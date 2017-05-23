MGM Resorts - Catalysts Already In Place Tell A Powerful Story

"One arrow does not bring down two birds." -- Old Turkish proverb

Over two years of following shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), I've had the nagging suspicion that management did not have a clearly focused vision on where the company was headed and how it ever intended to unlock shareholder value. The stock was floating around the high teens to the very low $20s. We liked its dominant position in Las Vegas room capacity and diverse entertainment offerings. We were less enthused by its regional properties in Detroit and Mississippi. Although its Macau property was something of a pack runner rather than a leader there, we still liked the idea that when that market recovered it would participate in the upside. If you had any pretensions about being a major operator in the casino space, you had to be in Macau. And MGM was there and expected to expand. It also owned 50% of the Atlantic City Borgata, that town's biggest earner. But it remained unclear just what its corporate vision was in the Northeast quadrant.

Then there was the leverage: Back then and now it sits above $13 billion. Given MGM's seemingly unfocused forward strategy, it was difficult to see how the company expected to address that problem and unlock shareholder value in its solid Las Vegas portfolio. Then, last year, things began to change. In fairly short order, management got its act together. Spurred by some shareholder unrest, it created a public parent-controlled (over 70%) REIT, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). Then it bought out the 50% of the Borgata from Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) for $900 million and promptly slipped it into MGP. On top of that, it instituted a cost control program to improve EBITDA results that began showing results with as much as $200 million in YoY savings.

The Pipeline

In addition, I looked at its pipeline. While I had, and still have, little enthusiasm for its estimated $850 million Springfield, Mass., casino hotel slated for opening in late 2018, I was totally convinced that its other two pipeline projects were powerful. The MGM National Harbor property opened last December and, as I suspected, has been killing it ever since, with gaming win alone running around $50 million a month.

Its two largest competitors there have been badly diluted by MGM's far superior product. Last month, the Maryland Live! gaming revenue was down 21.6% YoY, and Caesars Horseshoe (NASDAQ:CZR) in downtown Baltimore was off 18.7% YoY. Clearly, in the casino business the best mousetrap eventually catches the most mice, and that's the case in Maryland.

Adding to its Northeast footprint, MGM is now negotiating with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to acquire its high-performing Bethlehem, Pa., property for a reported $1.3 billion. Our assumption is that LVS's decision to sell the casino hotel in the teeth of strong results is directly related to LVS Chairman Sheldon Adelson's goal of building his cash hoard, in preparation for a possible nod to enter the Japan integrated resort market should he win a license.

If the Sands deal closes, MGM will have a solid Northeast footprint in markets with established gaming profiles: dense population bases spread between Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. These three properties feeder markets are formidable, National Harbor has northern Virginia and D.C., Borgata has Philadelphia and New York, and Sands Bethlehem's prime targets are both New York and Philadelphia. We're less sanguine about MGM's Springfield property, which we believe faces severe headwinds. Its key feeder target is the Hartford/New Haven, Conn., market currently dominated by the two tribal casinos in the eastern part of the state. Both have combined to promote a tribal fighting brand casino just over the Massachusetts border to protect their immense stake in Hartford/New Haven.

If that plan goes forward, MGM would face heavy discounting, tough competition for room revenues, and even a battle for business in western Massachusetts. My personal view is that MGM could save itself a ton of money and misery by selling its Springfield development now to the tribal group, eliminating the need to build a fighting brand property. At the same time, that would return close to $1 billion back into the MGM treasury that could go directly to debt reduction.

On top of the tribal threat, MGM Springfield would face an even more powerful competitor sometime in early 2019 when Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) opens its spectacular integrated resort property on the water in metropolitan Boston, only a 90-minute drive from Springfield or Hartford/New Haven. Furthermore, an integrated casino resort nominally called the Montreign is in development in the New York Catskill resort area by Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) and is likewise slated to open by March 2018. Roughly the same driving time from metro New York as Sands Bethlehem, the Montreign property could bruise, but not materially dilute, its customer base.

