Lockheed Martin Isn't Going Anywhere - So Long As They Know Their Customers

This article represents an investment thesis regarding the recent digital and online behavior of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). The company is showing decisions that depict movement away from US soil, and desire to expand services away from purely military technology. While this is not considered a bad move as expanding services can result in less risk overall should a market collapse, it does mean that the company must now transition from a Government-supported company (with little customer service, and a functionally-based infrastructure) to a company that is liked by the public and can hold up with business to business funding.

Currently LMT has a very poor digital presence, and a lower than average rating regarding their online persona (evidence of which will be provided throughout this article). They are also displaying very poor website functionality. These things not only display inability to succeed in the digital business industry that they so dearly want to enter, but also shows a certain degree of disinterest in the customer that they will certainly need to support should they continue their journey of international expansion.

Lockheed Martin is known for being one of the largest defense companies in the USA, providing essential technology in order to defend American land. In 2013, 78% of the revenue from LMT was direct from military funding listing them as the top US contractor in 2015 from the federal government administration. In 2015, there was a reported revenue of US$46.132 billion and 126,000 employees.

While there are considerable competitive bodies such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) and SpaceX (Private) who all reside within the Aerospace market, LMT still holds 67.85% of the market today, with revenue growth 10.64% faster than its peers.

Although this may seem positive to an investor that is looking for high market share, this also could imply that LMT realizes that they are going to need to expand their horizons dramatically in order to stay current and keep their competitive advantage or to not be so reliant on the military market.

This observation is evidenced through their announcement that they wish for the public to know more about their developments into cyber security and data analytics (how well they did so is debatable), and also from their dramatic increase in educational resources for the younger generation.

Essentially, LMT is offering a wider than ever service range, and (as seen below) is expanding precisely who it offers those services to. LMT's main industry being military means they must continue to support its customers (the American people) through digital efforts.

LMT is doing two things;

1. Expanding their services dramatically into things like cyber security and analytics (their Wikipedia page has a full list of their areas; ranging from satellites and storage, to robotics)

2. Moving to international markets

To back up these claims, below is a graph that I formulated from the LMT annual reports indicating a clear pattern of decreasing American funding, and increasing foreign funding (between 2008 and 2016).

This is a strategic move, firstly because the change is so gradual that it is hardly noticeable, and secondly because the more international a company is, the less dependent it is on its local currency (and the less likely that it will be demolished in a financial crash-type event).

The less positive news is, however, that when a company like LMT focuses so deeply on war, weapons and technology designed for defensive behaviors in general, this makes them closely dependent on internal relationships in their given country, or in short, if they move too far from American soil with their business, the American government is less likely to employ their services in future through concerns of the public feeling unhappy; you can't play both sides.

Globalization will happen, but defense should stay as a national business.

This links to the concept of effective propaganda, which is not a bad thing necessarily, but LMT is not as effective as it could be (or as it has been in previous years.)

Propaganda in business terms in this case would be considered customer relations, and the customer in this case of any project could be considered to be the American public, as the public supports and approves (in general) the movements of the government, which then allocates financial contracts.

Through a digital audit, LMT's digital position is incredibly poor, and even the website is created with a number of fatal problems (see below) that must be addressed by a company that is so keen on expanding its services to digital security.

Here is what I found from my digital audit;

Most people go to the LMT website and then directly go to the jobs page. No one goes there to see what the company is actually doing. The 'reading level' of the website is so incredibly high, that no one that is not an engineer would ever want to sit down and read about the projects that LMT is undertaking. The posts on social media that get the most attention from the public are in 4 clear and concise categories;

Space is cool (photos of spaceships)

People like the military and want to show their support regardless

People like to see people (they want to relate to the company with human photos)

The American flag (Americans love the flag, and these images get a high degree of attention)

4. LMT is no competition in the aerospace industry.

Americans want to know what LMT is doing. American people are following the social media, and they are showing an interest and that is being ignored by the company, which is not sustainable when the company is essentially reliant on how the public feels about the defense contractor. There is no two-way communication which is rule number 1 when it comes to advanced digital marketing.

With the recent discussions about the company over charging for jets, what Lockheed Martin really needs to be doing is focusing on the people is it serving, which is deeply ironic, as its tag line is ''We Never Forget Who We Are Working For.'' With such little effort into the resources being provided to the public, this is clearly not on their agenda.

Below is an image of the 'meta description' of each page on their website, which may seem like it is pedantic in nature, but for a global giant in digital technologies, this is very basic and must be addressed - this also means, more importantly, that the only people that will see the website would be those typing in 'Lockheed Martin' on a search engine. This indicates little/no effort to reach out to the public to build a relationship.

As an alternative, however, one could argue that LMT should be focusing on their product, which is technology, and does not need to be providing the public with communication platforms and up to date information that they can understand. While indeed true and a good point, the concept of digitizing in the modern market does expect all companies of a certain size (particularly those funded by the Government) to employ appropriate communicative resources, and put an effort into online information to stay current in the social-media world that is so prevalent in 2017.

With public support comes a consistent positive increase in stock price valuation, and Governmental support, which results, logically, in increased contractual opportunities for the defense giant and increased revenue. To survive in this digital age, and break into the digital industry effectively, LMT needs to focus carefully on its digital marketing efforts, and building up that communication with the public.

We need to know the humans behind the company, to build a rapport with the public, is to build a relationship with the customer; the American Government, making it a far better choice for investment.

Without these efforts to be open, accessible and transparent to the public, LMT will struggle outside of government contracts, and this should be taken into account when deciding on investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.