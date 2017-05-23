3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 23, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest written with the goal of helping you come to grips with the fast world of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. We're still neck-deep in ASCO presentations that will be coming up, so let's get swimming!

Pfizer is going for it in first-line CML therapy

Tyrosine kinase inhibitors ushered in the era of small molecule targeted therapy when imatinib was first approved for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in the early 2000s. Since then, CML has experienced growth of available therapies with no shortage of interesting stories. There are the differences between nilotinib and dasatinib, the approval of second-generation inhibitors in first-line therapy, the development (and controversy) surrounding ponatinib.

The one that gets left behind is Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) bosutinib, which is in the second-generation class of inhibitors. Generally, it is regarded as similar to dasatinib and nilotinib with not much to distinguish it except for maybe adverse events.

But give PFE respect for pushing forward. At ASCO 2017, it will present initial findings from the phase 3 BFORE study, a randomized trial comparing bosutinib to imatinib in newly diagnosed CML. In line with other second-generation inhibitors, bosutinib improved the rates of complete cytogenetic remission as well as molecular responses of varying depth. No new safety concerns were identified, either.

Looking forward: PFE is slowly making a case for being included in the first-line standard of care with BFORE. It seems likely that it'll receive approval in this setting. However, it is difficult to tell clinically how it will distinguish itself, as a lot of discussions on kinase inhibitors I've had end with "Oh, right. There's also bosutinib." I'll be surprised if it can increase its market share given the firmly established role of dasatinib and nilotinib. Furthermore, bosutinib doesn't seem to offer significant protection against resistance compared with dasatinib and nilotinib (i.e., the mutations that affect other second-generation inhibitors will affect bosutinib as well). We'll see!

Roche's Japanese head-to-head study in lung cancer bears fruit

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) is involved in its own targeted therapy battle, this one in a specific molecular subtype of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) called ALK-positive disease. This form of lung cancer benefits strongly from inhibitors of ALK, the first of which was crizotinib.

While crizotinib (from Pfizer, funnily enough) has helped a large number of patients, most eventually develop resistance, and it largely can't help those who develop brain metastases. Second-generation ALK inhibitors have come along to help address both of these issues. Both ceritinib from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and alectinib from Roche have been approved for previously treated disease, and now they both have some meaty randomized trial data in the first-line setting.

Roche will be presenting updated findings from the J-ALEX trial, showing median progression-free survival of 25.9 months and 10.2 months for alectinib and crizotinib, respectively. Alectinib was also much more effective at preventing and treating central nervous system metastasis.

Looking forward: These findings show clear superiority for alectinib, providing further validation for the use of second-generation ALK inhibitors in newly diagnosed ALK-positive lung cancer. Both ceritinib and alectinib appear to be highly effective in this setting. However, alectinib has the advantage of being tested against crizotinib directly, whereas ceritinib's ASCEND-4 study was compared with chemotherapy. This could allow for quicker carving out of the niche for alectinib. But suffice to say that both of these agents look highly promising for front-line therapy.

Good old nivolumab strikes again! Now in liver flavor

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) holds a large chunk of the immune checkpoint inhibitor pie with nivolumab in spite of high-profile failures in first-line lung cancer and a few other indications. But the continued growth of this platform depends on the ability for BMY to gain footholds in an expanding array of indications.

That's why the results of CheckMate-040, which assess the benefit of nivolumab therapy in patients with hepatocellular (liver) cancer, are quite important to growth. Updated findings from this study will be presented at ASCO 2017 in patients with both sorafenib-pretreated and sorafenib-naive disease.

Nivolumab showed favorable response rates in both sorafenib-experienced and -naive patients, with confirmed overall responses seen in 14% and 20% of these patients, respectively. Durations of response ranged from 12 to 19 months to not estimable.

Looking forward: BMY has a pretty clear success here with rather durable responses and favorable response rates. According to the abstract, responses were seen irrespective of PD-L1 status, but we'll have to wait and see the actual presentation to know what exactly this analysis will show. For now, it looks like it's time to get optimistic about yet another area of unmet need that checkpoint inhibitors could make an impact on!

Conclusions

Juggernauts of the industry are presenting some pretty crucial findings at the big show this year. It's going to be very interesting to see the details of these data readouts as there is often quite a bit to unpack.

