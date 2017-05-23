Lacy Hunt: The Secular Bond Bull Market Is Not Over!

Dr. Lacy H. Hunt, an internationally known economist, is Executive Vice President and Chief Economist of Hoisington Investment Management Company (HIMCO), a firm that manages $3.7 billion for pension funds, endowments, insurance companies and others.

Lacy Hunt is the author of two books, and numerous articles in leading magazines, periodicals and scholarly journals. Included among the publishers of his articles are. Barron's, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, the Journal of Finance, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Portfolio Management. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank both published his research.

Erik Townsend welcomes Dr. Lacy Hunt to MacroVoices. Erik and Lacy discuss the important question as to if the secular lows are in for U.S. interest rates. The further discuss the work of Minsky and Kindelberger and ask the important question as if the world is turning Japanese? The further explore the impact of demographics, negative interest rates and the Fed hiking into deteriorating economy.

Here is an excerpt from the interview:

Erik: Joining me next on the program is Dr. Lacy Hunt, Chief Economist for the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Bond Fund.

Dr. Hunt, I'm so excited to get you in the program because we've had so many notable people calling for the end of the 35 year secular bull market in bonds, and a lot of guests we've had in the this program haven't really wanted to take sides on this issue. I think you're not going to have that problem because you have a very strong view. So, is the secular bull market in bonds really over? And if not, why not? And particularly, I know in the slide deck that you send us, there's an excellent slide showing the velocity of money that's been in freefall, not just since the great financial crisis, but really since the late 90's. So, how does that play into the story, and how does it relate to your expectations for the continuance of this bond market?

Lacy: My view is that the secular low in long Treasury bonds is not at hand - doesn't mean that rates cannot go up, they have gone up quite a number of times since 1990 when this bull run started, but they're not going to be able to stay up. The economy is too fundamentally weak.

The main consideration for believing that the trough is not at hand, is that nominal GDP growth and also the inflation rate is not yet at its secular low. There have been many transitory swings that will continue to be transitory swings, but the critical factors that determines the nominal GDP of both working lower experiencing considerably slower growth and money supply, and at the same time the velocity of money is in a major downtrend.

In 1997, $1 of new M2 growth increased GDP by $2.20, and the first quarter of this year, it was down to $1.42. This reflects the fact that we have too much of the wrong type of debt. There are many other influences in velocity, but that's the critical factor. I think it's important to remember that the velocity of money is very volatile. The old secular low was reached at 1.2 in 1946, and that was the year in which we saw the daily, weekly, and monthly lows in the 30 year bond yield. Now, if that is the key factor, not the only factor, but the key factor, which is driving the velocity of money downward, then velocity is going lower because in Europe, which has debt to GDP ratio 100 percentage points higher than the U.S. velocity is at one and in China and Japan, which are also more indebted than the United States, velocity is around 0.5 to 0.6.

And we're on a path toward higher indebtedness, and as long as that path continues, the velocity of money will continue to drop. Monetary policy will be ineffective, and it will bring nominal growth and the inflation rate down and move us toward the ultimate secular loan rate. So, rates can go up for any one of a number reasons as they have done on a ten occasions since 1990, but the economy is too over-indebted for the rates to rise and stay up.

Erik: Yeah, we certainly have plenty of irrational behavior. So essentially, the picture here is too much total debt on every level, whether it be sovereign debt, corporate debt, household debt, and you know, a lot of people have commented on this saying that we're in uncharted waters, but I look at this chart you have on page 15 of your Chart Book- to me it tells a very different story. I don't think we're in uncharted waters, I think we're sailing straight into 1990's Japan, and if you look at world GDP on page 17, that chart looks pretty scary as well. So, is it true that where we are is basically where Japan was in the 90's? And does that mean we are looking at decades of economic stagnation across the entire western developed world, the way Japan has seen in the last couple of decades?

Lacy: I think that our results will mirror Japan over time, certainly not on a quarter to quarter or annual basis, but they're public and private debt is just under 600% of GDP. Our total public and private debt is about 373%. They've tried to solve an indebtedness problem by taking on more debt. There are many many examples of what has happened to extremely over-indebted economies. For example, I've included a broad bibliography of very modern studies, including an important 2012 paper peer review was written by Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff joined with Benson Reinhart, an outstanding study.

