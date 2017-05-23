GoPro: 6 Key Takeaways From Another Disappointing Quarter

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) still trades at the low-end of their 52-week range and rightfully so. Their latest earnings release, a few weeks back, did nothing to alleviate my concerns. While all companies try and spin their quarter in the best light possible, GoPro's earnings releases have become a full-blown charade. There's so many irrelevant bullet points and a lack of real data that investors should be provided. Below you'll find 6 key things I learned.

Full disclosure, I own two GoPro cameras (GoPro 5 and GoPro 3+). While I love their products and will continue buying them as long as they are available, I just don't like the stock. GoPro faces a market that is smaller than expected, but yet has still become ultra competitive, which is compressing margins.

1. Q1 Sales Indicate Continued Weakness In Demand

GoPro states they beat revenue guidance, and Q1 revenue is up 19% year-over-year. While that's true, I believe it hides a few ominous facts. First, it's important to compare quarters after new product line releases. GoPro's Q1 2016 revenue was over a year after their last major release, which was the GoPro 4 line. So I believe it's more appropriate to compare Q1 2017 to Q1 2015, since it's the first quarter after a major line release. As you can see by the table below, Q1 2017 sales were 40% less than Q1 2015. Second, Q1 2017 was GoPro's 2nd weakest quarter since Q3 2013. The only reason they were able to report positive year-over-year performance was because Q1 2016 was their weakest since 2013. Lastly, GoPro has a more diversified product line today which also includes the Karma Drone, a cloud platform, additional mounts, and a stabilizer. But none of that has really boosted revenues much. This leads me to believe that the action camera market is smaller than expected and very well might have peaked in 2014 and 2015 with the GoPro Hero 4 line.

Dark yellow highlights correspond to new product line releases (Hero 5 Line released in October 2016; Hero 4 Line released in October 2014).

Blue highlights correspond to product line additions (Karma drone re-released in February 2017; Hero 4 Session released in July 2015; Hero 3+ released in October 2013).

Q2 2017 is an estimate based on GoPro's latest earnings release.

2. Inventory Build-Up Also Indicates Weakness In Demand

Here's GoPro's inventory balance at the end of Q1 for the last 3 fiscal years:

Q1 2017 - $208 million

Q1 2016 - $140 million

Q1 2015 - $164 million

As you can see, GoPro currently carries their largest balance out of the last 3 years. Given their dwindling cash position, it's the worst time to have this problem and it indicates that sales were less than expected over the Christmas season and, in Q1 2017.

3. Margins Continue To Decrease

If there's an even bigger concern compared to the softness in GoPro's product demand, it's their decreasing margins. Increasing competition in the action camera market has gotten fierce as of late. Sony (NYSE:SNE), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Nikon, and many others have entered the market, which is pushing GoPro's margins down. GoPro used to debut its flagship cameras at $500, but debuted its latest at $400. Right now, it's unclear when margins will stabilize. So far GoPro is on track for their 3rd straight year of margin compression.

Q2 2017 is an estimate based on GoPro's latest earnings release.

4. Leverage Is On The Horizon

GoPro announced that they sold $175 million in convertible notes in a prepaid forward transaction. $78 million will be used to repurchase stock and $92 million will be added to GoPro's balance sheet. Before this transaction, GoPro had no debt. This gives me concern simply because GoPro is not in a position to manage much debt. Keep in mind that GoPro has yet to show they can become profitable or produce free cash flow.

5. No Data on GoPro PLUS And No Real Info On Karma

I was fairly curious about GoPro's cloud storage platform, GoPro Plus. For $4.99/month you can store all your photos and videos into the cloud. I also liked the fact that your files would auto-upload to the cloud whenever your camera is connected to WI-FI. I was fairly curious how this performed because this should be high margin. I actually almost purchased the service myself until I read the fine print. You can only store up to 1440p videos. To me this is another blunder by GoPro. What's the point of having a camera that shoots 2.7k and 4k if you can't store that quality into their cloud service? Anyways, there was no data on this service in GoPro's latest earnings release, which I would have found helpful.

Then there's the Karma Drone (and also the Karma Grip), which is what investors are arguably most interested in. This product greatly expands GoPro's market and has the potential to put them back on a growth curve. However, the earnings release doesn't answer the basic questions of how many units were sold and how much money was made. All GoPro gives you is some cryptic data points that really don't provide any of the answers and I find that concerning.

6. GoPro Reports Instagram Followers

This is just plain comical to me. According to GoPro:

Instagram followers were up 44% year-over-year to 12.7 million followers in the first quarter, driven by a 160% year-over-year increase in international followers."

I just don't see how this is relevant to highlight in an earnings press release. It sometimes feels like GoPro is searching for any positive percentage increases to report. 12.7 million followers isn't even that many. Snoop Dogg has more followers as a reference.

Conclusion

GoPro has had a tough couple of years and their latest earnings release indicates the bleeding hasn't stopped yet. GoPro still trades near all-time lows, which might make them attractive to some investors, but don't be allured into this trap. Don't forget that GoPro is the action camera market leader, has a great brand, but can't make money. That's an ominous statement and indicates its a bad market to be in. Until GoPro can demonstrate consistent sales growth, margin stability, profitability, and free cash flow, I'm staying away from this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.