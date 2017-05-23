Gilead: A Great Opportunity In Gilead For Contrarian Investors

Investment Thesis

If you want to outperform the market you cannot look at a company in the same way as everyone else and expect different results. In any investment it is important to be comfortable with a certain number of unknowns and to seek ways to minimize the downside on each investment and let the upside take care of itself. The downside protection can come in different forms for different investments. The important thing is to be flexible. Look for companies with strong and healthy balance sheets that are able to whether the unknown for a number of years, focus on its cash flow and generally be ready to buy where there is a lot of pessimism against the company. I would say that Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has all three present. In spite of having been bullish since I first covered it some months back, the market has continued to sell-off Gilead and it currently trades at 10% less than when I first felt there was value. I continue to be believe that Gilead is undervalued.

Business Overview

Gilead is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative therapeutics.

Throughout this article I will describe Gilead's key revenue sources as its HCV product sales (chronic hepatitis C virus infection) and non-HCV product sales (which includes HIV and HBV (chronic hepatitis B virus infection)). It also derives some revenues from other products, which are small in nature and therefore I will not focusing on these here as would only create a distraction to Gilead's overall thesis.

HCV Product Sales

One of Gilead's segment, its HCV HCV product sales are facing strong decline. Since Gilead opted to cure patients rather than make drugs that leaves patients chronically dependent on these drugs, once the patient is treated they no longer need access to its HCV drugs.

Source: 2017 Q1; HCV products

The table above shows a grim picture. Its HCV revenue fell from $4.3B to $2.6B. This 40% decline in 2017 Q1 versus the same period a year ago is what all investors are thinking about when it comes to Gilead. Many investors are so focused on the fact that its HCV revenue is declining that they are missing the fact that this is the nature of the business. Gilead came under strong competition and lost market share in HCV treatments.

However, the company did reiterated its guidance for 2017 FY for HCV product sales at $7.5B-$9B.

Non-HCV Products Sales

This segment is growing. Not fast enough in the near term to offset the decline from its HCV sales, but still, it is growing.

In 2016 FY this segment generated $12.9B which was up from $11.1B in 2015 FY. It is forecast to generate approximately $15B for 2017 FY. This implies a CAGR of approximately 15%. In 2017 Q1 it was only up 13% YoY and down 3% QoQ. Management said in the earnings call that this was mostly down to seasonality in sub-wholesaler inventory.

Through the sale of Genvoya, Descovy and Odefsey, Gilead's TAF-based product portfolio of HIV products have grown 44% QoQ. In less than 18 months its TAF-based products now make up 42% of Gilead's HIV prescription volume.

In an attempt to err on the side of caution I will conservatively estimate that this segment could likely continue to grow at 10% over the next 2-3 years.

Financials

To offer further evidence that Gilead is in fact undervalued, please see the table below.

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The company had explosive growth and saw its revenue increase from $9.7B in 2012 to an estimated $22.5B-$24.5B for 2017 FY, which will be more than double its 2012 FY revenue. Also, through margins expansion and some share repurchases it saw its EPS go from $1.64 in 2012 FY to $9.94 in 2016 FY, an increase of more than 5 times.

As of 2017 Q1 Gilead had total adjusted debt of $26.53B with $34.0B of cash and marketable securities, meaning a net cash position of approximately $7.5B. Still, investors are not willing to pay a lot more for Gilead now then they were when the company had a net debt position of $6B in 2012.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Source: 2017 Q1 slides

The company has had some very aggressive growth yet it continues to operate with fantastic operating margins. These remarkable operating margins have allowed to have nice returns on capital for the shareholder.

Return on Capital

1) Dividend: It pays a 3% dividend. I'm not a dividend seeker, but there are plenty of hedge funds and institutions that are dividend seekers that would be quite satisfied to invest for a 3% dividend yield. Particularly a dividend that has been growing for the past 3 years.

2) Share repurchases: It has been active repurchasing its shares. Since 2012 it has repurchased approximately 21% of the shares outstanding.

Relative Valuation

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculation

The table above reminds readers that Gilead is undervalued. Its 5-yr P/Cash Flow was remarkably similar to its peers at 16.6x. However, more recently it is trading cheaper than its peers on a P/Cash Flow and on a P/Sales.

Conclusion

I often enjoy saying one of Sir John Templeton's quote

To buy when others are despondently selling and to sell when others are avidly buying requires the greatest of fortitude and pays the greatest ultimate rewards.

Of course, Gilead's falling HVC revenue has kept investors away from Gilead, which is understandable. But that is a superficial take on Gilead's future economics. My argument continues to be that this persistent sell-off is unwarranted and that it offers contrarian and patient investors a wonderful investment opportunity supported by a strong balance sheet.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.