Qualcomm Still Has Upward Potential

While there are certainly some risks associated with litigation, I do not believe that Qualcomm will suffer too much.

I recently wrote an article about Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in which I tried to predict its EPS for the second quarter. While I was right about an earnings beat, it still beat my expectations as well. I believe that the stock will perform well despite some upcoming troubles.

Mediocre financial performance

Qualcomm has failed to generate top-line growth for the past two years, which has caused some declines in its FCF as well. Below, you can see the revenue trend:

This lack of growth can be seen back in its share price, as this has not been able to get to new highs since 2014 and is currently trading about 30% below that point. Despite this mediocre financial performance, though, the company is looking at a brighter future, partly thanks to the NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) acquisition.

5G mobile

One very important development that is about to happen in the industry is 5G. AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have already announced that they will start testing their 5G capabilities this year. Qualcomm is expected to benefit a lot from this new market. The company expects to lead in 5G. It sees 5G not only as an upgrade cycle in mobile but also expects that this will enable industries to take advantage of the mobile ecosystem.

As you can see, the 3G/4G device shipments are still seeing growth although it is slowing down. Last year, this grew 10% with 3% to 9% growth expected next year:

A slowdown of the growth rate of 3G/4G device shipments may sound like a bad thing, but now that 5G is about to be brought into the market, there is nothing to worry about as these numbers will be more than enough to offset the slowing growth in 3G/4G.

Growth driven by NXP

With the addition of NXP, Qualcomm is expected to see strong growth in the automotive industry. The company is already seeing success in this industry. As this industry is expected to see tremendous growth over the next few years, this technology has great potential for Qualcomm for driving long-term growth. The NXP acquisition causes the company to have a greater opportunity to grow content in the car while also having a unique position for ADAS and autonomous driving. So far, management has sounded very optimistic about this segment:

"…. automotive will continue to be a source of growth and we are winning more than just the telematics systems. Our automotive solutions, including cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infotainment SoCs have been adopted by every major global automaker. Our Snapdragon, automotive infotainment platforms have won new designs at 12 of the top 25 global automaker brands."

Another segment that will greatly benefit from the NXP acquisition is IoT, where Qualcomm itself is already seeing strong growth. But like autonomous driving, a lot of the growth potential will not be realized in the near future. But with NXP, Qualcomm will be able to improve its technologies and, therefore, market position in order to get the most out of this:

Besides being a great addition to Qualcomm's existing technologies, NXP has also been performing well by itself. Just last year, its top line grew by 56% to $9.5 bln while also seeing FCF of $1.9 bln.

High and safe dividend yield

A big plus for long-term investors is this stock's dividend, which was recently increased. Qualcomm currently pays out a massive 3.9% dividend yield, or $2.28 per share on an annual basis. The good thing about this is that the company is in no danger whatsoever in terms of being able to pay out this dividend. After paying out this dividend, the company still has 40% of its annual FCF left if we look at the TTM FCF. Even if the company would, for some reason, temporarily not be able to pay out its dividend from its FCF, it could simply raise debt to do so. The company still has a Debt/Equity ratio of less than 0.4, which is reasonably low. While the NXP acquisition will, of course, have an effect on the company's financial results, there is no real need to worry about the sustainability of the dividend. NXP itself sees annual FCF growth with, as mentioned earlier, $1.9 bln FCF in its most recent fiscal year.

Risk factors

What may have startled investors recently is the recent announcement that an arbitration panel awarded BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) $815 mln refund of royalties that have previously been paid to Qualcomm for past sales.

"The dispute related to whether Qualcomm's voluntary per unit running royalty cap program applied to BlackBerry's non-refundable payments of royalties for a license to sell a specified number of handsets from 2010 to 2015." This ruling is binding and not appealable.

Considering Qualcomm's current quarrel with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), some investors may think that this could imply a similar ruling in the case between Apple and Qualcomm, but this is not the case. While Apple remains a risk factor, it was a specific contract provision that was unique to BlackBerry's agreement. This means that there is no impact on agreements with other companies.

But to lower expectations, management recently lowered its guidance for the third quarter as it no longer expects to receive royalty payments from Apple over that quarter. But again, this does not mean that Qualcomm will not receive this money in the future. The negative effect on the share price did not last long. This is probably because these problems surrounding Apple have been going on for a while, and like I said, the recent development is far from final.

Valuation and concluding remarks

While the risk of lower royalty payments still exists due to ongoing problems with Apple, I believe that Qualcomm's future looks brighter than the current share price might indicate. The company has plenty of short and long-term growth opportunities; 5G and the NXP acquisition being the short-term opportunities that could have a very favorable effect on the share price in the near future while also laying the foundation for future growth. At a forward P/E of 14 and a dividend yield of 3.9%, this stock seems to be a buy for now, with the upward movement already in progress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.