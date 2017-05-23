Ford: Out With The Old, In With The New

For investors, at the end of the day it is always about the money, but money problems usually highlight an underlying dysfunction in a business. And so it is with Ford (NYSE:F). Last week in an article about BP's (NYSE:BP) problems with relying in part on an expanded oil future, I mused that Ford had its own problem in holding back from embracing electrification, and that it needed to rethink its plans. Yesterday this was addressed in dramatic fashion with replacement of CEO Mark Fields by change veteran Jim Hackett, who has overseen its autonomous vehicles program in subsidiary FordSmart Mobility LLC. Here I discuss the change.

Ford's share price fell progressively by ~40% during Mark Fields' 3 years as CEO, with declining car sales and uncertainty about the future blamed for the fall. In the past year Ford share price declined by ~16%, while GM (NYSE:GM) was up 8% and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was up ~41%. The S&P 500 increased by almost 17% in the same period. With these figures one can see why something had to give.

New CEO Jim Hackett is described as a consumer-focused visionary with a track record of supporting and implementing innovation. He has been on the board of Ford since 2013 and was Chairman of Ford subsidiary FordSmart Mobility which was established a year ago. FordSmart Mobility has a presence in both Dearborn Michigan and, significantly, Palo Alto. The company's focus is on emerging customer-focused mobility services, including autonomous vehicles.

Ford autonomous vehicle

What Ford needs to do: Bill Ford Executive Chairman

Bill Ford sees Jim Hackett as having outstanding skills in managing change, while at the same being a first rate operations person, who will oversee significant cost cutting while at the same time revitalizing the company.

Key issues to be addressed according to Bill Ford include:

i) Re-energize the business, which is somewhat dispirited,

ii) Modernize the business: plan to integrate new approaches into the business or be thoughtful about what they won't do,

iii) Advance new business opportunities

The above three areas will be addressed through sped up decision-making, strategic allocation of capital for value creation, and getting rid of underperforming areas.

Jim Hackett seems well qualified to tackle the transformation outlined by Bill Ford, although the initial response from investors was underwhelming. The point is that these are times of great change and repositioning an aging giant is no easy task.

The challenge of changing the paradigm in a big established company

Ford faces major issues as it makes the transition from a leading ICE vehicle manufacturer to a company making electric vehicles, which will progressively be autonomous rather than self-driven. In effect this is a transition from a mechanically complex manufacturing business to a knowledge based business, with simple mechanical componentry.

This involves an enormous change of culture, skills, and world view, as has been recognized by Ford President Bill Ford.

A recent example of this kind of transition is the change that German fossil fuel company E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY) experienced as it changed from being a centralized energy provider to one involved with renewable distributed energy provision and much greater consumer engagement. In the end E.ON chose to split the company to leave residual centralized fossil fuel assets in a spin-off, Uniper (OTC:UNPRF).

The key issues for the split, which are similar to those that Ford faces included:

i) Managing brand and reputation: trying to be green and clean while maintaining fossil fuel assets. (For Ford this translates as the conflict between electrified autonomous transport with traditional ICE vehicles.)

ii) Different staff skills: A centralized fossil fuel business has very different staff needs from a distributed, customer-focused business. (For Ford this translates to mechanically focused staff, with sales around a repair & maintenance network, versus information-focused electric vehicles that will be autonomous.)

iii) Different capital management: investments in fossil fuel are major and fuel focused, while renewable energy is much more distributed and doesn't involve fuel (the sun and wind come free). (For Ford this means new kinds of information-based investment fighting for resources with its ICE asset base).

The way Ford was positioned at the recent vibrant Shanghai Auto Show, which showcased a huge number of electric vehicles, illustrates the issues faced by a traditional ICE car manufacturer to transforming times. The following commentary by Trevor Worthington Ford VP for Product Development Asia Pacific "You don't get any prizes for being first to market. The challenge is to offer electrified vehicles 'at the right time' ", seems not the best way to position Ford in a country that produced 500,000 electric vehicles in 2016 and has 200 companies involved with the electric vehicle industry.

It isn't surprising to see such positioning when one reviews a January 2017 presentation from ex-CEO Mark Fields. This presentation talks about fortifying its traditional ICE business involving trucks, vans and commercial vehicles. It does talk about electrification and autonomous vehicles, but it is clear where the core of the company sits. I assume that Jim Hackett's job is to change that emphasis.

Changing the culture is going to be a huge issue for Jim Hackett. It will require considerable skill to reposition the Ford management so that it can get on the front foot. And there is a lot of technical work to be done to establish a competitive position in electrification and autonomous vehicle transport.

One wonders whether eventually a split might be considered in the way E.ON hived off Uniper, as having competing cultures under one roof might prove to be too challenging.

Conclusion

Pressure has been building on Ford to "do something" and the appointment of Jim Hackett is clearly a good start, but there is much more to be done. While Tesla has a huge valuation, it is at least clear about its future as an electric car manufacturer heading towards autonomous transport. Ford needs to manage both that and also a side of the business that proudly asserts design and manufacture of noisy ICE vehicles. I'd stay on the side to see how this plays out.

I am not a financial analyst but I am interested in the electrification and automation of transport, and how this is going to play out. If my commentary provides perspective for your transport investments, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.