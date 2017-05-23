IBM: Big Blue Is Fading

Under Virginia ‘Ginni’ Rometty, International Business Machines (IBM) has not performed well. Its revenues, earnings, margins, and returns have declined. Its stock price has underperformed the market.

Source: YCharts

The Big Blue has a market capitalization of $142 billion and a dividend yield of 3.95%. It has a trailing P/E ratio of 12.51 and a forward P/E ratio of 10.91. The two are below the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) of 23.11 and 14.64 respectively. Among the the 30 companies in the index, IBM has the lowest forward P/E ratio, the 4th lowest dividend yield, and the 10th lowest payout ratio.

IBM is in a difficult position. Its revenue, earnings, returns, and assets are declining. Its recent investments in cloud and cognitive are not working as expected and competition is increasing in its operating segments.

Investors who are long the company hold because of three things. First, they hope that the company will turnaround. Second, they love its cash return programs: dividends and buybacks. Finally, they hope that its investments in R&D will be successful. They hope that Watson will one day power the world.

For contrarian investors, this would likely be the best time to buy the company. Its share price has fallen from a high of $182 to a current price of $152. Its once-vocal backer, Warren Buffet, has changed tunes, and the general sentiment about the company is negative. However, as I will explain in this article, I believe IBM is not be a worth investment, even at the current prices.

In a recent article, a commenter, who apparently worked for IBM, compared the company to ‘single uncle dressed as hipster and trying so hard to be cool’. Unfortunately, this is what IBM has become. A 106-year old company that wants to look like the newer companies. A company that always jumps into new terminologies/technologies like blockchain, virtual reality, augmented reality, cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IOT). Think of any commonly used tech terminology and you will find IBM with a product. This has not come cheap. In the last five years, the company has spent more than $38 billion in CapEx compared to Amazon’s (AMZN) $29 billion. It has also spent $135 billion versus Amazon’s $122 billion in OpEx. Yet, the ROIC has been on the decline as you can see here.

A key problem with IBM is Virginia Rometty, its CEO. I like Rometty and I believe she does a fantastic job representing the company. You can see her perfectly market her organization here and here. For years, she has made excellent presentations marketing her company’s Watson product to clients in the U.S. and abroad. She would perfectly fit the Chief Marketing Officer position.

However, as the CEO, Rometty’s performance has not been pleasing. In 2011, she was handed a company with increasing margins, and top and bottom lines. As shown in the two figures below, this growth has either stalled or decelerated.

Source: Author using IBM’s 10-Ks

Source: YCharts

Rometty has failed in several ways in her quest to make IBM great again. First, although her company has invested heavily on its employees, there seems to be a missing link. According to Glassdoor, she has an approval rate of 63% and only 62% of her staff would recommend the company to a friend. This is significantly lower than what most of its competitors have. Amazon’s CEO has an approval rate of 80% and Google’s (GOOG) CEO has an approval rate of 97%, and 91% of its employees would recommend it to a friend. Her rating is also significantly lower than that of average technology CEOs which stand at 72%, according to a study by Glassdoor.

Second, Rometty’s big bet on Strategic Imperatives – Cloud, Analytics, Watson, Mobile and Security – has put IBM at a difficult position. Although the segment is growing, it is not doing as well as investors expect. In 2016, the Strategic Imperatives business brought in $33 billion in revenues, up 29% from the previous year. The segment is expected to generate $40 billion in 2018. However, the components of this segment trail what other companies are offering. In Cloud, Amazon’s market share is larger than that of IBM, Microsoft (MSFT), and Google combined. In all types of analytics – business analytics software, business intelligence and analytics, predictive analytics, and data integration – IBM trails other companies like Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP).

Source: Chanel2U

In Cognitive - the pride and joy of Rometty – IBM leads. However, this lead will not take long as other companies are fighting for the share. Companies like Google Deepmind, Digital Reasoning, Microsoft, and Apixio are working to commoditize the industry. IBM Watson has been described as a joke by Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist with a lot of experience in startups. Fellow SA contributor did a nice piece on Watson and its failure which he stated:

For a program that is at least three years old, this level of sales performance is dismal. If only eight percent of the companies that are supposed to be selling Watson have even minimal experience with the technology, it's difficult to say it is even broadly available. Certainly, cloud-like sales increases of 30+ percent per year aren't happening for Watson.

So, in IBM, we have a company whose growth is not assured. Its legacy business – systems, global financing, technology services, and business services – is declining while its cognitive business is not growing as it should. We also have a business that is built on hype and PR.

Conclusion

IBM is in trouble. Growth in its legacy businesses has either stalled or declined and its strategy to pivot in the Cognitive business is not working out as it should. In the cognitive business, it faces competition from established brands like Alphabet and niche companies like Flatiron health, which provide products that are equally good at an affordable price. This leaves IBM at a difficult position to find growth.

Investors bullish on the company peg their hopes on the dividend. True, IBM has an impressive track record of paying dividends. In the companies that comprise the DJIA, IBM has the second-biggest dividend yield, after Chevron. Its payout ratio of 45% is also impressive. Part of the reason why IBM can afford paying the dividends is its impressive free cash flow. However, if its top and bottom lines continue to deteriorate, this FCF will mean nothing in the long-term. As a long-term investment, I would avoid buying IBM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, SAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.