Equifax: Little Competition, Double Digit Growth And Expanding Margins

Nonetheless, this company has aggressively expanded through M&A - and it has worked big time. With robust growth, and economic tail winds, this company should be on your watch list.

Have you ever taken out a mortgage, or loan for a new car? Have you ever been screened to verify your income or employment? If so you have been touched in some way by Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX). Equifax Inc is one of the three major credit reporting bureaus used to construct your credit score. However, there is more to this company than meets the eye. Equifax is in the business of profiting from gathering information, and turning it into a product portfolio of various reports and services. The company is also posting exceptional growth numbers, and expanding its international presence - making Equifax a company investors should keep an eye on.

Equifax is one of the oldest credit reporting agencies, founded in 1899. It possesses information on more than 88 million businesses, and 800 million consumers across the world. However there is much more to its business model than simply "putting a number" on your credit score and helping to determine whether you can afford that new car payment. The heart of Equifax's business model is with its ability to gather massive amounts of information about people and business, and leveraging that into services for various types of entities.

Equifax goes to market through four business segments. The largest at just under 40% of revenues is the US Information Solutions segment. This segment serves the US consumer base with products including credit reports, identity management, fraud detection through primarily the mortgage, automotive, and financial markets.

The International segment is similar to the USIS segment, but covers the Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada regions. This segment accounts for approximately 25% of revenues for Equifax. This segment has recently saw Equifax acquire Veda, the leading credit information company in Australia (more on this later). This segment also provides support for debt collection companies in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

The Workforce Solutions segment works with employers, primarily to verify income and employment. The segment represents roughly 22% of revenues for Equifax. In addition to the primary services, this segment also handles unemployment claims management, and employment based tax credit services among miscellaneous services.

The fourth segment of Equifax is the Global Consumer Solutions segment. This is the smallest segment at 13% of revenue. This segment drives both transaction and subscription revenues by selling credit monitoring and identity theft protection from the internet to consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

These businesses together, have grown revenues nicely over the past decade. This has been driven by a growth strategy built around acquisitions to expand on its wealth of data assets. Equifax has spent the better part of the decade trying to branch out into new products and services, in an effort to become more than a credit information reporting company. The company has been striving to become a data technology company. These acquisitions throughout the decade include:

Anakam (2010) - mobile device security

DataVision Resources (2011) - data and business solutions

IntelliReal (2011) - real estate valuations

Datum (2011) - Costa Rican credit data company

ethority (2011) - social media marketing/analysis

TrustedID (2013) - identity protection technology

Forseva (2014) - cloud apps for credit monitoring

Inffinix Software (2014) - debt collection technology

Veda Advantage (2015) - credit data company in Australia

Barnett Associates (2016) - unemployment and tax claims

These acquisitions have allowed Equifax to both penetrate new markets, and further leverage its data assets to up sell to core markets and businesses.

A big concern with high merger & acquisition activity, is a lack of synergies or efficiency in integrating the businesses. This can lead to expanded costs, and ultimately reduced margins and lower profits. The fact that Equifax has been able to expand its margins through all of this M&A activity is a testament to the job management has done implementing these acquisitions successfully.

The expanded margins, and top line growth has (not-surprisingly) resulted in terrific earnings growth. Equifax has grown earnings at a per annum rate of 15.5% over the past five years.

This growth has given a twofold benefit to shareholders. The first being share price appreciation. Over the past decade, Equifax has been a market beater. A $10,000 dollar investment made ten years ago would be worth almost $37,000 had you reinvested dividends. That is a compounding return rate of 13.91%, double what the S&P 500 has returned in that time. The other portion of share holder returns has been a rapidly growing dividend.

The dividend has grown for 8 consecutive years since the recession, and has grown rapidly. The dividend has grown at a rate of 15.6% over the past five years, in perfect lock step with its earnings growth. This has kept the payout ratio at a modest 30%, despite the aggressive raises.

Equifax is enjoying this double digit earnings and dividend growth - while being rather insulated from competition. Equifax is one of three major credit reporting companies. These three basically make up an ologopoly on the credit reporting industry. There is little threat from a new competitor gaining footing on these three established giants. Both the sheer volume, and sensitivity of such information are huge barriers to entry for competitors. Not only the investment required to obtain such information being immense, but the close working relationships with entities such as Fannie Mae (OTCQB: OTCQB:FNMA) are nearly impossible to encroach on.

When graphing the operating margins of each business segment. You can see the highest margins are within the USIS and Workforce segments. The USIS and Workforce segments are crafted with strong relationships such as the partnership between Equifax and Fannie Mae. Fannie Mae implemented an updated mortgage underwriting process. These types of close working relationships allow for more pricing power, which has benefited Equifax's margins.

The US consumer borrows more than any country in the world, thus it is fair to question the growth prospects for Equifax within the United States. Simply put, just about everybody in the US with access to some sort of loan - take one out. Where else is there to go for growth in the US, other than general population growth? The obvious long term growth opportunity for Equifax is with international ventures. Acquire similar, smaller companies that serve emerging markets, and bring them under the Equifax umbrella. There is a lot of opportunity for this in the coming years, both with the fact that 73% of 2016 Equifax revenues came from the United States, as well as the macro-trend favoring the economic expansion of advancing countries around the world. In time, credit markets will continue to develop along with the economic emergence of these economies.

Major growth areas include South America, Africa, and Asia where consumer borrowing is growing the fastest. Equifax's recent acquisition of Veda - which through Veda, makes Equifax the largest credit data company in the Australia/New Zealand market. Look for this trend to continue as a medium to drive growth in the future.

There are a couple of risk factors that investors should keep in mind when considering investing in a company such as Equifax. The major consideration with this business model is its sensitivity to the credit markets. While the business will never go away entirely, periods of tight lending - or reduced consumer spending can prove hazardous to earnings. During these scenarios, there will be less transaction volume for Equifax, as mortgage and auto loan applications etc. will fall.

The other risk factor is cyber security. Having this much sensitive data makes a company such as Equifax very enticing to hackers, in an age where cyber crime is becoming increasingly prevalent. The latest issues with "ransomware" are a reminder as to the legal and financial liability that Equifax could face if its information ever fell to the wrong hands.

Despite these risks, there is a lot of value for investors in the competitive moat that Equifax is privy to. The high barrier to entry will protect from the threat of new competition, as well as give Equifax a degree of pricing power. Management has stated a goal to expand EBITDA margins to at least 40% companywide. It currently sits at 35.41%. Management also expects revenues to top $4B in the near term. Bright days are expected ahead.

Equifax is expecting to earn between $5.96 and $6.10 per share this year. With shares currently trading at $137 per share, current valuation is almost 23X earnings. This is a bit higher than its 10 year median of 20X earnings. Not only that, but analysts expect growth to slow some to about 10-11% per year over the next five years. This makes the current valuation a bit steep for me. At historical valuation norms, shares would be fair priced at $120 per share. Putting a margin of safety in and accounting for a slowdown in growth from the previous five years - 18X earnings would be a more ideal target range. This would put shares at about $108 per share.

Equifax has been around for a long time, but the growth strategy initiated over the past decade has truly been very successful. Equifax has become more than a credit reporting bureau, it is an information technology company. This has put it on a path to market beating returns, and a rapidly growing dividend. Even though threats exist in the form of cyber crime and potential recession, the business model of Equifax enjoys a wide moat from new competition. The inevitable advancement of credit markets across the world will only continue to serve as a tailwind for this company years into the future. This one is worth putting on your watchlist.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment, and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.