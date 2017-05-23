Asset Allocation Strategies For Margin-Restricted Accounts

These can be constructed using just 5-7 different ETFs.

In this article are three example portfolios that provide “aggressive,” “moderately aggressive,” and “moderate” ways of pursuing higher returns, but at a fraction of the risk of the S&P 500.

For margin-restricted accounts, such as IRAs, having a well-diversified portfolio with no inherent environmental biases (low-growth/high-growth, low-inflation/high-inflation) may be overly conservative for those expecting a certain level of absolute returns.

In previous articles dedicated to asset allocation, I went over approaches designed to balance risk in a portfolio by diversifying with several different asset classes. Once risk was reduced to the point where it was likely that further reduction would likely eat into returns on more than a one-to-one basis, leverage could be applied to gear the portfolio back up to a certain risk target.

However, for some accounts, such as IRAs, leverage largely can't be applied due to certain regulatory restrictions. So this post is dedicated to asset allocation ideas for non-margin accounts for investors seeking reasonable returns without excessive risk.

Going with a portfolio that equitably distributes risk to filter out environmental bias is likely to provide something that may be overly conservative. This is due to the fact that "low growth" assets (e.g., safe bonds, inflation-hedged assets) would need to be held in higher number than "high growth" assets (e.g., stocks, high-yield credit) given the former are less volatile. Given their lower returns, this would potentially mean a lower ultimate portfolio value.

In the recent past, such a portfolio has returned very much on par with the S&P 500 given we've been in a marked disinflationary environment over the past 35 years. But how growth and inflation perform relative to expectations going ahead is unknowable (and shouldn't be of concern to those who simply want to put their money into an account and have its bottom-line appreciate over time). Accordingly, having Treasuries perform on par with the S&P 500 at a fraction of the risk (as they have since the dot-com crash) is unlikely.

Below I'm offering example portfolios for those who want to get the most out of a non-margin account without taking excessive risk. I've labeled the asset allocations as "aggressive," "moderately aggressive," and "moderate."

These are also for those who wish to invest passively. I know many abide by the "buy stocks at cheap valuations" idea, but most planning for retirement have neither the time nor the desire to do this. Most investors should not actively trade the market.

Playing the game is fine for those who enjoy it. But for those who simply want a portfolio that will reliably appreciate in wealth, it's unnecessary and can even be counterproductive. Rebalancing every now and then is about the only intervention needed.

Aggressive

I define "aggressive" as wanting stock-like returns. For this to occur without leverage, you'll need to be biased toward assets that'll perform well when economic growth exceeds expectations. In this case, this means predominantly having exposure to stocks and high-yield credit.

The risks between the "high inflation" assets (stocks) and "low inflation" assets (bonds) are set equally, which would roughly come down to the following:

US Stocks - 35%

High-Yield Credit - 40%

REITs - 15%

Long-Term Treasuries - 5%

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities ("TIPS") - 5%

Even though REITs are equities by nature, they in many ways function like high-yield credit given they're legally obligated to pay out 90% of their earnings to shareholders. Due to their business models, lower interest rates (and hence lower inflation) tend to be favorable to their prospects, similar to bonds. This depends on the type of REIT, but taken collectively this generally tends to be true.

Standard and inflation-protected US Treasuries of longer duration are added in as a hedge against volatility and downturns, plus they still offer the upside of around 3% nominal yield.

Example ETFs for each:

US Stocks - VT, VTI, VOO, SPY (former two provide international exposure)

High-Yield Bonds - JNK, HYG

REITs - VNQ, VNQI, SRET

Long-Term Treasuries - TLT, EDV (or buy 30-year Treasuries outright)

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - OTC:TIPS, LTPZ (or buy the bonds outright)

If this is tested back to 2001 (the first full year of TIPS data), it would have produced a 37% drawdown, compared with the 50.8% of the S&P 500.

It would have had losing years in 2002 and 2008 and been roughly flat in 2001, 2007, and 2015.

The improvement in the return-to-risk ratio as shown by the Sharpe and Sortino ratios is overstated. The improvement in this ratio over a pure SPY portfolio is more likely around 25%-30%.

Based on simulations where I use my personal forward returns expectations for each of the above the assets, the difference in returns between this allocation of assets and a SPY portfolio comes to about 15 bps in annualized returns using the median or 58 bps using the mean.

(For anyone wondering, the difference in annualized returns expectations between the median and mean has to do with the skew in the distribution of returns. Riskier portfolios, such as one with a 100% SPY allocation, have higher mean returns expectations, but lower median returns expectations relative to less risky portfolios.