There has been important recent work by Allen Taylor, also by a number of people in Europe. There is also work that's been done historically. For example, the leader of The Enlightenment, David Hume- his famous paper on public finance, written in 1752 reaches the conclusion that when a state has mortgaged all of its future liabilities, the state, by necessity, lapses into tranquility, languor, and impotence. And there was Irvin Fisher's 1933 paper on the consequences of extreme over-indebtedness, including pointing out that one of the factors that will happen will be that the velocity of money will be very weak, and so there has been a tremendous amount of work. It's just generally speaking been ignored.

One excellent summary was published in 2010 by McKinsey Global Institute. They looked at 24 advanced economies that became extremely over-indebted. The indebtedness brought on a panic year, such as 1929, 1873, 2008, and they followed the process through to completion. It's a very long process, and what it shows is that an indebtedness problem cannot be solved by taking on additional debt. Mckinsey says specifically that multi-year sustained rise in the savings rate, what they term austerity, is needed to solve the problem, and of course, as we all know, in modern democracies, that option doesn't seem to exist. So, we try to continue to use what has failed, and while we get transitory improvement in economic activity, the longer-term trend is to weaker and weaker economic performance.

Erik: So, how do you see this ending then? The problem is too much debt on every level; debt jubilee isn't going to solve it; the demographics are not going to solve the problem, they're going to make it worse. How does all of this end, I mean, do Japan-a lot of people talked about the lost decade that had become two lost decades; I'm not sure if we're pushing three lost decades, but the way things are looking…how does this ever end?

Lacy: Well, we could get lucky, something of a great magnitude- in essence, this is what happened in the past in a couple of instances. In the 1820's and 1830's, we took on a lot of debt to finance the early canals, steamship lines railroads- it was over-investment, over consumption. The panic year was 1838. Martin Van Buren was president, he didn't know what was going on. By this, the country languished very badly for 11 years, and then gold was discovered it California, led to a huge surge in national income, people were very careful how they spent their income. We paid off the debt of the 1820's, 1830's, and the economy recovered.

In 1873, we had another panic year brought on by too much debt that financed the railroads- remember we built the central line first and then the northern and southern routes, a lot of feeder road industries that supplied the railroads over-expanded and it was over-investment, over-consumption. The panic year hit. Grant was no more knowledgeable of what was going on than Van Buren had been in 1838. We had no central bank, the government continued to balance its budget. We had a prolonged period of austerity, but by the early 1890's, the problem had been solved, and we began to go on our merry way.

Now, if you use that example- of doing nothing, Kindleberger called it "letting it burn itself out," and just, let's say, Japan had followed the "let it burn itself out" rule starting from 1989, they would be out of their problem, but they tried to solve the indigenous problem going to ever higher levels of debt, and they are still in the quagmire today.

In WWII, we were in very dire circumstances, we really had only the most marginal of recoveries from the Great Depression. Unemployment rate was still in its mid-teens. When we entered WWII, the bond yield was about 2%, which was reflective of how poor business conditions were, but as we entered WWII, there was a dramatic surge in our exports. We took over markets of our allies-they couldn't supply them. We also supplied our allies with war materials and other items. We had mandatory rationing, the saving rate went up to 25%, 26%, 28%, and we paid down the debt of the 1920's and 1930's. We had the great post war boom because we had a clean balance sheet, which the three instances that I gave you, the 1838, 1873, 1929 illustrate the validity of McKinsey's finding. You solve an indebtedness problem by austerity, and McKinsey defines austerity as the significant, sustained multi-year rise in the saving rate, and that does not appear to be likely for the stage of our modern democracy.

So, we just have transitory spurts in economic activity that don't last very long, and we basically grind lower, and that's really essentially the finding that Hume came to the conclusion- remember that Hume was one of the greatest minds of mankind, without him The Enlightenment would not have been possible, and so, we're basically on that path, unless we have the will to deal with it, and apparently, we do not. Take one of the problems that we have- the government we have right now is approaching 107% of GDP. Without any new initiatives from the current administration, current congress, Federal debt is going to be up to around 125% in the next two decades, more or less, because of promises that have been made under Social Security, Medicare, and the Affordable Care Act, and so we're moving the debt levels higher, whether we want to or not. So, if we are going to try the same result, try the same policy path, we're going to get more of the same result.

Conclusion: Throughout the interview Dr. Lacy Hunt makes a compelling case that the economic conditions continue to show late cycle characteristics. He concludes that the secular lows of interest rates are not in, which is a stark contrast to the majority of Wall Street pundits.

