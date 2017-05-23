A Doubt About Behavioral Finance: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

An awful lot of Nobel Prizes have gone out to pioneers of modern finance theory whose fundamental assumptions about economics are its rationality and efficiency (e.g., Merton Miller, Franco Modigliani, Eugene Fama, William Sharpe). In due course, the ranks of such prize recipients will surely come to include the founders of behavioral finance theory, which has built a new picture of investors and markets based on the recognition that the former are not all that rational and the latter are not so efficient.

While today there is no shortage of books and academic studies on behavioral finance - indeed, it is fair to say it is a trendy field - a new book on the topic, out this month, called "Finance for Normal People," caught my attention because of its claims to offer a "unified structure that incorporates parts of standard finance, replaces others, and includes bridges between theory, evidence, and practice."

The book is written by Meir Statman, one of behavioral finance's charter members and doubtless on the list of names on the Royal Swedish Society's speed dial. For those who want to know what behavioral finance has found, or how it has altered the standard finance view of things, this is your book - nay, your encyclopedia. I was taken aback by its scope. The book references seemingly every finding of finance, significant ones and less significant ones, with citations to the relevant studies. Its extensive index also enhances the book's value as a resource for researching a whole host of issues of interest to investors.

Statman deserves credit for justifying the need for behavioral finance at the outset, with an amusing portrait of the limitations of standard finance. His opening words:

You are contemplating a gift to your beloved and wonder whether it should be a red rose or $10, the price of the rose. You are a rational man who knows a bit of finance, so here's your thinking. A rose has no utilitarian benefits - she cannot eat or drink it. And a rose is a waste. She'll toss it out after a few days, when the petals drop off."

Statman's rational man considers that $10 deposited in his beloved's savings account could one day help defray her nursing home expenses, and in an admission of ignorance, wonders who is to say that a bottle of vinegar wouldn't better maximize her "utility function" than the rose - hence the preference for handing her cash.

For all those who ever suspected there might be something wrong with standard finance, the above illustration nails it like none other I have seen and explains why Statman calls his book finance for normal people.

I count myself as among those who have harbored doubts about standard finance, though I was never prepared to admit myself to the club of behavioral finance acolytes. I liked what I saw, but I was not fully convinced. Interestingly, the little I have so far read of this book persuades me that behavioral finance is not my cup of tea, though I see value in its insights. The more I read, the more I found myself frustrated with the picture, albeit an accurate one, of Statman's normal people. For example, normal people exhibit weak self-control and often elevate social status as a key filter in financial decision-making. If standard finance is for rational people and behavioral finance for normal people, I guess I tend toward practical finance for responsible people.

For example, after citing a depressing study describing the high rate of bankruptcies NFL players experience soon after the end of their careers, he dryly notes that "differences in self-control affect the incidence of financial distress more than differences in education or financial literacy."

He is surely correct, and I'm glad somebody is tracking all these studies, just like I am glad that medical researchers track causes of cancer. But Statman's book has reinforced my view that progress depends neither on the efficient frontier nor an understanding of greed and fear, so much as building and reinforcing character traits of moderation and self-discipline.

