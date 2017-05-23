Flagstar Bancorp's (FBC) CEO Alessandro DiNello on Annual Shareholder Meeting of Stockholders Conference (Transcript)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Annual Shareholder Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call

May 23, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Christine Reid - Corporate Secretary

John Lewis - Chairman

Alessandro DiNello - President and Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Please stand by, your program is about to begin. Good day and welcome to the 2017 Flagstar Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Christine Reid, Corporate Secretary. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Christine Reid

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Flagstar Bancorp. My name is Christine Reid, I’m the Corporate Secretary for the company and will serve as the secretary for the meeting this morning.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that any forward-looking statements made during today’s meeting are subject to risks and uncertainty. Factors that could materially change our current forward-looking assumptions are described on Slide 2 of today’s presentation, which is also available on the company’s website and in our 2016 Form 10-K and subsequent reports on file with the SEC.

In order to provide a fair and informative meeting, your co-operation in observing the following general procedures is appreciated. If you wish to speak, please raise your hand, once the Chairman of the meeting recognizes you, kindly state your name and whether you are a shareholder or you hold the proxy of a shareholder. In order to speak at the meeting, you must be a shareholder of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2017.

The use of cameras, sound recording equipment, communication devices and similar electronic equipment is prohibited without our prior written permissions. We ask that you power off or mute your mobile phones or other devices during the meeting. The Chair of the meeting will make any and all determinations with respect to the conduct of the meeting.

Thank you for your co-operation.

John Lewis

Good morning, my name is John Lewis and I’m Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flagstar Bancorp Incorporated. I would also like to welcome you to the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The company had a successful year in 2016 with continuing progress in successfully executing the business plan, strengthening the balance sheet and building a foundation for growth. The management team and personnel continue to work diligently to move the company forward on many fronts and we are optimistic about the future.

I will now turn the meeting over to Sandro DiNello, our President and Chief Executive Officer, who will serve as a Chair of the meeting this morning.

Alessandro DiNello

Thanks John. The meeting will please come to order. In addition to our Board Chairman John Lewis, I would like to introduce the current directors that are with us today and ask them to stand and be recognized; Jay Hansen, David Matlin, Bruce Nyberg, David Treadwell and Jennifer Whip. James Ovenden and Peter Schoels were not able to attend in person, but are participating by phone.

I would also like to introduce some of the senior executives and our public accountant and ask that they stand and be recognized. First, Lee Smith, our Chief Operating Officer; Jim Ciroli, our Chief Financial Officer; Steve Figliuolo, our Chief Risk Officer; Drew Ottaway, Michigan Market President; Patrick McGuirk, our General Counsel; Cindy Myers, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Chris Nelson with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, our independent registered public accountants for the 2016’s fiscal year and proposed for the 2017 fiscal year.

If there is any shareholder present who has not yet delivered his or her name to the secretary or if there is any proxy holder who has not yet delivered his or her proxy to the secretary and desire to do so, please do so now. The secretary has prepared a list of our shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting, showing the holders of the common stock entitled to vote as of the close of business on March 27, 2017, the record date for voting at this meeting.

The secretary informs me that our records show that they were outstanding on the record date and entitled to notice and to vote at this annual meeting 57.43565 million shares of common stock.

We have previously received an affidavit that the notice of meeting in the form of proxy were timely provided to each shareholder of record entitled to vote as of the close of business on March 27, 2017. A copy of the affidavit and related documents will be attached to the minutes of this meeting.

The Board of Directors appointed Jennifer McCurry and Jan Clem [ph] as inspectors to act at the meeting and any adjournment. The inspector certificate and report will be attached to the minutes of meeting. The secretary has previously delivered to the inspectors the list of shareholders of record and all proxies that have been received.

The secretary informs me that a majority of the 57.43565 million shares of common stock entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting are present in person or by proxy. The inspectors are making an exact count and will submit a formal report on the number of shareholders present or represented during the course of the meeting. A quorum of the common stock is declared present subject to confirmation of that fact by the inspector’s report.

The next order of business is a description of the matters to be voted on at today’s meeting. The first proposal before the shareholders of the company is the election of nine directors. In accordance with our bylaws, the Board of Directors nominated Alessandro DiNello, Jay Hansen, John Lewis, David Matlin, Bruce Nyberg, James Ovenden, Peter Schoels, David Treadwell and Jennifer Whip to each serve for a term of one year and until each of their respective successors have been elected and qualified.

Also in accordance with our bylaws, written nominations by any shareholder will require to have been received by the secretary prior to the date of this meeting, no such nominations were received. Accordingly, no further nominations shall be accepted at this meeting. I hereby declare the nominations are closed.

The second proposal to be acted upon is the proposal to ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP by the audit committee of the Board of Directors as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017. The audit committee of the Board of Directors has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor and the Board of Directors recommend that the shareholders ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The third proposal to be acted upon is the proposal for a nonbinding advisory resolution to approve the compensation that we paid to our named executive officers. The Board of Directors recommend that the shareholders vote to approve the compensation provided to the company’s named executive officers as disclosed in our proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the information in the compensation discussion and analysis section, including the related tabular disclosures regarding named executive officer compensation, together with the accompanying narrative disclosures.

The fourth proposal to be acted upon is the proposal to approve an amendment to the second amended and restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the company’s common stock. On March 20, 2017, the Board of Directors unanimously adopted a resolution approving an amendment to the second amended and restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock. The Board of Directors recommends that the shareholders vote to approve the amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of our common stock from 70 million to 80 million shares.