The greater risk of high drawdowns for the SPY portfolio causes returns distributions to be very heavily skewed right. When you run several thousand simulations of the expected results, this means that median returns are fairly low - i.e., many of the simulated portfolios got crushed by high drawdowns. But it also means that the averages are fairly good - i.e., some portfolios were wildly successful due to the risk taken on, which brings up the mean higher than the median.

See diagrams below.)

100% SPY Portfolio (starting balance of $10,000, no additional contribution over 50 years)

As can be observed, there are some iterations of the SPY portfolio that end up returning nearly 100x their original value, but most end up toward the left due to relatively high drawdowns during each bear market.

Aggressive Portfolio Abovementioned (same monetary and time circumstances)

This is still a risky portfolio and still skewed right - as are the vast majority of portfolios by nature - but not as significantly as the SPY portfolio.

Note that one can diversify this asset mix further by splitting the stock allocation risk evenly between international stocks and US stocks/ETFs. One can also split the risk in the US allocation among stocks/ETFs of various market capitalizations. But the benefits of doing so are somewhat small and I'm making the template relatively simple.

Moderately Aggressive

This portfolio has many of the same characteristics as the first portfolio, but the following changes are made:

1) Stocks and high-yield are each cut back 2.5%

2) REITs are cut back from 15% to 10% to keep its risk on par with that of high-yield

3) Long-duration corporate bonds are added

4) The allocation to regular and inflation-protected Treasuries is increased 2.5%

5) Gold was added at a 5% allocation

Risk assets are now 70% of the portfolio instead of 90%.

Allocations:

US Stocks - 32.5%

High-Yield Bonds - 27.5%

REITs - 10%

Long-Term Corporate Bonds - 10%

30-Year US Treasuries - 7.5%

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - 7.5%

Gold - 5%

ETF examples for the corporate bonds and gold:

Long-Term Corporate Bonds - VCLT, CLY

Gold - IAU

Instead of a 10% allocation to "non-high-growth" assets, there is now a 30% allocation. Long-duration corporate bonds are essentially "growth neutral." That is, so long as the weighted-average rating of these bonds are slightly on the investment-grade side, these bonds have no environmental bias toward economic growth that performs high or low relative to embedded expectations.

They are neither safe like Treasuries or risky like high-yield. This works to shore up risk by reducing some level of environmental bias away from "high growth" assets.

Gold is added as an additional hedge. As a whole, gold is a polarizing asset. There are some who love it and some who won't touch it.

Gold's value resides in its ability to diversify a portfolio and also act as a hedge when inflation is high and growth is low. Over the long-run, it will only return about the rate of inflation. But should you ever run into a certain type of environment where neither stocks nor bonds do well (e.g., the stagflation of the 1970s), gold can help offset this. (Of course, if the return on cash is greater than the return on financial assets, then investing in financial assets won't work at all, but this will only last for shorter durations, given economies as a whole won't work if such is the case and central banks will be motivated to rectify the issue.)

The return-to-risk ratio is improved by a bit with this portfolio. The annualized return figures, shown below, aren't totally relevant given this data only goes back to 2001 (again, for the start of full-year TIPS data). "Portfolio 1" is the "aggressive" portfolio mentioned in the previous section, while "portfolio 2" is the "moderately aggressive" portfolio being discussed in this section.

Maximum drawdown is improved by about seven percentage points.

Relative to the S&P 500, expected forward returns are approximately 17 bps lower in terms of annualized yield (using the median) or 110 bps annualized when using the mean.

The performance distribution also starts becoming less skewed.

100% SPY Portfolio (starting balance of $10,000, no additional contribution over 50 years)

Moderately Aggressive Portfolio (same monetary and time circumstances)

Moderate

Exposure to risk assets further decreases, now down to half of the overall asset mix.

1) Stocks are cut back 7.5%

2) High-yield is cut back 7.5%

3) REITs are cut down to a 5% allocation to keep risk on par with that of high-yield

4) Long-duration corporate bonds are increased to 25% of the portfolio, up from 10%

5) The allocation to regular and inflation-protected Treasuries is increased another 2.5%

6) Gold remains at a 5% allocation

Allocations:

US Stocks - 25%

Long-Term Corporate Bonds - 25%

High-Yield Bonds - 20%

REITs - 5%

30-Year US Treasuries - 10%

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - 10%

Gold - 5%

In the first portfolio, we had 90% risk asset exposure; in the second, we had 70%; now we're at 50%.

