Iconix: Expansion Of Brands Is Slated To Bring Major Second-Half Growth

The company announced details about several brands that it's expanding into new product categories and new stores to achieve their revenue targets.

The company indicated that average growth of about 8% in those quarters is pretty much locked in already, and that it hopes to do better.

The sales guidance given on the last call means the company is forecasting organic growth of 7% to 11% in Q3 and Q4.

On its recent earnings call, Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ: ICON) gave guidance for between $235 million and $245 million in annual revenues, and between 70 cents and 85 cents in EPS. The mid-point of revenue of $240 million would be -2% in revenue for the year compared to $245 million in 2016. The mid-point in earnings of 77.5 cents would be almost the same as the 78 cents in 2016 earnings.

On the Q4 earnings call in February, the company said that the first half of the year would be weak and the second half would be strong as its new initiatives kicked in. On the recent earnings call, the company reiterated this, stating that Q1 revenues were -11% year over year and that Q2 revenues would be flat. I initially thought they meant flat year over year, but I listened to the earnings call another time and they meant flat quarter over quarter.

Doing the math on this reveals something fairly dramatic that indicates the company's turnaround is about to kick into high gear at the start of Q3 this July: in order to reach the mid-point of their guidance of -2%, they'd have to average 9% year over year growth in the second half. The average of -11% and +9% is -2%.

To reach the low end of their guidance ($235 million, which would be -4%), they'd have to average 7% year over year growth in Q3 and Q4. If they reach the high end of their guidance, it will mean growth of 11% year over year on averaged in Q3 and Q4.

In retail, gains of 7% to 11% in sales are huge numbers. So, two key questions are: 1) how much visibility and confidence does the company have in its forecast of this high amount of growth; and 2) what things are going to contribute to the growth.

The company gave a lot of details on both fronts on the earnings call. But since the majority of the question and answer session of the call was retail shop talk with a fair amount of retail lingo, I believe many investors got somewhat lost in the weeds and came away only focused on the weak first quarter and fear that the second half will also see a decline in revenues.

Visibility and confidence in the guidance

During the presentation portion of the call, CEO John Haugh stated broadly: "We are working on initiatives that should drive improved revenue performance in the back half of the year. In addition, we have the right expense controls in place to be able to mitigate revenue risk, giving us further confidence in our full year outlook."

When I heard this, I assumed he meant an improvement along the lines of going from -11% revenue to flat YOY revenue. Later in the call he said the company knows that it has to have positive YOY revenues in the second half, but he never states that the company is guiding to 9% YOY organic growth in the second half.

One of the analysts, Steve Marotta from C.L. King and Associates, seemed to be aware of this, however, as he asked a couple of times how much of the $240 million revenue mid-point was based on licensees that have yet to be signed. Haugh responded that in order to reach the mid-point:

"We are chasing somewhere in the range of $5 to $6 million. We think we have most of that identified - not all of it. But as I mentioned a minute ago we know exactly which brands have some upside. We're in discussions with licensees right now. We're not sure everything will sign, but we do have a plan to bridge us back to that…. So I would tell you it's kind of 50-ish from where we said we need to make up kind of $5 or $6 million and we think we have about half of that already banked, and then we've got to find the extra 2 or 3, and then we are right there."

Marotta followed up to ask whether the "banked" half of that amount included any unsigned licensees. Haugh replied: "The half that have been banked have been signed, are ready to go, have given us samples and know where the products are going to be placed. And the second half is in discussion, looking for the right opportunities, feel like we'll get there, pretty sure we'll get there, not there yet. But the first half is written down, on the water, moving forward."

"On the water" is retail slang for "being shipped" given that almost all apparel and footwear is shipped from overseas. It's basically a done deal. "Written down" just means the orders have been placed by their partners.

In the big picture, what he's saying is that the company already has $235 million in revenues in orders and contracts, and it has about another $2.5 million in revenues that have already been signed. That's $237.5 million in revenue that is fairly locked in, which means that second half growth of 8% is fairly locked in. ($235 million would be 7% 2H growth and $240 million would be 9% 2H growth).

It needs to get another $2 million to $3 million in revenues between now and the end of the year in order to reach its mid-point of guidance.

Haugh added: "We have I think pretty good visibility. We know where revenue is. We know what extra dollars we're trying to chase still in the calendar year. And every Monday we have a thermometer that shows exactly what we have landed and what we still have to land to make sure that we get to the number that we're talking about."

He also said they hope to do better than the mid-point but they don't want to be optimistic and are being conservative. If the company reaches the high end of the guidance at $245 million, it means the second half will have 11% organic growth.

But the more key point is that they basically have 8% YOY organic growth already fairly locked up for Q3 and Q4.

I've listened to the earnings call three times now and the company never makes this very clear or spells it out. I think they need to do a better job of that on future calls. To be fair, this was only Haugh's fourth earnings call as a CEO and he's still relatively inexperienced at trying to explain a complex company in transition to the public. So I kind of give him a pass, especially because he's clearly a smart retailer who is making a lot of strong moves that I'll describe below.

