NetEase: This Chinese Tech Conglomerate Is At Least 20% Undervalued

The Lesser Known Chinese Tech Giant

Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) is currently trading above $290, up nearly 73% in the past year. The Beijing-based tech conglomerate operates in the areas of online gaming, advertising, e-commerce, and various other cloud services. The company's revenue growth has been extraordinary the past couple of years and analysts covering the stock consensually expect this growth to remain strong for the next three years. Despite the stock's impressive run in the past 12 months, we believe there is still at least a 20% upside to NetEase, one of China's prominent technology companies. To support at our thesis, we'll run a discount cash flow model (free cash flow based) to calculate NTES's intrinsic value using conservative assumptions.

Source: iChinaStock.com

Comparison to Other Chinese Tech Giants

NTES appears to be undervalued compared to the trading multiples of its fellow Chinese tech giants Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). The company has a market cap of $38 billion, which is around 9 times less than the market cap of Alibaba and Tencent (the two have a market cap 315 billion and 337 billion respectively). The company's latest fiscal year revenue of $5.75 billion, however, is only around 5 times less than that of BABA and TCEHY ($23.53 billion and $22.88 billion respectively). Additionally, NTES's TTM P/E of 19.49 is far below BABA's P/E of 50.06 and TCEHY's P/E of 49.92.

Source: Bloomberg

DCF Assumptions

We will use the past 10-year revenue, operating cash flow, and capital expenditures to determine the operating cash flow to revenue margin and capex to revenue ratio for our free cash flow projections. We calculate the average operating cash flow to revenue margin to be 38%. This 38% operating cash flow to revenue margin is likely on the conservative side because it is below the 40.6% margin in 2016 and significantly lower than the 52.6% average margin of the past 10 years. We decide to use the conservative CapEx to revenue ratio of 4.5%, which is considerably above the 3.8% and 3% capex to revenue ratio of the past two fiscal years.

Source: Bloomberg

Our FY 2017 revenue of $7.645 billion, which represents 33% y/y growth, is derived from the average of 29 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our FY 2018 revenue of $9.224 billion, which represents 20.7% y/y growth, is pulled from the average of 29 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our FY 2019 revenue of $10.993 billion, which represents 19.2% y/y growth, is pulled from the average of 19 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our FY 2020 revenue of $11.713 billion, which represents 6.5% y/y growth, is pulled from the average of 4 analyst estimates via Bloomberg. Our FY 2021 revenue of $11.337 billion, which represents -3.2% y/y growth, is pulled from the average of two analyst estimates via Bloomberg. We project terminal growth to be 2.7%, which is around the same yield as the 20 year US treasury bill.

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

For our discount rate, we used the weighted average of capital ((WACC)) of 11.3%, which is the highly conservative WACC calculated by FinBox.io. We discounted the next five-year growth stage cash flow projections with our chosen WACC and summed them up to arrive at a growth stage FCF total of $13.614 billion. Next, we used the Gordon Growth Model (GGM) to calculate NTES's terminal FCF. Our GGM assumes that NTES's business will be valued as a perpetuity with an 2.7% growth rate

Using the GGM, we calculate a terminal FCF total of $27.238 billion (after WACC discount). Together with our growth stage FCF, we project total FCF to be $40.852 billion. We subtract NTES's net debt (long-term debt + short term debt - cash and cash equivalent) of $-5.836 billion to arrive at an enterprise value of $46.037 billion. Given the current 132 million shares outstanding, we calculate a stock price of $348.77 using this DCF model, which represents a 22.8% from the stock's recent price of $284.

Sensitivity Analysis

Assuming terminal growth at 2.25% and discount rate is 11.75%, we arrive at the low price of $90.73, which signals a worst-case scenario with an upside of 14%. If the terminal growth rate is 3.25% and discount rate falls to 10.75%, we hit the bullish price target of $198.41, which represents a 36.4% upside from the stock's current price. The average stock price from these 25 scenarios is $352.80, which presents a 24.2% upside.

Analyst Consensus

Based on data from Bloomberg, 25 of 33 analysts covering NTES have a buy rating while the other five analysts have a hold rating. The average of 26 analysts' price target for NTES is $318.62, which represents a 12.2% upside from the current price. Based our conservative DCF analysis, NTES's earning ratios relative to its peers, and the positive street consensus, we recommend NTES as a strong buy.

Source: Bloomberg