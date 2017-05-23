Analyzing Project Titan, And Its Risk (Or Lack Thereof) To Tesla

Given Tesla's lead in creating a mainstream electric car brand and visionary CEO Elon Musk, it appears doubtful that Apple will enjoy near-term success in the transportation industry.

Amidst challenges, Project Titan pivoted from an outright Tesla competitor, to building self-driving software in mid 2016 under the leadership of Bob Mansfield.

Since 2014 Apple has been developing a transportation solution, either in the form a branded car or an autonomous taxi service under the codename Project Titan.

Intro - Project Titan Overview

With more money than the GDP of most small countries, the speculation of what Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will do with its cash hoard is rightfully churning.

Rumors of an iCar, have been present for years, dating all the way back to the Steve Jobs era. According to Phil Schiller, iCar discussions even pre-dated the 2007 launch of the iPhone.

Ever since Carl Icahn penned an open letter to Tim Cook setting expectations for an Apple-branded car by 2020, the project has carried a new air of legitimacy.

By 2016, it was common knowledge that Apple was indeed exploring building a car, and had over 1,000 employees working on the project. Amidst some internal turmoil, Cook brought in legendary Apple veteran Bob Mansfield to lead the project in July 2016.

Shortly after Mansfield took over, Bloomberg reported that Apple had scaled back its plans to build its own branded car from the ground up, and pivoted into focusing on autonomous vehicle technology. The report painted a bleak picture for Project Titan, with hundreds of employees leaving during the executive shake up.

Building autonomous vehicle software is apparently an easier, more achievable mission than building an entire car. This new strategy headed up by Mansfield means that Apple can either develop a software platform to license out to other auto manufacturers, or return to developing its own Apple-branded car in the long-term. For now it appears the focus has narrowed on software.

In April 2017 the pot was stirred once again, when the state of California granted Apple a permit to allow for the testing of self-driving cars. At the bare minimum, this signals Apple is still investing in R&D around a transport product or service.

Is $172B Enough To Compete With Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)?

With $172.3B in net cash, Apple has more resources at its disposal than Tesla, Uber, Lyft, GM, Ford, Google, Amazon, or anybody that would conceivably compete on building a car.

However, there may be things that Apple cannot buy that play an important factor. Elon Musk's brain is one example. From a talent perspective, Tesla's early success has allowed the company to hire and retain some of the world's leading battery engineers. It's likely many of these employees are motivated as much by Elon Musk's vision of revolutionizing both the transportation and energy industries as they are by money.

But even if it's all about the cash, from the perspective of the world's top engineering students, Tesla has more to offer. With a share price hovering near $300, Tesla is trading at a market capitalization of ~$50B.

The allure of disrupting transportation with an on demand self-driving electric taxi service has been hailed as a multi-trillion dollar opportunity.

As an employee joining Tesla today, the upside potential of my stock-based compensation is something Apple cannot compete with. With successful execution, Tesla's road-map to a $1T market cap is on the horizon in a decade or two. This would give today's engineers 10-20X upside on the portion of their salary that was in stock. An employee joining Apple today only has 2-3X upside, assuming a successful transport service would add $1T to Apple's market capitalization (currently over $800B).

Beyond this structural equity incentive discrepancy, Apple will need to start investing heavily to keep pace with the moat that Tesla is building.

Here are a couple things Apple is going to need to start building if it wants to compete at Tesla's scale.

1. Tesla's global Supercharger Network now has over 848 stations equipped with more than 5,000 high-speed chargers. At an estimated $300,000 per Supercharger site, Tesla has invested about $250M to build out its network thus far. Although Apple could easily spend that much tomorrow, it would take time to acquire the leases and physically build out hundreds of stations. Tesla also is on pace to double its charger capacity to 10,000 by the end of 2017. As this rapid growth in infrastructure continues to prepare for the Model 3, Apple is falling behind by the day.

2. Tesla's Gigafactory is set to be the world's largest building by footprint when it's completed, and will double the world's lithium-ion battery production. Vertical integration is a critical piece of Tesla's long term plan, and is required to meet the capacity needs of producing electric cars on a mass scale. Tesla has invested billions of CAPEX into building out this state of the art facility, and has already hinted at plants to build several more in the coming years.

3. Tesla now has tens of thousands of cars on the road constantly collecting data to improve its self-driving technology. Since October 2016, every Tesla rolling off the assembly line has been equipped with hardware sufficient enough to enable fully autonomous driving. This constant data collection (now happening at a rate of 1M miles per day) is giving Tesla a widening advantage in the race for full autonomy.

Valuation

Given Apple's current ~$800B market capitalization ($153/share x 5.2B shares), and operating income of $60B in FY 2016, the company is trading at P/EBIT multiple of 13.3X. If we factor in Apple's $172.3B in net cash, the P/EBIT multiple drops to 10.5X.

With its earnings multiple at these levels, the market is clearly skeptical that Apple will generate significant growth in the near-term.

Transportation is one of the few industries that has enough size and impending disruption, to move the needle on Apple's future profit. There's no doubt that a successful foray into autonomous vehicle technology could be just as big of an earnings driver as smartphones in the long-term. This is precisely why Apple is dedicating significant resources to exploring this opportunity.

Whether or not Project Titan will ever develop into a consumer product or service is yet to be seen. However, given the company's cash-pile and a clear need for disruption in the transportation market, I'm a fan of the attempt.

Carl Icahn initially pegged the release date of an Apple-branded car in 2020. But given the mid 2016 executive shakeup (bringing in of Mansfield, pivot away from hardware), I believe we are still 3-4 years out from consumers either buying an Apple car, or getting into a car running on Apple's autonomous vehicle software.

Even if we assume that by 2021 Apple is able to launch transport solution, Tesla's lead in both electric vehicles and self-driving technology may be too hard to catch up with.

Conclusion

The opportunity to disrupt the transportation industry with autonomous vehicle technology is alluring, but will be an uphill battle for Apple.

Tesla's brand, expertise and technology are improving by the day. Going head to head with Elon Musk is a daunting task. His track record of doing the impossible is hard to ignore.

Tesla is already years ahead of Apple in terms of building out charging infrastructure, vertical integration, and self-driving technology. Spending billions to catch up in these areas will be necessary to get even with Tesla, but carries no guarantee of success.

The upside from Tesla's equity compensation and added motivation of Elon Musk's inspiring vision, are two factors Apple will never be able to compete with in the race for top engineering talent.

Although Apple's car R&D makes sense given the company has more money than it knows what to do with, its chances of success are slim to none in my book, when competing against Elon Musk.

