Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Presents at 2017 UBS Global Healthcare Conference - Company Conference Presentation Transcript

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Company Conference Presentation

May 23, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Dominic Caruso - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Jason Valmore - Investor Relations

Analysts

Matt Miksic - UBS

Matt Miksic

Good morning. Thanks everybody for joining us. We’re very, very pleased to have with us today Johnson & Johnson Executive Vice President and CFO, Dominic Caruso. My name is Matt Miksic. I’m the medical device and supplies analyst. We’ll be following a fireside chat format, but please if there are any questions from the audience, love to see you shoot up your hand get more folks involved.

Again, thanks for joining us. Do you want to--

Dominic Caruso

Sure. Well, before we get started, Jason Valmore and Lisa Romanko from our Investor Relations group are here with me in the front row, and Jason just has a very short announcement. Please, Jason.

Jason Valmore

Thanks Dominic. Please be aware that some statements made today may be considered forward-looking. Please refer to our SEC filings, in particularly our 10-K which discusses risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected today. In addition, we may refer to non-GAAP measures. See our website at investor.jnj.com for reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures. Finally, all remarks regarding financial performance represent results through and including the first quarter of 2017.

Dominic Caruso

Great, good. That wasn’t too painful.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Miksic

No, no. So thank you, Jason. So big meeting last week, the pharma review day, pharma investor day which was terrific, and I wanted to focus some of the questions on that. So maybe if you could--you know, you had given an outlook that puts you above market growth in pharma for the next several years, sort of one of the things that we’ve been highlighting and seeing as a bright spot recently of the portfolio in the last really couple of years, ex [indiscernible] and some of the other adjustments that we’d make above market growth. I guess maybe in the near term, setting that as the expectation over the next several years, what are some of the catalysts and things we can look forward to in terms of products, data, indications that would continue that growth for the next couple of quarters?

Dominic Caruso

Sure, well a couple things to say about the pharma day that we just had last week. Every two years or so, we have--one of our segments has an industry review or a business review day, and we typically discuss our strategy there and outlook for the future. Two years ago, we discussed the fact that we had planned to file 10 new molecular entities, each having a billion dollars of market potential in the next five years, and two years now, move forward two years, we’re highly confident that nine of those will be filed, which is a pretty good hit record. I think that we were very pleased to be able to then say, and for the next five years, we have another 10 launches or filings planned, each of which has a billion dollar potential.

So that’s a pretty remarkable achievement and quite a productive pharmaceutical R&D engine that we have, and it’s not just those new filings because each of the products that are already in our pipeline, we have a number of billion dollar products already, they’re continuing to grow, they still have substantial market potential. So a couple to look forward to, for example Xarelto, which recently had data from the COMPASS study where the effects in coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease were outstanding. There is still 50% of patients that are on warfarin and there is obviously new novel oral anticoagulants like Xarelto in the market, so we believe that market awareness and expansion of indication that we do with Xarelto, which is the most extensively studied novel anticoagulant, will prove to be beneficial and as a growth driver even beyond the new molecular entities.

Another one is Darzalex, or daratumumab, one of the compounds that a few years ago we said we would file and each have a billion dollar potential - it’s well on its way, new data coming. It’s remarkable in terms of its progress in the clinic and the outstanding results it’s achieved in multiple myeloma gives us confidence that it’ll be backbone therapy in that disease.

Maybe another milestone to look forward to is--this is one of the products in the pipeline, guselkumab, which is an IL-23 for psoriasis, and we had filed this product last year. We have a priority review voucher that we’re able to use to accelerate the approval by the FDA, and so we used this priority review voucher with that particular product, so we would expect to get approval of that near term and launch that product in the second half of this year, so that’s one of the new NMEs that will be on the market in relatively short order here.

Matt Miksic

Okay. You know, we’ve spent a lot of time on Darzalex and on Imbruvica and on sort of some of the other franchise drivers of the pharma portfolio. Can you talk about some of the franchises that have been more challenged or you expect to sort of either moderate or things that we should build our expectations around a more challenged environment.

