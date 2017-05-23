Square: This Could Be Huge

One stock that might be an intriguing pick for investors right now is Square (NASDAQ: SQ). This is because the company just reported their first quarter earnings that blew past expectations. In 2017, the stock has been a strong performer, rising over 50%. What is so special about this company? Can the growth continue for the foreseeable future? I will take a closer look at the first quarter earnings and determine if there is more upside.

First Quarter Earnings

The market seemed to love the company's earnings results, reported on May 4 with the stock price closing at $19.90. For the first quarter, Square reported a 22% increase in revenue, hitting $462 million. Transaction-based revenue, which makes up about 87% of the company's total, came in higher than expected at $403 million. Subscription and services-based revenue was $49 million, up 106% year-over-year. Net loss reached $15 million, an improvement of $82 million from the first quarter of 2016. Gross payment volume (GPV) grew to $13.6 billion, which represents an increase of 33% year-over-year. Square ended the quarter with $990 million in cash, up from $576 million in 2016.

Management Analysis

At the beginning of the conference call, CEO Jack Dorsey spoke on Square having a great start to the year. The company entered their fourth international market with a new launch in UK. The launch included new technology that enabled Square to accept payments that use PINs to authenticate chip card transactions. Meanwhile, management provided an update on their food delivery service Caviar. The service now includes a pickup option with Q1 orders more than doubling year-over-year. Dorsey sees Caviar as being an important part of Square's ability to reach full service restaurant and provide businesses with new solutions.

The revenue growth from subscription and services was a big factor in Square beating market expectations. CFO Sarah Friar pointed out that Square Capital grew 64% year-over-year and facilitated over 40,000 business loans totaling $251 million. "The core part of our strategy with capital is to sell those loans on to third-party investors. That helps us to continue to fuel our growth and also help manage our risk at the same time" said Friar. A second contributor to subscription and services was Instant Deposits. The feature allows merchants and p2p users to receive deposits up to $2,500 paying a 1 percent fee to Square. Overall, the company has seen strong demand for Instant Deposits and predicts it will continue to have a positive effect on gross margin of software and services.

In the first quarter of 2017, GPV grew significantly to $13.6 billion. Square managed to see increased activity from larger sellers, which are those that generate more than $125,000 in annualized GPV. For the quarter, GPV from larger sellers grew 44% year over year and accounted for 43% of total GPV, up from 39% of total GPV in Q1 2016. As Friar explained, "Our continued ability to grow GPV at scale, including the ongoing growth in larger sellers while maintaining transaction-based profit margins, demonstrates that our sellers valued the full extent of our managed payment solution and our cohesive integrated ecosystem." As Square expands its services into more international markets, I see the GPV increasing further. For example, in UK only half of the country's small businesses accept credit cards. This is a big opportunity because 70% of shoppers in the UK prefer to use credit cards for purchases. With the current profit margin for payments at 1.07%, I see no reason why the percentage wouldn't hit 2% or higher in the future.

Another service that saw big growth in Q1 was Square Invoices. After integrating the service into the Square app in November 2016, Invoices has gained tremendous popularity. For the quarter, 225,000 actives used the Invoices service and drove about $700 million of GPV. On an annualized rate, Invoices is now close to $3 billion. Meanwhile, the Instant Deposits adoption rate is 66% higher among Invoice sellers than other Square sellers. Therefore, the strong product crossover should increase subscription and services revenue in the future.

Hardware revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was $9 million, down 44% from the first quarter of 2016 and flat on a sequential basis. Management attributed the year-over-year decline to the fulfillment of the backlog of pre-orders for their contactless and chip reader in the first quarter of 2016.

Given the strong results for the first quarter, management raised their full year guidance to $890 million to $910 million, vs. previous outlook of $880 million to $900 million. Square now expects total net revenue in Q2 will be $532 million to $538 million. Net loss is predicted to be between $0.07 to $0.09, slightly lower than the $0.08 net loss in Q2 2016.

Conclusion

After analyzing the earnings report, I believe Square is moving in the right direction. There is massive untapped potential as two-thirds of businesses worldwide don't accept card payments yet. When Square expands into more countries, the roughly $50 billion in annual payment volume currently processed could increase significantly and help the company reach profitability.

Right now, one of the biggest competitors to Square is PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL). Recently, PayPal announced 14 million active merchants are using its service to accept payments. With Square eyeing the same merchant market, the competition will be fierce. For Square to maintain its high market share, it has to continuing improving the app experience with speedy transactions for large and micro merchants. Management is aware of the challenge stating "We are focusing a lot of our machine learning efforts on, is to get a whole lot better at making sure that we are showing people things that are valuable in the moment when they need them, so that we get better conversions every time." In the end, I believe Square is firing on all cylinders and will outperform in 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.