In retail, it is a major turnaround to go from down -11% in the first half to up 7% to 11% in the second half. I believe the market is going to be very impressed. Investors will probably become more aware of this as analysts who follow Iconix publish updated reports. I also think the company will probably articulate this better on the next call.

In addition, with a weak Q1 and Q2 in 2017, comps in those quarters in 2018 will be easy to beat, so the company should be able to fairly easily maintain the 8% YOY gains in those quarters. A full year of 8% YOY organic growth would send the stock price up far higher.

In 1H of 2018, they'd have a pretty good shot at improving on the 8% growth of 2H 2017. This is because the change from -11% YOY in the first half of 2016 to +8% in the second half is a difference of 19%. So if they simply continue what they do in 2H of 2017 in 1H of 2018, the comps would be double digit growth.

Even if they only manage to do 4% YOY growth in the first two quarters of 2018, they'll have an average of 6% organic growth in a 12-month period, which is still a home run in retail.

Expansion of existing brands

Under Haugh, Iconix is actively and aggressively expanding its brands into new categories and new stores. Some examples he described on the call include:

DANSKIN: The company announced it is launching new Danskin lines with a group of new partners including Lord & Taylor, Costco and T.J. Maxx. It has also launched a new Danskin lingerie line.

It also showed new lines at the Las Vegas trade show and received "a lot of interest." Some of the orders from that show will arrive in stores in late 2017 and the majority will arrive in early 2018. That should also help boost 2018.

OCEAN PACIFIC: They're expanding the Ocean Pacific brand into new product areas and into new stores such as the Urban Outfitters chain. Right now at Wal-Mart, Ocean Pacific is pretty much only doing bathing suits and sandals.

The new areas can include t-shirts, hats, surf boards, sunglasses, etc. Technically, they're not quite new product areas because in the past, OP used to have products in those areas. But it's been long enough that it's fair to call them new product areas.

Haugh said: "Our Ocean Pacific brand which is known for its California lifestyle origins has been nearly positioned as a swim brand at Wal-Mart. We are working to transform OP back to the lifestyle brand it once was. We are having success with a capsule at Urban Outfitters, featuring graphic tees, board shorts, women's tops and dresses and more. J Lo and Jenna Tatum have been spotted recently in this collection."

STARTER: Iconix said it's expanding its relationship with G111, a major retail vendor who's managing the Starter Black lines. G111 only takes on top-tier brands. Click on this link to their divisions, then click Team Sports and you'll see that Starter is now showing there along with the NFL, NHL, MLS etc.

Haugh announced Starter Black will be coming out with a collegiate collection later this year. The price points of Starter Black jackets are in the range of $90 to $200, with an average around $150. By comparison, the average price point of Starter items (mostly quick-dry shirts and shorts) at Wal-Mart is about $6. So Starter Black items sell for roughly 25 times more per item than regular Starter items.

Thus, if G111 through its network of retailers sells even 4% of the quantity of items that Wal-Mart sells, the total licensing revenues of Starter Black will equal Wal-Mart's Starter sales. 1/25th the quantity of sales is 4%. That quantity times the 25 times higher average price point comes out to the same total sales revenue.

Iconix makes its money on the percentage of total sales revenue (usually around 6%). So Starter has a fair chance at greatly increasing its total revenue for Iconix over the next 2 to 4 years. On the call, Haugh said the company expects Starter Black revenues to double this year.

If the collegiate collections that are released later this year take hold, Starter Black revenues could go far higher in 2018. College athletics is huge, and the fans are particularly passionate about wearing clothes with their school's logos and colors. This could well lead to G111 doing Umbro jackets for soccer fans.

OTHERS: Iconix is launching a new Ecko active collection. It is also opening approximately 30 Ecko stores inside J. C. Penney.

Material Girl is coming out with a new beauty line has been placed with two national retailers. A Candies kid line will have new distribution this fall.

They are expanding the Waverly brand into new categories such as storage, housewares, beach, kitchen linens and guests.

Haugh said they've brought some new brand ideas to Wal-Mart and seemed to receive a good reception for them, though no agreement has been made on them yet.

Pony re-launch

Iconix is also re-launching the Pony brand this summer with new products coming to stores. Pony products have been by and large non-existent the last 18 months. If you view Pony's Instagram page, and click on most of the posts, you'll see numerous people saying they want to buy Pony products but that there aren't any. For example, click this post from about 15 months ago, or this post and you'll see comments like: "[What] is up with @pony I can't order no sneakers." and "Why can't anyone buy PONY sneakers?"

Pony was acquired by Iconix in 2015, the year that the previous Iconix CEO and COO exited the company, leaving a couple of sizable messes. One was some accounting problems with the SEC that required a lot of time and money, and the other was refinancing a sizable amount of debt. Plus searching for and hiring the new CEO. So Pony was far down the list of major priorities.