Dominic Caruso

So I think one of the more challenging environments in the pharmaceutical industry overall is the ability to garner price, specifically in areas where there are multiple products on the market and where it’s primarily primary care where PVMs exert a certain amount of influence. So that’s true with respect to Invokana in the diabetes space and also with Xarelto that I just mentioned, so those are areas that I would say that the market in terms of ability to garner price has a lot of pressure around it.

Having said that, we don’t depend a lot on price, so our price increases have been modest, they’ve been below the industry average for the last five years, and the aggregate amount of price that we’ve been able to take over the last five years has been more than offset by an incremental investment in R&D, so price has not at all contributed to our profitability in the pharma business. It’s been all volume.

Remicade, I think all of you know well, it’s our number one product. It now has a biosimilar in the market and another biosimilar was recently approved, so obviously that will be pressured in terms of growth. But we feel pretty confident that the impact of a biosimilar penetration will be gradual, not dramatic, and as we’ve seen so far, we have not actually seen much of an impact already with the biosimilar that was approved in November of last year. But as biosimilars become more common in the industry and there’s more than one biosimilar, I think it’s fair to say that that is something that I would call challenged. But nonetheless, we still expect Remicade to be a multi-billion dollar product over the next five years, and what’s more important for a company like us is we don’t have a product, we have a fantastic franchise in immunology with Remicade, Simponi, Stelara, guselkumab which I just mentioned, and sirukumab, another monoclone antibody that was filed last year that we expect approval for this year as well.

So a few challenges, but overall in the grand scheme of things, the positives far outweigh the challenges.

Matt Miksic

Okay, so you mentioned Invokana. ADA is coming up in a few weeks, presumably, or we hope and expect to see some data on CANVAS. We’ve done some work on the pricing, the formulary positioning of Invokana with the broader healthcare team at UBS, and I wonder if you could give some color as to, understanding there is pricing pressure there, as you described for the reasons you described, is there a point at which we either can annualize some of that, moderate some of that, or does this CANVAS data potentially give you a change to right that ship a little bit in the next months or next several quarters?

Dominic Caruso

Right, well the data on the CANVAS study will be described at ADA in early June, so I really can’t give you any indication of which way the data is going. I do think that it’s important to note that the CANVAS study--CANVAS and CANVAS-R are very broad studies, looking at cardiovascular impacts across a very broad spectrum of patients with diabetes, and as we all know, one of our competitors has cardiovascular benefit in their label. We want to see the data, talk to the agency about what we learned from the CANVAS study in terms of cardiovascular outcomes in diabetic patients. I think it’s broad enough of a study where there will be plenty of learnings there, and the question remains how will those learnings impact the way payors decide to reimburse for the product, in light of the fact that diabetes of course is a disease with a lot of morbidity, so the extent that we could improve those conditions and save healthcare dollars in the long run, that probably is a better cost benefit analysis than not doing that.

Matt Miksic

Okay, so we’ll have to wait and see the data.

Dominic Caruso

Let’s see the data.

Matt Miksic

So maybe pivoting off of diabetes into devices, you’ve talked about seeking strategic alternatives for devices--I mean for diabetes rather, and for the consumer-facing diabetes device business. I guess what about the economics of that business makes it--you’ve talked about this a few times, like it’s just a tougher business either from a payor perspective or from a business model perspective. What about it makes it so challenging, and how do we reconcile that with the fact that we would look at diabetes and say, this is a huge population health issue with all kinds of co-morbidities and other affects translating through the healthcare system?

Dominic Caruso

Well, it’s a good question because it would seem ironic that it would be challenging in light of the potential, but I think that’s the very reason why it is challenging, because diabetes is such a large significant impactful disease state, that payors I think are very conscious about ensuring that they can afford to pay for the amount of patients that need assistance in terms of treating their disease, so therefore there’s a lot of price pressure. We’ve seen over the last several years a downward trend, significant downward trend of anywhere between 5 and 10% price declines year after year after year.

