Tencent Investment Recommendation

Summary

I recommend buying Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) at the current price of $31.09, with a one-year target price of $36.79 (by DCF with 13.5X EBITDA), a 20% upside. Even though currently Tencent is relatively fair valued, the healthy ecosystem Tencent has built over years would pave a steady path for further growth.

Company Background and Industry Overview

Tencent Holdings Limited (SEHK 0700), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China, is the biggest gaming company (by revenue) in the world. Its main products and services cover social network, web portal, media, e-commerce, mobile games and online games. In 2016, with a 48% increase in total revenue ($21.903 billion), Tencent became the 10th largest publicly traded company in the world. Furthermore, Tencent holds a significant amount of stake in other giant companies: 15% stake of JD.com ((NASDAQ:JD), one of largest B2C online retailers in China), 5% stake in Tesla (TSLA) and 12% in Activision Blizzard (ATVI), the third-largest gaming company in the world.

Tencent's major competitor is Alibaba (BABA). Alibaba is focusing on B2B and B2C services through its Taobao and Alipay. Alibaba tried to transform its Alipay into a personal finance platform. However, without social networking functions support, people are reluctant to switch from Tencent's WeChat payment to Alipay. Until today, Alipay is mainly functioning as a third party transaction payment portal, instead of an all-in-one APP like WeChat. On the other hand, as a search engine provider, Baidu (BIDU) is collecting traffic data, trying to present a new picture of intelligent search for users and developers through big data, cloud computing, deep learning and other core technologies. Technically speaking, Baidu will not have any direct competition with Tencent on many core businesses such as gaming and social network APP. Further, in the short term, no other new entrants would have the technology innovation or financial scale to challenge Tencent. Hence, it is safe to conclude that Tencent would hold its competitive advantage for a quite long time period.

Investment Thesis

I am going long Tencent for three reasons: the healthy ecosystem created by its social network app, the robustly growing gaming division and other diversified but lucrative products and services.

The healthy ecosystem created by its social network APP

Tencent's own social network app QQ instant messager and WeChat have created unparalleled competitive advantages for Tencent. Unlike Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) that has been confined to a communication platform geared towards advertisers, Tencent's WeChat platform evolves into a combination of a news publisher, a social network app and a portal used for online-to-offline commerce transactions. There are 889 million Monthly Active Users (MAU) on WeChat right now; over 300 million of users make payments such as hospital bills and transportation fees through WeChat, which explained a lot why payment-related revenue increased by 275% to $543 million in 2016. Currently, there are over 200,000 businesses accepting WeChat offline payment in-store, and the number is still growing at an exponential rate. According to a PwC research, more than 70% of WeChat users tend to spend more than 100 RMB per month on WeChat, 61% of WeChat users open WeChat more than 10 times per day, and 61.3% of users check Moments each time they open WeChat. All these healthy numbers indicate a greater future growth for Tencent.

Robustly Growing Gaming Division

Tencent is dominant in Chinese gaming industry, accounting for half of the industrial revenue. Tencent's gaming empire is mainly composed of two parts: PC gaming and mobile gaming. In PC games, Tencent owns three most popular games -League of Legends, Dungeon and Fighter, and Crossfire. The multi-player online battle PC game, League of Legends (LOL) alone, has consistently been the world's top-grossing PC game since 2014. LOL has generated more than $1 billion in 2014, $1.63 billion in 2015 and $1.9 billion in 2016. Given the popularity of PC game and increasing professional eSport game worldwide, the strong momentum is more than likely to continue. The other two games have a similar trend. With little doubt to say, Tencent could continually monetize its advantages while further strengthening its research and development ability to deliver new popular PC games.

By acquiring Supercell (the producer of "Clash of Clan"), Tencent is also making a major bet on the future of mobile gaming industry. On IOS system portal, along with several games in the pipeline, Tencent has six of the top ten highest grossing games in China. According to IDC's research, China mobile games generated $7.3 billion of revenue in 2016. The market is projected to reach $11.1 billion of revenue by 2019. With current 39% market penetration rate and 5% market growth rate, it is reasonable to assume that Tencent could at least maintain its current position in mobile gaming, which is around $6.28 billion. Therefore, with such solid driving-force, Tencent's mobile gaming division should also have foreseeable decent revenue in the near future.

Other Diversified but Lucrative Products and Services

Tencent is marching into the entertainment industry as well. Two of its significant products/services are QQ music and Tencent Video. QQ music is one of leading online music platforms providing legitimated music to Chinese users. It has more than 400 million of active users, doubled from last year, accounting for 15% of Chinese online music market. To further integrate QQ music with Chinese digital music industry, Tencent has formed an exclusive strategic partnership with many music publishers, which only allows QQ/WeChat users to have access to certain music. The other lucrative product/service is Tencent Video, an online video streaming website fully owned by Tencent. In November 2016, it had over 20 million of subscribers, which more than tripled year-to-year basis. Inspired by the great success of Netflix original show, Tencent has invested a variety of resources into developing its original TV series; many of those original shows are played over 100 million times online. Coupled with huge viewer traffic and media exposure, Tencent all-around diversified product/service would definitely boost Tencent's future revenue.

IV. Conclusion:

China's three biggest IT companies (Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent) have diverged their development path towards different directions. Tencent, with its unparalleled huge user base, healthy ecosystem and cutting-edge R&D team, would firmly march to its next milestone. No short-term direct competition enables Tencent to allocate more capital and resource on long-term return, the recent investment in start-up companies is a great example of Tencent's vision and goal.

It is not unfathomable that Tencent could soon arm itself with one of America's big-name services. The Chinese giant might acquire Activision Blizzard or Snap (SNAP) as the stepping stone to full engagement in the North America market. With its best talent, loyal user base and abundant cash on hand, maybe only sky is the limit for Tencent.

