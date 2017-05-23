Zynga Partners With NetEase For Its China Expansion

China is also a big market for social casino games. Zynga has a number of mobile social casino games that might appeal to Chinese players.

NetEase is the second-biggest online games publisher in China. China is the biggest market for mobile games, with estimated 2017 revenue of $8.3 billion.

It is therefore a welcome development that Chinese giant NetEase agreed to publish Dawn of Titans for Chinese players.

As per SensorTower's estimates, Zynga's (ZNGA) Dawn of Titans strategy mobile game made $10 million during the first quarter of 2017. Unfortunately, the latest April data from SensorTower revealed that Dawn of Titans' combined iOS and Android monthly net sales was only $1.9 million.

This is a big drop from the previous 3-month average of $3.33 million.

(Source: SensorTower.com)

Dawn of Titans' official global launch was only last December 2016 and it's already struggling. Zynga's new deal with NetEase (NTES) might reverse this situation. NetEase, the second-biggest online games publisher in China, has agreed to publish the Chinese version of Dawn of Titans later this year. Anything that will help boost Dawn of Titans is worth pondering.

ThinkGaming's latest data also reveals that Dawn of Titans is now only the no. 98 top-grossing iPhone game in America. Dawn of Titans used to be the no.38 top-grossing iPhone game in America last December 15. ThinkGaming estimates that Dawn of Titans has an average daily sales of only $25k from iPhone gamers in the U.S.

This is just sad because Zynga's other mobile games are also struggling in the U.S. iPhone games market.

(Source: Thinkgaming.com)

There was a lot of hope that Dawn of Titans can help turnaround Zynga's fortune. Serious money and time got spent by NaturalMotion on this game. Dawn of Titans took 2 years to go from soft launch (beta-testing) to final global launch last December.

NetEase's backing of Dawn of Titans is therefore a sigh of relief. Zynga and NaturalMotion seems to have failed to properly market this beautiful mobile strategy game.

Why Zynga Really Needs To Gamble On China

Zynga's new deal with NetEase might just save Dawn of Titans from becoming a flop. With assistance from NetEase, Zynga could finally break into China's $8.3 billion mobile games industry.

The bet now is that Dawn of Titans' below-expectation performance among English-speaking players might not hold true when NetEase introduces it to Chinese gamers.

The top-grossing mobile games in China are all focused on Player-versus-Player (PvP) fighting. King of Glory, Fantasy Westward Journey, and Onmyoji are all PvP-focused fighting games. Dawn of Titans is also PvP focused, only on a large-scale basis. There's really no mobile game in China that offers the mass troop combat battles that Dawn of Titans can do.

NetEase might just succeed where Zynga has failed – make Dawn of Titans a $10 million/month revenue-generating game. Based on iPhone spending, Chinese gamers are the second-biggest spenders on mobile apps. Check out App Annie's chart below.

China's iPhone gamers tout average Monthly ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) of $25 - almost double that of United States players' $13 monthly ARPU.

Source: App Annie

Zynga's future is better if it could attract some of those paying Chinese mobile gamers. Converting just 200,000 Chinese gamers to being monthly spenders on Dawn of Titans could boost monthly gross sales by $5 million.

Zynga ought to spend some of its 8-figure cash hoard to promote Dawn of Titans in China. That country's mobile gamers are highly desirable long-term customers for in-app purchases.

Final Thoughts

I like Zynga's decision to expand in China. I therefore rate ZNGA as a Buy. Getting a decent share of China's $8.3 billion/year mobile games industry might help Zynga finally turn into a profit-making firm.

Going forward, I also anticipate NetEase to eventually publish Chinese versions of Zynga's other mobile games. Empire & Allies is also a great PvP-focused mobile title from Zynga.

Furthermore, China is the second-biggest market for social casino games. Chinese versions of Zynga's mobile social casino games like Zynga Poker, Wizards of OZ, and Hit it Rich! are perfect for China-only releases. The chart below is two years old, but I believe China remains a top market for social casino games.

Zynga helping NetEase, which focuses mostly on RPG/action games, publish social casino mobile games is a no-brainer. The casino genre has consistently been a top favorite among Chinese gamers. It's certainly a business opportunity that could not be ignored by firms like Zynga.

(Source: Niko Partners)

Lastly, my go-long recommendation for Zynga is also backed by the stock's positive technical indicators and moving averages trade signals. I'm event-driven but I also still consult the technical trends when it comes to making bets on stocks.

(Source: Investing.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.