Now that, you would think, could be overcome by significant innovation or some significant change in the way diabetic patients are able to treat their disease. Unfortunately, the innovations in the industry, ours included, have been incremental in nature, and basically I’m talking about blood glucose monitoring and some insulin delivery, and therefore the amount of investment in R&D, etc. that would be required to create the more substantial innovations we believe maybe others--that the business would be better in others’ hands because we have a number of other opportunities in front of us that we’re prioritizing, quite frankly.

So we’re looking at strategic options. That doesn’t mean necessarily a divestiture; it means partnership, divestiture, combinations, working through different business models, different distribution models, so we want to take a comprehensive look at it. But every time we look at our portfolio, we do have to come to grips with changes in dynamics in the marketplace as well as our own opportunities in our own pipeline, and we have to weigh these and make decisions, and you’ve seen us be very active, I think quite frankly, over the last several years of adjusting the mix of our portfolio.

Matt Miksic

Okay, so maybe transitioning there to sort of some of the things that you might consider to be strategic areas of interest, and I guess I’m thinking on the--were you speaking of the device side or were you speaking just generally?

Dominic Caruso

Well, just in general. I mean, we typically have a focused approach in each of our businesses, so pharma, medical device and consumer, we pick for example in pharma the five therapeutic categories, and to the extent that we can get deep understanding of the science and therefore license or acquire compounds in those five therapeutic areas, we think that we have a higher degree of probability of success and we obviously have the efficiency of having the infrastructure already in place.

With the Actelion acquisition, we’ll add another therapeutic area in pulmonary arterial hypertension. That’s obviously closely aligned with our cardiovascular therapeutic area but a little different, so if we’re going to expand, expanding in adjacent categories makes the most sense.

Same thing with medical devices. We have a very broad medical device business, but we have six areas that we call our priority platforms, and those six are growing at--last quarter, they grew at 6%, last year they grew at about 8%, so we want to focus on the areas that have the most impact in terms of unmet medical need, where our technology is most promising and where we have a leadership position.

The same is true with consumer. Consumer, we have a number of need states and a number of areas of focus - baby, oral care, beauty and over-the-counter medicine. So we typically look in those places for deeper areas of interest or growth potential, because in our hands we believe we can do more with the asset than in the hands of others.

Matt Miksic

So one of the things that caught my ear when you talk about M&A in the past, I don’t know, six months or so, nine months maybe, is this idea that--I think you’ve been emphatic about large pharma deal doesn’t really make sense to you. I think you’ve made that comment before - as you said, I think you’ve said the history would tell you the returns don’t work, and you’re looking to the history as a back-up of your view. We’ve seen you do a large pharma deal but it’s, as you point out, a disease state. If we translate those comments over to devices and think about how you think about value creation through strategic investment, on the one hand we have externally some pretty large complex fields coming together in the last couple of years, few years maybe. But is a large complex deal in devices possible, or is that something--you know, what I’m trying to read through is your comment about a large pharma deal. Does that translate into a large complex device deal also is less attractive to you? I’m wondering if there’s--

Dominic Caruso

Yes, well you know, let me just comment a little bit about large versus small deals. So obviously if you just take a number like 10% of our market cap - you know, $350 billion, so $34 billion or $35 billion, can we do a $35 billion deal? Sure. Would I rather do 10 $3.5 billion deals? Of course, right, because obviously the larger the deal, the more well understood and fully valued the asset typically is, the more the asset has achieved a certain level of competency and the less therefore we can add to it in our hands. So no matter what transaction we do, we want to make sure that we’re generating value for our shareholders, which means that we’re going to create a return that’s sufficiently greater than our cost of capital to compensate our shareholders for putting their capital at risk, and how much greater than our cost of capital it has to be depends on how much risk is involved in achieving those returns.

