DAL management's aim from last year to achieve its goals "regardless of the direction of fuel prices." It takes us back to one of the reasons airline multiples are allegedly so low - the dependence on oil price, a factor of which they can't control. If DAL sets realistic goals regardless of fuel prices, sustainable and stable profits should lead to a P/E expansion.

In conclusion, I believe investors continue to wrongly associate airline companies with excessive risks. Risks exist, but they are milder than they used to be in the past. Even in a downside scenario, DAL's profits are huge compared to its value. Revenue should remain in the $40 billion range and the company's profit targets do not depend on the oil price. Meanwhile, DAL is valued amongst the cheapest stocks in the S&P 500 and yields a decent shareholder return. At this price, risk/reward is very attractive and DAL is a strong buy.

My target price is $55. This target price is an average of two valuation estimations - P/E ratio and EV/EBITDA ratio.

I assumed 11x P/E multiple for the 2017 consensus EPS of $5.15 - target price of $56.5. The 11x P/E is the current average multiple of Delta's comps (American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)). I also assumed 5.6x EV/EBITDA multiple for the 2017 consensus EBITDA estimates of $8.2bn - target price of $53.5. The 5.6x EV/EBITDA is the current average multiple of Delta's comps. This target price reflects a free cash flow yield of around 10%, which I believe is still very conservative. I argue that Delta should trade at least at the same level of the average multiple of its peers, thanks to its best operational results and strongest financial profile.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.