The fifth proposal to be acted upon is the proposal to improve the Flagstar Bancorp Inc. employee stock purchase plan. The Board of Directors approved the plan on March 20, 2017 and the plan was attached as Exhibit A to our proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The terms of the plan are as fully described in the proxy subject to the full text of the proposed plan and include a reservation of 800,000 shares of stock to be available for delivery in connection with purchases made under the proposed plan. The Board of Directors recommends that the shareholders vote to approve the plan.

The polls are now open, if you desire a ballot, please raise your hand and the ballot will be provided by the inspectors of election. If you previously voted by proxy, you do not need to vote today unless you wish to change your vote. The inspectors of election will now collect any outstanding balance. If you brought your proxy or wish to vote by the ballot, please provide your proxy or ballot to the inspectors of election.

Again, if you have already voted by proxy, you need not vote today unless you would like to change your vote. Please hold up your hand so that your ballot or proxy can be collected. We now seem to have all the ballots and since all of those deserving to vote the ballot have done so, I hereby declare the polls closed. The ballots and proxies will be held under possession of inspectors of election and they will count the votes.

While the inspectors are counting the votes, we will suspend the meeting and I would like to report to you on the state of the company.

Please turn to Slide 7. I’m very pleased with the progress that your company made last year. Our market cap now exceeds $1.6 billion. We have grown our assets to over $14 billion. Our banking business has continued to grow; we remain one of the largest mortgage originators in the country. We have expanded our retail lending business significantly, both organically and with the recent closing of the Opes transaction and we have become a force in the delegated correspondent business with the Stearns transaction. We’re also making important headway with our servicing business.

As you can see on this slide, the Opes branches do not overlap the Flagstar lending footprint, so this is truly an accretive addition. We gained a solid position and strong market and pick up a management team and platform that strengthens our position in this important delivery channel.

Please turn to Slide 8, one of the most important aspects of the business model we have built is the synergies amongst our three primary business verticals. Our mortgage origination business generates significant fee-based activity and formed servicing relationships which generates further fee-based activity and low-cost funding for mortgages held for sale, as well as our warehouse business. These businesses create capital that we can leverage to grow our banking business. This business model has created steady growth in earnings per share which in turn has led to continued growth in shareholder value.

Moving to Slide 9, last year I told you that 2015 was your company’s best year for pre-tax income since 2003. Well, now I can tell you that 2016 was the company’s best year for pre-tax income since 2003. We increased earnings per share from $2.24 to $2.66 and posted strong returns on assets, as well as strong returns on equity. Importantly, our community bank produced the highest level of net interest income in the company’s history. This has led to a stronger PE multiple on our earnings.

I can’t talk about 2016 without mentioning two very important events, the TARP repayment and the lifting of the OCC Consent Order. These are important external validations of the successful rebuilding a Flagstar.

Some specific 2016 highlights are set forth in Slide 10, I won’t go through all those, but I do want to call out the last point. Low nonperforming loans, loan charge-offs, a high allowance coverage and strong capital. This is the profile of very safe and sound balance sheet.

There are two things that I’d like to highlight on Slide 11. First is the growth of our commercial loans, which over the last two years have grown from $1.8 billion to $3.3 billion. The second is the solid growth we have experienced in retail deposits, $500 million in the last year and almost $1 billion over the last two years. These are both very impressive accomplishments by our community banking team.

Slide 12 highlights the delivery channels within the mortgage business. What I want to say about mortgage is that this is an extremely important business for us, but not one where I see the share of revenue of that produces increasing. The actions we have taken with the Stearns and Opes transactions are more about protecting this revenue source in the face of what is likely to be a down market in the mortgage business this year and maybe the next couple of years.

On Slide 13 you can see that loans serviced have begun to increase. I think this is a trend that will contain in 2017 as we further prove out the quality of our servicing business and attract more and more non-Flagstar originating loans to the platform. You can also see the deposits from this business continue to increase and that is very important as it provides a very efficient way to fund a portion of our mortgage business.

The banking growth that I have been talking about for a long time is shown clearly on Slide 14. Continuing this trajectory in my opinion is the single most important factor that is necessary to continue the steady increase in shareholder value that we have been enjoying.

Finally, I’d like to thank all of my Flagstar colleagues for their hard work. You are our most important asset and I appreciate your contributions very much. I’m now happy to answer any questions that you may have. Any questions?

Okay. Since the inspectors have completed the count, we’ll reconvene the meeting and the secretary will now read the report.

Christine Reid

The report of the inspectors confirms that a quorum is and has been in attendance of the meeting for all purposes and shows that each of the nominees has been elected as a Director. I therefore declare that Alessandro DiNello, Jay Hansen, John Lewis, David Matlin, Bruce Nyberg, James Ovenden, Peter Schoels, David Treadwell and Jennifer Whip have each been elected as the member of the Board of Directors.

The report of the inspectors shows that Proposal 2 was adopted and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been ratified as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

The report of the inspectors shows that Proposal 3 was adopted and the shareholders voted to approve by an advisory nonbinding resolution, the compensation will be paid to our named executive officers.

The report of inspectors shows that Proposal 4 was also adopted and the shareholders voted to approve the amendment to the second amended and restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the authorized shares of the company’s common stock.

The report of the inspectors finally shows that Proposal 5 was adopted and the shareholders voted to approve the Flagstar Bancorp employee stock purchase plan.

The report of the inspectors has been accepted and approved and will be attached to the minutes of this meeting.

Alessandro DiNello

Thank you for attending today’s meeting. The meeting is now adjourn.

Operator

This does conclude today’s meeting, you may disconnect at any time and have a wonderful day.