Of course, this is all in dollar terms, and not risk. Despite half the funds being wrapped up in risk assets - and only 30% of it in equities, with 25% stocks and 5% REITs - about two-thirds of the portfolio's risk will be concentrated in these, with the remaining third split among the long-duration bonds, Treasuries, TIPS, and gold. So this portfolio is still conspicuously fairly high in risk despite how 45% of it is concentrated in safer bond variants.

Despite this, the risk/reward is compelling. Over the 2001-2017 period, maximum drawdown was just 21.3% ("portfolio 3" below), versus 36.9% for the aggressive portfolio and 50.8% for the S&P 500.

Compared to the other portfolios mentioned, including SPY, this moderate risk asset mix would perform the best of the four in bear markets (i.e., 2000-2002, 2008). But it would perform the worst during exceptionally good years for stocks, such as 2013.

Using simulated results, this allocation would underperform the S&P 500 by 30 bps in annualized yield at the median and 143 bps in annualized yield at the mean.

Given this portfolio is the most balanced of the four, it shows the least degree of skewness in its distribution. The better a portfolio is diversified, the more even its expected performance distribution becomes. In risky, less diversified portfolios, the median is often far displaced from the mean given the inherent large range of eventual portfolio outcomes due to the volatility.

I wouldn't consider the "moderate" portfolio to be exceptionally well-balanced, but the difference between its expected performance outcome distribution and that of the SPY portfolio is quite stark.

100% SPY Portfolio (starting balance of $10,000, no additional contribution over 50 years)

Moderate Portfolio (same monetary and time circumstances)

The Question of Dividends vs. Capital Appreciation

When designing a portfolio, it truly doesn't matter too much whether you invest in stocks or ETFs that pay dividends (or high dividends) versus those that do not, holding all else equal.

The only difference is that dividend stocks generally tend to be a little bit less volatile than those that don't pay them out. This is due to the fact that companies usually only pay out dividends when they're stable, cash-producing entities, up to a point where they feel a certain portion of their earnings is essentially "guaranteed."

Dividends are psychologically attractive to investors given the idea that even if the asset runs sideways or slightly down you'll still make money. But the issue is that dividends are already taken into account in a stock's price.

If a company (or ETF) is earning below its dividend, then the stock (or ETF) will usually depreciate in value, or return a capital loss. If it had not paid a dividend, yet was still generating positive earnings (and was expected to do so in the future), it would, holding all else constant, result in capital appreciation.

If you look at a lot of stocks or ETFs that pay out very high dividends (e.g., 7% or more), a lot of these have trended down in price throughout the years, despite the backdrop of a fairly robust bull market. This has been because the earnings generated from the company (or whatever entity or entities underlie(s) the cash production) is less than the dividend.

It's always important to look into what you're planning on owning. A standard S&P 500 ETF is certainly not necessarily any worse than the equivalent "super high dividend" version of the ETF. The latter may promise a higher yield, but the dividend may not always be covered by earnings. If this were to occur, the asset could be likely to fall in price over time accordingly. On the other hand, the standard ETF with the 2% dividend yield is going to be more likely to appreciate over time given any earnings/anticipated earnings over the dividend will, ceteris paribus, result in capital appreciation.

If, for example, Amazon were to announce that it was issuing a dividend that is equivalent to a 2% yield on its share price, it would be expected that the stock's rate of capital appreciation would ebb slightly. It would also be anticipated that the stock would become slightly less volatile given management is implicitly sending the signal that a certain portion of its earnings and future earnings are very likely to occur.

Conclusion

The above three portfolios provide aggressive, moderately aggressive, and moderate strategies to generate wealth in certain types of investment accounts where purchases on margin are not allowed or restricted. To keep returns high, asset concentrations were slanted toward a "high growth" macroeconomic backdrop.

For those with less risk tolerance - as in the "moderate" portfolio - more of the assets were allocated toward "neutral growth" and "low growth" macro environments. This helps increase the return-to-risk ratio through better hedging. But it also cuts down on expected absolute return.

The "moderate" strategy still nonetheless had about two-thirds of its risk wrapped up in risk assets (i.e., stocks, REITs, high-yield credit). A true, fully hedged portfolio would only have about half its risk in risk assets and half in assets that tend to outperform (on a risk-adjusted basis) in "low growth" environments.

For those who are mostly hands off with their portfolios, using low-cost ETFs is generally recommended over picking individual securities. The purchase of just 5-7 ETFs can provide exposure to thousands of individual securities and set up a well-balanced portfolio with much superior risk-adjusted returns relative to the broader market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long various stocks, bonds, REITs, and gold.