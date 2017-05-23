Risk Arbitrage Today: Will Pandora Be Sold?

Pandora Media

It is about halftime in the race for music streaming company Pandora Media (NYSE:P) to sell itself. On May 8, Pandora received an offer from private equity company KKR for an $150 million infusion. In return for that sizable payment, KKR would get a board seat and preferred stock in return. The stock would be convertible into common stock at $13.50 per share. That is about 40% above where Pandora has been trading the past few weeks. That transaction is set to close in 30 days, 15 of which have now passed. However, according to CNBC, Pandora is confident that by the time 30 days will have passed, the company will have signed an agreement to be bought. If that happens, KKR will be owed $15 million. So by June 7 Pandora will have been sold. Maybe.

Pandora Thoughts

KKR's investment tells me that the PE firm believes there is greater value in the shares than the market believes. The streaming internet music business is crowded. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Spotify (Private:MUSIC) to name a few. Sirius reportedly offered to buy Pandora last year for $15 per share. Things change. Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA) is the majority owner of Sirius XM. CEO Greg Maffei has both praised Pandora and said he could be interested in buying it for $10 or less. None of this means that much in negotiation. A look at Pandora's shareholders show a couple of activists; Matrix Capital Management and Keith Meister's Corvex Management were the top two shareholders as of March 31. And less than two weeks ago, Steven Cohen's Point72 reported a passive 5.4% stake. The KKR investment would give Pandora's balance sheet a much needed boost. It also may give it some leverage in negotiating a sale. A Pandora sale has been rumored for a long time. There is a price that either Sirius or other suitors would pay. There is a price Pandora would accept. Can an agreement be reached?

Merger Arbitrage Poll Question Results

Here are the results of last Monday's merger arbitrage poll. We asked the question, what would you be likely to do if an M&A stock you held declined on heavy volume due to a rumor or reaction to a media report or filing? Half said they would increase their position while less than 8% predicted they would liquidate their entire stake.

Sell all of your position 6 Sell half of your position 8 Increase your position 38 Do nothing 24

This week's Merger Arbitrage Poll Question

This week's question looks at one of the current M&A stocks, NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). CNBC's Mad Money host has frequently given two words of advice on what to do with merger arbitrage stocks.

Always sell

- Jim Cramer

However, Cramer recently made an exception to his rule, saying that shareholders should not sell NXPI. NXPI is in the process of being bought by Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for $110 per share in cash. So we ask, will NXPI get a higher bid?

Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) was the target of one of the busted deals of the 2007-2008 era. But almost a decade later Huntsman has a new deal. Huntsman announced on Monday it had signed a deal to merge with Swiss specialty chemical company Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY) in a merger of equals. The transaction is structured as an all-stock merger.

Together, we will create a global leader in specialty chemicals with a combined balance sheet providing substantial financial strength and flexibility

- Peter Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman.

Huntsman shareholders will receive 1.2196 shares in HuntsmanClariant and each existing Clariant share will remain outstanding as a share in HuntsmanClariant. The tie-up is subject to both companies' shareholder approvals, as well as regulatory sign-offs. Clariant and Huntsman are confident that the required regulatory approvals can be obtained in a timely manner. The deal is expected to close by year-end.

The previously announced IPO of Huntsman's Pigments and Additives business will continue as planned this summer.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Nutraceutical International Corporation (NASDAQ:NUTR) has agreed to sell itself to a private equity firm. Palo Alto-based HGGC is the buyer. The transaction is valued at approximately $446 million, including debt, with Nutraceutical stockholders receiving $41.80 per share in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year and includes a 60-day "go-shop" period.

Xenith Bankshares

A community bank merger in the Atlantic region was announced on Monday with Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) buying Xenith Bankshares (NASDAQ:XBKS) in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Xenith will be converted into .9354 shares of Union stock.

One interesting tidbit: Shareholders owning more than 4.9% of Xenith common stock will, after the closing of the merger, be subject to a restriction on the sale of their Union shares for 60 days. The deal is slated to close early next year.

