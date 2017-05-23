DryShips: Longs Are Finally Giving Up

Since the last reverse split, the stock has gone down by about 51%.

Source: Created by Author

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Stock Performance:

Since my article dated May 16, 2017 "DryShips: 90% downside", the stock has down by about 25% .

. Since the last reverse split on May 11, 2017, the stock has decreased by about 51% .

. Since my short rating on April 26, 2017, the stock has decreased by about 65%.

As we can see from the above image, the investors (DRYS' longs including day traders), purchase shares from the company and hope it will go up. The company reduces the value of the stock by issuing new shares (dilution) and taking away the shares from the existing shareholders by continuously reverse splitting them. The longs would eventually lose their fish basket due to the reverse split. The dilution and reverse split are common for microcap companies but I believe the company is being extreme (six reverse splits and close to $3 billion potential dilution). Until the company stops the dilution(sales of equity), the stock will be continuously trading in the downward direction.

Bearish Sentiment

The company earlier announced that the book value per share is about $37 dollars. The stock is currently trading at $3.50 a share, which is about a 91% discount from its book value of the vessels. One of SA readers "seanandlizs" asked a great question "why is it that GE himself or any of his associates will not buy a majority of the shares at the prices of 90% discount (paraphrased for clarity and quoted fully below)".

Source: Seeking Alpha

The way I look at is that the CEO probably knows that he would lose his entire investment from the share dilution if he invests in common shares. As evidenced by the StockTwits, the longs are giving up their hopes (52% bearish vs. 48% bullish, see below). I believe that the longs are releasing now that averaging down is a bad decision and the stock will not recover from its massive loss. I believe it is a good decision because it is not too late.

Source: StockTwits

Going Forward

The company paid the dividend for March at $0.08 a share and $0.04 a share for April. In March 2017, the stock traded about $50 a share. The dividend would not help the longs as the stock is down by more than $46.50 a share from its March level. I expect the company will announce dividend news for May. I also expect the company will announce reverse split news.

Conclusion

The existing shareholders would have lost their entire fish basket due to the company's non-stop reverse splits. The stock has decreased from about $23,000 a share from last November to $3.42 a share today. If the company cancels the remaining dilution (equity sales) and the $2 billion mix shelf offering and goes with traditional bank loans, the stock should bottom. It is unlikely that the company will do that and therefore there is no real bottom. Numerous law firms are investigating DryShips concerning possible violation of federal security laws. My recommendation remains the same: either avoid or short it. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.