So with respect to larger deals, whether they’re pharma, medical device or consumer, the hurdle is pretty high, and that’s why generally speaking large mega-type acquisitions don’t really work because they defy gravity. There may be some cases, in the case of Actelion for example, relatively large but it’s relatively focused, and the way we organized or structured that deal, we created very promising or very important synergies that happen Day 1 by spinning out the early pipeline. The other thing that happens with larger acquisitions, there’s a significant disruption factor, so we don’t want to do a big deal with a lot of R&D folks wondering what office they’re going to sit at, etc. That’s not what you want R&D people doing - you want them focused.

So here, they’re going to focus on the early stage pipeline in their spin-out, we’re going to be able to replace that R&D expenditure with our own pipeline that we saw last week was incredibly promising, so that’s an unusual and unique situation that we’re going to take advantage of, so doing more of those kinds of deals would be great but they’re not easy to find.

Matt Miksic

Okay, that’s helpful. One of the things that we try to reconcile is your comments in strategic investment on structural heart, so you’ve gotten discretion a bunch of times over the last couple years and so investors, when they hear structural heart, they think of Edwards. When you say structural heart, you’ll mention things like mitral or some emerging element of mitral heart--I mean, structural heart, and I guess you could say Coherex in some ways was a structural heart, even though it’s done predominantly through an electrophysiologist’s call point or channel.

Dominic Caruso

Right.

Matt Miksic

So I guess, you know, how can we reconcile your interest in that space with the potential moves that you can make in that space?

Dominic Caruso

Yes, well a couple things. One is the interest is high because we do believe that it’s an interesting space, and as a broad-based player in healthcare and as a broad medical device player, we should be in cardiovascular devices. Going back to the point I made earlier about creating value with the capital that we’re going to deploy for our shareholders, our interest in it is not at all overcome, like at any cost, right, so we’re not so desperate that we need to be in this space. I think it’s okay to wait because the cardiovascular device space is unlike the surgery and orthopedic space in that there’s still a number of differentiated offerings. The hospital doesn’t consider it in its broad bundling and pricing strategy, so therefore it’s not quite necessary as yet, and I think that technology has to play out a little more. I don’t want to use commoditize, but as this technology plays out and it becomes more like a commodity in a hospital setting, that’s when it’s important to have it in your bag, so to speak, and of course at that point maybe valuations more reasonable and so therefore that may be the better time to actually make the acquisition.

Again, creating value for shareholders is more important than just owning something because we would like to own it or because we need to be there.

Matt Miksic

Okay. Maybe one question on creating value for shareholders and the way that you’re pursuing restructuring initiatives within medical devices. In particular you’ve targeted--I guess if you add it up, it’s $800 million to $1 billion, and then plus another billion in your enterprise efficiency programs. One of the things we see from some of our--some of your competitors in devices is this emerging, more complex, rebate-driven multi-line contracting strategy.

Dominic Caruso

Right.

Matt Miksic

I guess it’s been my perception, and maybe I’m mistaken, but that you, as much as you pursue structures, complex rebating structures on the pharma side, you really weren’t that engaged in those kinds of contracts on the device side. A, is that true; and B, what’s the opportunity there?

Dominic Caruso

So we are engaged in it. It’s a factor--the main factor is how ready is the various hospital systems, etc. to accept it. We do have a number of comprehensive contracts already in place. They’re performing very well. They’ve grown faster than the other businesses where we don’t have the contracts, but I would say we’re now in sort of maybe 20% of the business is that way and hopefully we get to 40% of the business in the next couple of years, but it’s not the entirety of the business, primarily because the structure in the integrated health networks, etc. isn’t yet ready. But we’re actively involved with it and we’re pleased with the results.

Matt Miksic

Okay, and this is contracts that would now cross all of your franchise in devices?

Dominic Caruso

That’s exactly right - surgery, orthopedic, specialty surgery, etc.

Matt Miksic

Okay. So we’re winding down to the bottom of the hour here, so--we have a breakout downstairs, but I’ll probably leave it there before we get into another topic.

Dominic Caruso

Okay, great.

Matt Miksic

Thanks so much.

Dominic Caruso

Thanks Matt.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.