In the new CEO's first 7 months, one of his focuses was doing a long-term growth plan. In that plan, they identified that re-launching Pony was a strong opportunity, especially given than retro fashion has become big.

So this winter they designed new product lines and then lined up what Haugh called "a very strong licensee." The products are being manufactured now and will hit stores in the summer. So Pony will go from very, very low sales to at least decent sales and possibly to strong sales.

As Haugh noted: "the Pony relaunch in late Q2 will be all upside for us in 2017 against 2016."

He added that Iconix has shown the collection to many companies including "most of the athletic guys you would expect and then some of the fashion retailers... We know which orders we already have lined up for the year, so we feel pretty confident in that."

New channels

On the call, Haugh said: "We also said for drivers that we were after some new channels. We said we really didn't have presence in drug, dollar or pure-play e-com. We've had successful meetings with most of the major players there and we will have some things that will still hit in 2017, so we feel good about that."

If those things are just hitting in the second half of 2017, then 2018 should see gains from a full year of sales in those channels.

The company is also in the process of creating websites for all of its brands where consumers can either buy directly from the brand or through a partnering retailer. For example, take a look at the Danskin website and put a couple of items in a cart, and you'll see that the items ship from Danskin, not from Wal-Mart. Same at the Ecko website.

You'll also notice that at both sites a screen shows up inviting you to join the Danskin and Ecko email lists. This data goes to Iconix, not to Wal-Mart. Steps like these create a direct connection between the brands and their consumers. They gives Iconix greater marketing firepower and also greater leverage with retailers. As the email lists and social media followings of its brands grow bigger, the company can more easily switch a brand from one retailer to another.

I've viewed many of the brand websites, and I give them high marks so far. The user experience on all of them is high quality, as are the graphics. In some instances, after a consumer browses the products, they're re-directed to a DTR to complete the order. This gives Iconix more control over the display and marketing of its products.

For example, the Royal Velvet website does a great job of showing the products, and there are links on all the product pages to buy them from JC Penney.

Amazon

Interestingly, a few of Iconix's brands are on Amazon including Danskin Now, which is a Wal-Mart line. There are at least 20 Danksin Now products on this page (click the left/right arrows), and many of them have over 40 reviews.

Some Ecko products are also available. I haven't searched for more than 4 brands at Amazon, so I'm not sure yet how many are on there.

Early in the Game

On the call, Haugh said: "We gave you a three-year plan. We're one quarter into a three-year plan, or probably the first or second inning, and we feel like we're making some great strides."

As a businessman who used to own and operate retail stores, I can see Haugh is a high-quality retail mind who is a strong fit for this role. He has both vision and operational know-how. In his previous jobs, he ran departments of more than one brand that were in total larger than Iconix is.

So, what he's doing is well within his wheelhouse. If he and his team have managed to line up at least 8% organic growth in Q3 and Q4 while at the same time doing most of the legwork for the 2018 refinancing plus orchestrating the major sales of Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake and the Sharper Image, it will be interesting to see what they can do now that their focus can be entirely on growth.

Haugh is still somewhat new at trying to convey the big picture aspects of the company to investors. But I'm pretty confident he will improve at this over time. In the short-term, it's created a great buying opportunity.

If Elon Musk of Tesla was leading the Iconix earnings calls, the stock would probably be 40% higher right now. If Haugh had explicitly stated three times that the company expects 9% organic growth in Q3 and Q4, and had pretty much locked up 8% organic growth for those quarters, the stock would be trading much higher. This information will become more evident to investors, and the price will go up anyway, so it's not a serious issue.

It does have high potential of causing a major short squeeze when the company announces 8% YOY organic growth in Q3 combined with a good probability of an earnings beat. Short interest is around 20%, which is a nice set-up for longs, and a recipe for disaster for shorts.

Shorts might well be spared a major squeeze given that a few catalysts are probably going to take place sooner than the Q3 earnings. I've described two of them in previous articles, and I will describe two others in the upcoming article.

I will also cover the overall topic of retail. In the meantime, I recommend reading this article by one of my favorite Seeking Alpha contributors, Paulo Santo. In it, he gives a good description of why apparel retailers are probably going to do much better than the currently super low expectations.

I will add to what he says in a number of ways including describing some steps that mall operators are taking to bring in more foot traffic. Also, Iconix in apparel, active and home goods is similar to a content producer in the entertainment industry: even though Netflix and streaming companies are taking some business away from cable companies and movie theaters, the producers of content are doing great. They're just selling more of it through streaming services.

There will always be demand for brands, even as sales move online. In some ways, a brand becomes even more important online because there is a certain leap of faith that comes with buying clothing online. Consumers have more trust in brand names. This is even more true when they can't see and touch the product ahead of time.