Conclusion

Based on our analysis, our view now is that MGM's Northeast property base will be strong, with diverse amenities and a mature data base to maintain a solid market share in face of competition.

Las Vegas

In Q1 2017, MGM's Las Vegas properties produced adjusted EBITDA of $483 million out of its nine strip properties. Other than the long-proposed and constantly revisited possibility of Genting building a 5,000 room Asia-themed property on the strip, there is no other capacity expected to come online. (Genting has been mainly moving dirt around on the site for two years.) Developers are stepping cautiously. Last week, James Packer put the for sale sign up on the Alon property, further diminishing any chance soon that a resort will finally be built there since the first announced plan in 2007.

Even Wynn Resorts Chairman Steve Wynn said last month that his planned outdoor-lagoon-themed development, Paradise Park, would now debut in several phases. The first, expected to open in 2018 will be water attractions, restaurants and catering capacity. The initially announced plan to build 1,000 rooms was put on hold to a later phase. That tells us two things: One, Wynn sees no pressing demand for more rooms in Vegas, and, two, he -- like Adelson -- has gone into a cash-accumulating mode in anticipation of the possible licensing in Japan.

With no significant construction to come to dilute its position, MGM's 40,000 rooms, arenas, convention and meeting facilities, and dining and entertainment offerings laid against a respectable Las Vegas visitation number of 43 million augers well for a forward earnings forecast through the rest of 2017 and 2018 as well. The company posted an 8.3% increase in ADR and 8.5% increase in REVPAR in Q1 2017, and we expect those numbers to continue remain bullish, save a black swan macroeconomic event or even a recession.

Macau

At this writing, the consensus estimate for May GGR in Macau runs between 13% and 16% YoY, making it the 10th consecutive month of recovery for that market since the February 2015 junket crackdown and other anti-money-laundering moves by the government. Since that ominous period in early 2015, there was considerable caution among analysts that the convergence of government crackdowns, sagging GGR, and new room inventory brought online by Wynn and LVS last fall would cannibalize an already weak market. But that has not happened. The 4,100 new rooms have converted day trippers to overnight stayers and contributed significantly to the double-digit gains Macau GGR is producing each month.

There is no current reason to believe that the new MGM Cotai property will not open its 1,400 rooms to anything but a market still in a strong recovery mode, and that bodes well for earnings. MGM China's current property produced $142 million in adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2017. It's well-located near Wynn Palace, has an arresting architectural presence, and is expected to produce in the same way as its competitors. We will see a cross-patronage pattern evolve where the current MGM property there could see migration to the new Cotai property, and therefore experience some dilution. However, it's now apparent from the numbers achieved both by the Parisian and Wynn Palace that the net result is that both properties as a whole aggregate more dollars. As we've said, it's two pockets in one pair of pants.

Our Call

Last year, when we turned bullish on MGM due to the factors noted here, the stock was trading in the low $20s. This past Feb. 16, MGM traded at $28.60, nearly seven points higher than where we began eight months before. When we turned bullish mid-year 2016, we set a price target of $35 for the stock by mid-year 2017. As of today, the stock is now $31.

Given the catalysts noted above and what we believe to be an improved grasp by management on its corporate business model and focus on reducing costs and finally getting a handle on its debt, we upped our forecast to $40. We've reviewed that estimate based on the strong upside MGM produced for Q1 2017 and believe its forward earning profile will continue to rise. On that basis, we're staying with our target at $40 by Q2 2017.

In just about a week from now, MGM will hold its annual meeting for shareholders. We strongly believe that beyond the usual happy talk we hear at all such confabs, we'll hear much of the good news we've discussed here. Expect raves about National Harbor, strong support for Las Vegas performance, and intriguing news about MGM's expanded moves into online gaming in New Jersey.

Author's Note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren in order to avoid possible conflicts of interest with my casino consulting clients past, present or future.

